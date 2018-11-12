II-VI - What About The Finisar Deal?

I get the rationale of owning a bigger piece of growing end markets, but regard II-VI´s business as more stable and better run than that of Finisar.

II-VI (IIVI) shocked its investor base with the acquisition of Finisar (FNSR). Before looking into the deal, let's first quickly look at II-VI as a stand-alone business, as the market and myself have real doubts about the rationale behind the transaction.

II-VI Stand Alone

II-VI has been a steady grower as a stand-alone business, having seen real enthusiasm among investors amidst boom times for optoelectronic producers. The company was led by Francis Kramer for a long period of time, as the company grew from merely $5 million in sales to a billion in a period just three decades.

The company focuses on laser solutions, photonics and performance products, creating quite some diversification among end markets, although they still tend to be correlated to some degree of course. A focus on R&D, vertical integration and bolt-on deals have been the key drivers for the long term success of the company. In terms of end markets it is notably the industrial/automotive and fiber optic wireless communication markets which are key. These are complemented by the military, semi cap and life science market.

The company generated $1.16 billion in sales for the fiscal year which ended in June, a 19% increase compared to the year before. The earnings number requires some explanation. GAAP earnings came in at $88 million as adjusted earnings totalled $132 million, with earnings per share totalling $1.35 per share and $2.03 per share, respectively. With the gap between both metrics totalling $44 million in actual dollar terms, roughly half that adjustment comes from stock-based compensation expenses, which is a real expense. If I adjust for this, realistic earnings come in at around $1.70 per share.

Valuations have gotten quite steep following a big run seen in recent years. Trading at just $20 in the summer of 2016, shares rose to levels in the low fifties at the start of the year, before now trading at $38. That makes the valuation still quite elevated at a 22 times trailing realistic earnings estimate.

The Finisar Deal

II-VI surprised the market with the purchase of Finisar which was valued at $26 per share, for a $3.2 billion equity valuation. Investors in Finisar stand to receive $15.60 per share in cash and 0.2218 shares of II-VI. The price tag looks a bit rich, representing a 38% premium for the shares. Despite the large cash component of the deal, investors in Finisar still end up owning 31% of the combined equity.

With the deal the company will gain a lot of expertise in datacom, telecom and 3D sensing as the opportunities in this area are growing with emergence of 3D, automotive vehicles, cloud services, increased data and video consumption and growth in mobile communications. The promise of the deal is that the combination should be able to benefit in a better way from these mega trends, with the combination expected to deliver on $150 million in synergies from year 3 onward.

Both players are roughly equal in terms of size. Finisar reports $1.29 billion in sales on a trailing basis, while II-VI reports sales of $1.21 billion. As Finisar ended the latest quarter with $411 million in net cash, the reported $3.2 billion equity valuation thereby comes in closer to $2.8 billion on an enterprise basis. This values the company at 2.2 times revenues.

II-VI itself was valued at $48 ahead of the deal which valued the company at $3.2 billion on an equity basis, as net debt increased that number to $3.4 billion. That actually implies that II-VI is valued at a higher sales multiple, at 2.8 times sales.

The reason for that is simple,that of underperformance at Finisar. While II-VI has grown sales by nearly 20% last year, Finisar reported a 9% fall in revenues to $1.32 billion for the last fiscal year. The company actually posted a small GAAP loss amidst the deleverage on the topline and other charges. While it reported a profit based on adjusted numbers, the GAAP earnings are hurt by large stock-based compensation expenses, being a real expense for shareholders.

The Combination

What is clear is that the combination will see quite a bit of debt. II-VI ended the latest quarter with $191 million in net debt as the pro-forma combination operates with roughly $220 million in net cash. Given the $3.2 billion deal tag at $26 per share, I am working with a 123 million share number for Finisar. Given the $15.60 per share cash component, I peg the cash component of the deal at $1.92 billion, for a $1.7 billion pro-forma net debt load.

The 123 million shares multiplied by the 0.2218 shares in II-VI being awarded works out to roughly 27 million new shares being issued. With 66 million shares currently outstanding in the case of II-VI the share count rises to 93 million shares. This indeed confirms that investors in Finisar end up owning roughly 30% of the shares.

In terms of sales the combination will grow to roughly $2.5 billion in sales, thereby surpassing competitors Coherent (COHR) while becoming roughly equal in terms of sales to MKS Instruments (MKSI). Finisar reported an adjusted profit of $100 million while it reported a very very adjusted earnings number of $48 million. With II-VI reporting net profits of $88 million and adjusted earnings of $132 million, the combination reports pro-forma net profits (on a GAAP basis) of $40 million and very adjusted earnings number of $232 million. Pegging earnings power somewhat simplistically at the midpoint of both earnings numbers, profits come in at $136 million, or about $1.46 per share.

The issue is that this calculation is made before incremental interest expenses are accounted for. While the deal involves a $1.9 billion cash component, the combined company has a lot of cash at hand as I peg incremental interest expense at roughly $50 million. That is quite a sizeable amount, but given that synergies are pegged at $150 million a year, I can imagine that incremental synergies in the near term can offset these interest costs. Assuming realisation of $100 million in synergies in year two or three, and working with a 20% tax rate, earnings could see accretion to roughly $2.30 per share after the integration work has been completed.

The Market Rightfully Does Not Like It

Truth of the matter is that II-VI is buying a more challenged peer at a reasonably steep multiple, as revenue trends and margins have been dismal at Finisar lately. With shares having traded at a high of $35 as recent as early 2017, they did fell back to $15 as of late. Hence, the timing seems right, but the premium being offered is rich.

This is more or less confirmed in the pricing action of both firms. Shares of II-VI dropped nearly 20% in response to the deal, corresponding to more than $800 million in value having gone up in smoke (including to be issued shares). Note that this more or less corresponds to the premium being attached to Finisar´s shares, resulting in zero net accretion resulting from the deal (at least in the eyes of investors currently) despite the promise of synergies.

It is not just the fact that Finisar looks relatively expensive based on earnings, metrics, note that Finisar has not seen growth either and that the combination will become quite leveraged overnight.

Pegging earnings power realistically around $1.50 per share currently, and perhaps as high as $2.35 per share if the company executes on its plans, I am mindful of the fact that the company is quite leveraged. With the combination itself reporting net debt of $2.0 billion, it pegs leverage at 3.5 times a very adjusted combined EBITDA number. While I liked II-VI in the past, I am not that impressed with Finisar as a market multiple only works down to a valuation at roughly $30 currently, or perhaps levels in the mid-forties if synergies are delivered upon.

Consequently, I am not a big fan of the deal and do not necessarily believe that the big pullback in II-VI´s shares is enough to create appeal (at least in my eyes). I like the long term track record of the business, but for now am very happy to sit on the sidelines in order to see how the deal works out over time as as (Chinese) approval is far from a given as well.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.