Wynn: China Is Both A Blessing And A Headwind

I have been looking forward to the latest Wynn Resorts (WYNN) quarterly report. I expected the casino operator to show strong results from its China operations and weaker growth in Las Vegas, simply because that is the current trend. China is continuing to deliver strong results while the domestic market in Vegas is weakening. All things considered, I continue to like casino operators that get a large part of their sales from overseas. The problem is that Chinese economic expectations are declining, which is putting tremendous pressure on the stock price of Wynn.

Source: Wynn Resorts

Everything Comes Down To One Thing: China

Wynn's third-quarter EPS did come short of expectations. This is the second consecutive time the company reveals disappointing bottom-line results. The future of a company is obviously not dependent on whether a certain EPS number can match expectations, but it is a warning signal given the steady outperformance during the upswing that started in Q1 of 2017. Third-quarter EPS came in at $1.68 which is $0.09 below expectations and 11% higher compared to its prior-year quarter. That's still a good growth rate, the problem is that the growth rate has fallen to a new cycle low.

Source: Estimize

Sales totaled $1.71 billion which is $70 million above expectations. Sales growth came in at 6%, which is also one of the lowest numbers of the current cycle.

That being said, let's look where growth came from. Wynn Palace located in Macau added $205.5 million to its sales while Wynn Macau saw a $17.6-million improvement. This was partially offset by a decline of $65.4 million in Las Vegas. This translates to a 14.1% decline from $464.3 million in Q3 of 2017. Adjusted property EBITDA declined $95.3 million or 37.1% in Las Vegas. Casino revenues were down 28.4% while table drop was down 18.6%. Table games win declined 34.4%. Also, the table games win percentage came in at 21.5% which is 0.5 points below expectations.

Also, non-casino revenues were down 8.5%. RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) declined 4.8% while food and beverage sales were down 7.3%. So far, I think I have covered all key numbers from Las Vegas. What we see is that general spending was down in America's gambling capital. One reason is that the previous third quarter is a tough quarter to make a comparison. Last year, Las Vegas hosted several major sporting events which flooded the city with potential customers.

Official Las Vegas statistics support this. Below, you find an overview of the most recent data (September) which shows that both casino and non-casino sales are down. It's impossible to avoid a sales decline on a same-store basis in such an environment.

Source: Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority

Especially, the revenue growth difference compared to Wynn Palace is stunning. Wynn Palace saw casino revenues go up by 39.9% to $625.6 million. VIP operations improved 13.4% while VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was also above expectations (3.4% vs. 2.7-3.0% expected).

Non-casino sales improved 34.7%. RevPAR improved 37.5% to $264 from $192 in Q3 of 2017.

These numbers are absolutely stunning. Now guess why the stock is down so much? The reason is Macau and not Las Vegas.

What's Next?

It might seem strange that the company's hottest sales are actually the main concern. The reason sounds quite simple: China's economic growth is under pressure.

One of the indicators to measure economic expectations is a manufacturing PMI. This indicator tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months. To measure US economic growth, I use the ISM manufacturing index. For Chinese data, I use the Markit manufacturing PMI. I also added the stock price of Wynn Resorts to make my point a bit clearer.

What we see is that economic expectations have become a headwind after supporting the stock between 2015 and the start of this year. It is also remarkable that the PMI index is at the 50 line which means that we could even see some contraction. And that is enough to pressure a stock like Wynn. It also does not help that the stock is surrounded by uncertainty regarding the pending trade war with China. American Casinos are an easy target to retaliate against the US if needed.

Source: IECONOMICS

Moreover, the stock is everything but cheap, even at current levels. The stock is trading at 59 times earnings with a forward P/E ratio of 12 which is actually a rather cheap number. The PEG ratio, on the other hand, is at 4.0 which shows that investors have already priced in a lot of growth over the next few years. I expect the downtrend to continue as long as Chinese growth expectations are falling.

That said, I do not doubt the company's success on the long term. Both Wynn and Las Vegas Sands have great assets in Macau and are poised to benefit from the rising Chinese middle-class and booming travel industry.

My strategy, therefore, is to stay away for the time being. These stocks are going to be massive outperformers once economic growth in China starts improving again. When that happens, you can expect a very strong rally like we saw in 2011, 2013 and 2017.

I'll keep you updated!

