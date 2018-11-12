Coca-Cola: What Happens When You Pay 24 Times Earnings?

Over the last four quarters, Atlanta-based beverage behemoth Coca-Cola (KO) has reported comparable earnings-per-share from continuing operations (talk about a mouthful) of $0.58, $0.61, $0.47 and $0.39. That works out to a trailing 12-month earnings-per-share number of $2.05. For our purposes let’s suppose this represents the firm’s underlying earnings power.

The most recent quotation for Coca-Cola as of this writing was $49.68. Against $2.05 in earnings, this equates to a trailing earnings multiple of ~24.2, hence this article’s title. I should also note the company’s exceptional dividend record, having paid a dividend since 1920 and increasing this payout for each of the last 55 years. Coca-Cola is currently paying a $0.39 quarterly dividend, working out to $1.56 annualized or “current” dividend yield of just under 3.2%.

These numbers are nice to know, but by themselves they do not provide a great deal of insight. Let’s change that. Here’s a look at Coca-Cola’s historical payout ratio, P/E ratio and dividend yield for the last two decades:

Note that the table uses year-end data with the exception of 2018.

There are a few interesting observations to point out. For starters, look at how the payout ratio has evolved over time. Coca-Cola went from paying out ~42% of profits 20 years ago to now paying out over three-fourths of its profits in the form of dividends.

In turn, this influences the dividend yield as well. Coca-Cola’s dividend yield has marched upward through the years, but a good deal of this can be explained by payout ratio expansion. As an illustration, a security paying out 40% of earnings trading at 20 times earnings would yield 2%, while that same security still trading at 20 times earnings but paying out 75% of earnings would yield 3.75%.

As such, we can’t necessarily look at the dividend yield as a valuation guide as we might with a business with a more constant payout ratio.

Instead, we can use the price-to-earnings ratio as our benchmark. When we look at that column many more insights can be gleaned; notably, Coca-Cola’s average P/E ratio for the last 10, 15 and 20-year periods equated to 20, 20 and 25 times earnings respectively. The range has been from 14 to 47 times earnings, although those are extremes marking the last recession and tech bubble. A more realistic range has been in the 18 to 22 times earnings arena, where 11 of the last 14 years have fallen.

Note that I also marked the high and low valuations of the past twenty years. The thesis here is simple: future returns generally vary inversely with the price you pay. The higher the price (in respect to valuation) the harder it is to see solid returns and vice versa. Not absolutely. Not every time. But generally that’s how the valuation process works.

To test this hypothesis we can look at the total returns over time:

This table shows the year-end P/E ratio followed by the total annualized return generated through today. Note that I was interested in long-term returns (for our purposes over 2.5 years) so I have not calculated returns for the last few years; those numbers are still “up in the air.”

We can immediately see that the lowest Coca-Cola valuation of the last 20 years did indeed provide the best annualized gains. Further, the highest Coca-Cola valuation did indeed generate the “worst” possible gains. Every period was positive and “reasonable” (mid-to-high single digit gains) although it should be noted that we’re looking at an above average valuation to end this observation period.

We can go beyond the high and low points. The example is further illustrated by the gradation of P/E and total return data points for nearly every year. This may be hard to pick out in the table, so let’s illustrate it with a scatter plot:

The x-axis shows the year-end P/E ratio and the y-axis indicates the total annualized return generated. It’s not a perfect relationship, but the trend is clear: the higher the valuation the lower the return and vice versa.

People always say that there’s so much more to valuation than the P/E ratio and you can’t rely on it alone, which is true. However, I would like to indicate that there’s at least a high correlation that makes intuitive sense. When you’re investing you’re buying future earnings. Current earnings, especially when you’re dealing with established firms such as Coca-Cola, are generally a good judge of that. So at the very least the P/E ratio gives you a fair barometer of the current situation.

That’s the historical view. You don’t have a perfect comparison period, but in general terms paying ~24 times earnings for Coca-Cola has yielded fine (6% or 7%), but unspectacular results that are perhaps a bit below average. That makes sense, as you’re dealing with an above average valuation. The better returns have been generated when the security was trading near or under 20 times earnings.

Now let’s move to the question, “What might paying 24 times earnings for Coca-Cola mean moving forward?

It depends on where you look, but the expectation is for Coca-Cola to earn ~$2.10 this year, ~$2.25 next year and grow by ~7% annually thereafter. Just to give you some context, over the past 10, 15 and 20-year periods Coca-Cola has grown earnings-per-share by 5% to 6% per annum. And per share earnings have basically been stagnant in the last 5 or 6 years.

For our purposes let’s use the $2.10 and $2.25 numbers, but 5% annual growth thereafter, acknowledging that this is a bit below expectations but basically in-line with the company’s history of the last couple of decades.

After five years you would anticipate Coca-Cola earning ~$2.75 or so per share. If you use 20 times earnings, this implies the potential for a future price of ~$55 per share.

Next we have the dividend. Coca-Cola has been increasing its dividend at a much faster rate than earnings (8% to 9% over the last couple of decades) but, as noted above, this also means that the payout ratio has been increasing as well. For our illustration we’ll assume that the dividend grows in-line with earnings, keeping the same (some might argue “lofty”) payout ratio.

In this scenario you might anticipate receiving ~$9 or so in cash dividends per share. Added to the potential share price of ~$55 you come to a potential nominal value of ~$64 after five years. As compared to a starting price of $49.68, this implies the potential for ~5.1% annualized gains.

This is how I’d begin to think about investing in Coca-Cola at today’s valuation. Of course, there are two important notes: 1) the calculations vary a bit if you already hold a position and 2) you ought to have an opinion independent of mine.

To the second point, here’s a wider range of potential outcomes:

The left-hand column shows P/E ratios ranging from 18 to 24. The top row shows potential growth rates of 3%, 5% or 7%. The intersection of these numbers indicates the potential total annualized return from each scenario. The scenario that I illustrated above is highlighted in green, but it’s just one possibility out of a whole range of possible outcomes. Moreover, this table sheds more light, but naturally there are possibilities outside of these outcomes as well.

There are a few interesting takeaways. For starters, if you want to see double-digit investment gains from Coca-Cola you’re going to need a combination that looks like 7%+ growth and a P/E ratio staying at or above 24 times earnings. Both of which are historically above average.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, low growth or a P/E ratio retreating back a more “typical” range could lead to positive, but lackluster gains. (And if you happen to get below 18 times earnings that could begin to mean non-existent gains.) Finally, average results unsurprisingly lead to the potential for average gains.

In short, today shares of Coca-Cola are trading at an above average valuation. Stated differently, the “investment bar” is a bit higher than it has traditionally been.

As such, it’s very important to outline your view of the business and expectations prior to thinking about an investment. The quality is exceptional, but meaningful growth (above what has been historically accomplished) is likely needed to generate solid gains. If you’re looking for a “steady eddy” income producer, that very much describes Coca-Cola. However, if you’re in the market for 10%+ annualized gains, that’s a whole lot harder to accomplish at today’s valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.