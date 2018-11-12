New Relic: Terrific Execution

New Relic expects the number of applicable workloads for its product to expand by 4x within the next three years, further cementing the company's growth trajectory.

In addition to beating Wall Street's estimates on both the top and bottom lines, New Relic managed to accelerate revenue growth by 60bps.

SaaS software stocks are roaring back to life this earnings season. Despite early tremors from the hangover effects of the October pullback and a couple of bad numbers from some of the Internet giants, most technical, backend software companies have produced terrific results this quarter. Among these is New Relic (NEWR), the infrastructure monitoring platform that measures the performance and health of IT systems.

New Relic has earned a strong reputation for consistent performance, always edging above its own guidance and crushing Wall Street analysts. This quarter - New Relic's second fiscal quarter of the year - was no different, with the company showing a modest acceleration in revenues as it continues to inch toward a ~$500 million revenue run rate. Among infrastructure software companies, this makes New Relic one of the largest.

It's important to note that New Relic's growth isn't slowing down despite its growing scale. In an investor deck published this quarter, New Relic noted that it estimated the number of applicable workloads to quadruple by 2021. Having now extended its products into both infrastructure and application monitoring (which gives New Relic users flexibility into the health of both their frontend and backend technologies), New Relic has greatly broadened its use cases and widened its addressable market, supporting the case for sustained growth in the mid-30s.

Figure 1. New Relic applicable workloads Source: New Relic investor relations

Along the way, New Relic isn't just growing at all costs either, as many companies in the SaaS space are prone to do. Each quarter, the company makes major strides toward improving its operating margins and boosting its free cash flows. This is one of the major reasons that New Relic has consistently traded at a premium to peers.

Still, it's worth noting that the month of October has modestly slashed New Relic's valuation to below 10x revenues, even after the company's post-Q2 rally. New Relic is trading about two and a half turns cheaper than where it was after last quarter, when New Relic also beat expectations and raised its guidance. With another strong quarter under its belt and with a marginally lower valuation than before, I believe now is a good time to wade into New Relic. Note also that shares are still about 15% lower than the all-time highs that New Relic reached in July.

One of the aspects that I like most about infrastructure software stocks is that they are far more predictable than application software companies. Backend systems, after all, are far more difficult to rip out. Over its lifetime, New Relic has exhibited tremendous consistency, with its annualized net expansion rate hitting 124% this quarter (one point higher than the year-ago quarter):

Figure 2. New Relic business trends

Source: New Relic investor relations

This means that, not only is New Relic's installed base sticking around, but they are also upgrading to subscriptions worth 24% more, on average. The company's average ARR per account has also been consistently growing each quarter, hitting >$26,500 as of the end of Q2. Large accounts, meanwhile, are also growing. In short - New Relic continues to extract increasing value from its customer base, while continuing to win new clients and filling more of its growing addressable market. It's also managing to convert its robust top line into a nascent stream of free cash flows.

There are few software companies with the caliber of high-quality execution that New Relic provides. Though I've been cautious on the stock's perennially high valuation before, it's clear that New Relic is on a path to becoming a profitable, billion-plus revenue company that is a staple of the enterprise IT stack.

Q3 download

Here's a look at New Relic's second-quarter results:

Figure 3. New Relic 3Q18 results Source: New Relic investor relations

Revenues grew 35.7% y/y to $114.9 million, actually accelerating 60bps over last quarter's revenue growth of 35.1%. For a company of New Relic's scale, we'd expect deceleration to be the norm - not the other way around. Analysts weren't expecting the bump in revenue growth this quarter - the consensus target was $112.2 million, or +31% y/y, marking a solid four-point beat this quarter.

A major driver of growth is New Relic's extension into infrastructure monitoring, building beyond its traditional strength of application monitoring. Lew Cirne, New Relic's CEO, reported that more than 40% of New Relic's new bookings came from non-APM products, highlighting the strong traction of its newest offerings in the market.

Cirne additionally believes that most of New Relic's market opportunities are greenfield - as in, customers that are not currently using any monitoring solution at all. As taken from his prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

From a go-to-market perspective, we continue to believe our greatest opportunity lies in activating the segment of the market that is not currently using a monitoring platform, which is, as we covered on previous calls, is majority of software in production today. Our investments in sales capacity are heavily skewed towards the activation and expansion of enterprises and driving ubiquity amongst developers, operation professionals and business executives responsible for enterprise side digital transformations.

When additionally considering the fact that New Relic has relatively few competitors (these being AppDynamics, recently acquired by Cisco (CSCO), as well as startup Datadog), this makes for a compelling growth narrative.

Margins also performed tremendously well this quarter. Gross margins hit 83.9% this quarter on a GAAP basis, up 240bps from an already-high 81.5% in the year-ago quarter. A gross margin profile in the mid-80s puts New Relic at the upper end of software margin profiles, and indicates very favorable unit economics that can allow New Relic to scale into a cash flowing machine once it hits a larger scale and trims down its operating expenses. New Relic's CFO mentioned that gross margins might drop by about one point in the back half of this year due to capacity investments in new data centers (both domestically and abroad), but these near-term headwinds shouldn't sway New Relic's profit growth too much.

This quarter, New Relic also achieved impressive efficiency gains on sales and marketing - which, like most software companies, is New Relic's largest category of expenses. Sales and marketing costs of $61.1 million represented 53.2% of revenues this quarter, down seven points from 60.5% in the year-ago quarter. This allowed New Relic to drastically trim down its operating losses to just -$5.5 million, or an operating margin of -4.8% - essentially breakeven, and representing more than twelve points of operating margin gain versus -17.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Unsurprisingly, New Relic's pro forma EPS of $0.20 crushed analyst estimates of $0.12, while free cash flows also hit nearly breakeven this quarter, much better than cash burn of -$8/8 million in 2Q17:

Figure 4. New Relic FCF Source: New Relic investor relations

Summing it up: strong outlook paves way for continued success, but some risks ahead

In addition to a strong Q3, New Relic also offered a favorable outlook calling for 31-32% y/y growth in FY19, whereas Wall Street's consensus was about a point lower than the low end of this range:

Figure 5. New Relic FY19 guidance Source: New Relic investor relations

Even if we assume New Relic's growth decelerates to about 25% y/y in FY20 (unlikely given the fact that the company has barely seen any deceleration over the past several quarters), we'd still arrive at at just shy of a $600 million revenue estimate for the following fiscal year - which, against New Relic's current ~$4.9 billion enterprise value ($5.3 billion in market cap, less a $0.4 billion net cash balance) still represents a reasonable ~8x revenue multiple. In my view, New Relic's consistent execution will continue to sustain its premium valuation among SaaS stocks, especially as the company expands its universe of addressable workloads.

There is risk, of course, in New Relic's growth trajectory. As the CEO himself mentioned, many of New Relic's growth opportunities lie in workloads not currently using a monitoring solution. The burden is on New Relic to prove that monitoring is necessary. Within the tech sector, enterprise software is far more recession-proof than the typical company due to its mission-critical role in running the guts of many businesses. It's tough to rip out installed software even in recessionary times - but also tough to convince IT buyers to buy new software in a category they may not consider essential. In tough times, New Relic's application and infrastructure monitoring services may be viewed as a luxury.

And, though New Relic is about 20% cheaper than it was in mid-summer, the stock is still up more than 70% over the past year and still carries a premium valuation relative to many of its SaaS peers.

There are plenty of counterbalancing fundamental strengths, however, to excuse New Relic's premium valuation. If you believe in a short-term recovery in tech stocks and the broader market, and if you're not in New Relic yet, consider buying now on any short-term dips.

