I've been bullish on oil since the 2016 bottom, but I've reduced most energy positions, and will continue to reduce holdings on future rallies.

The supply demand dynamic has shifted substantially in recent months. It now appears that a lot more oil is likely to flood the market than demand can handle.

This should create a short-term buying (trading) opportunity. However, longer-term, there are plenty of reasons to be bearish on crude oil.

Crude oil is having one of its worst downturns in years, and is now massively oversold on a technical basis.

Source: MarketWatch.com

Don’t Expect To See $100 Oil Anytime Soon

Crude Oil/The United States Oil Fund (USO) has come a long way since crude oil hit a low of roughly $26 in early 2016. In fact, crude oil essentially tripled, surging from just $26 to a high of roughly $77 in October. This move represented an impressive gain of nearly 200% in a time frame of just slightly over two and a half years. Despite these stellar gains though, don’t expect to see $100, or even $80 oil any time soon.

Crude Oil 3-Year Chart

Source: StockCharts.com

I have been quite bullish on oil prices since the very bottom in 2016, and we very well may get a strong relief rally following the recent declines in the oil sector. However, a relief rally is all it will likely be. Longer-term, a shift in the supply/demand dynamic, record rates of production, deteriorating technicals, the likelihood of an economic slowdown, as well as other relatively bearish variables will likely cause oil prices to trade sideways to lower.

About USO

The United States Oil Fund provides exposure to oil via near month futures, and is one of the biggest and most liquid ETPs available. USO holds front-month futures contracts in WTI, rolling over into the next contract every month. USO makes for a great short term trading vehicle. However, due to the roll costs investors may want to look at futures directly if they are looking to hold oil for many months or years.

Still, USO is one of the best ways to get exposure to oil in the form of an ETP. Since USO attempts to mimic the price movement of crude oil but trades in an easily accessible and highly liquid ETP form, I will refer to USO and oil interchangeably throughout this article.

The Decline

First, let’s discuss the recent selloff in crude oil, which has been steep and vicious. Furthermore, I believe it has created a substantial short-term buying (trading) opportunity. Crude has essentially crashed in recent weeks, giving up 22% in roughly 5 weeks, declining in its last 11 straight sessions.

Crude Oil 1-Year Chart

Technically, this puts crude oil in a bear market, and the declines seem severely overdone in the short-term. Therefore, a relief rally seems very likely from current levels. Nevertheless, the upcoming relief rally will likely be just that, a temporary phenomenon likely to last several weeks before oil resumes its slide. I plan to use the upcoming relief rally to lighten up on already reduced oil related positions.

Supply Demand Dynamic

Perhaps nothing directly influences oil prices more than the supply/demand dynamic. Most people use oil every day, even if they don’t drive or fly on an airplane. Oil is used in thousands of every day products ranging from packaging, to chemicals, and much more. Therefore, the price of oil is extremely sensitive to the supply demand dynamic in the marketplace, and right now supply is starting to greatly outweigh demand. Moreover, this dynamic is likely to persist and could conceivably accelerate going forward, putting more pressure on oil prices in the process.

Q2 2018 world oil demand came in at 98.45 million barrels per day. Although this is slightly higher than last quarter, it is lower than demand of 98.61 million barrels per day in Q4 2017. On a YoY basis, demand increased by just 0.43%, from 98.03 million barrels per day in Q2 2017. This is substantially lower than the full year projected demand growth of 1.4% for 2018.

Source: IEA.org

Now, if we look at the supply picture we see a much different tale. 2018 Q2 supply came in at 99.03 million barrels per day, outstripping demand by roughly 420,000 barrels per day in the quarter. Moreover, if we look at the YoY supply increase, supply rose sharply from 97.02 million barrels in Q2 2017, a YoY rise of more than 2%.

So, demand rose by just 0.43% YoY, while supply surged by over 2%. Additionally, last year’s demand outstripped supply by an average of more than 1 million barrels per day in Q2, and now this year, the opposite is happening as supply outweighed demand by nearly half a million barrels per day in Q2.

This is quite a shift in market dynamics, and implies that supply may continue to outweigh demand going forward. Furthermore, with so much supply coming on line, and what appears to be slower than anticipated demand, it is highly unlikely to see elevated oil prices for a prolonged period of time in the near to intermediate future.

Implications of Record Production

We’re seining the most oil ever flood the markets right now and there are no signs of it slowing down. Despite the OPEC/Russia imposed constrictions on supply, which essentially created a floor under oil prices in the last oil bear market, Russia is flooding the world with more oil than it ever has.

Russia’s production is now approaching 11 million barrels per day, about 5% higher than where it was at the height of 2014, before the previous collapse began.

Russia 1-Year Crude Oil Production

Source: TradingEconomics.com

Russia 10-Year Crude Oil Production

Do you know who else is pumping out more oil than ever these days?

There is only one country that produces more oil than Russia these days, and it’s the U.S. America now pushes out more than 11 million barrels per day, about 15% above its 2015 peak of 9.8 million barrels per day. Growth in American oil production has been incredible, roughly doubling over the past decade, and the result is a world awash in oil.

U.S. 1-Year Crude Oil Production

U.S. 10-Year Crude Oil Production

Saudi Arabia, now the world’s third largest oil producer is also pumping out more than 10 million barrels per day (about 10.5 million), which is just slightly lower than the country’s peak production of about 10.7 million barrels per day in 2016.

Saudi Arabia 10-Year Crude Oil Production

These 3 countries now account for roughly 36% of all the world’s oil output, but they are not the only ones firing on all cylinders. Many other major oil producers are at peak or near peak production, and have no incentive for slowing output. The result of this immense crude oil production will likely lead to much more oil than the world’s economy can utilize, and prices could go substantially lower.

Implications of Slower Economic Growth

Demand is simply not able to keep up with production, and we are very likely entering a period of slower and lower economic growth. This implies that demand can continue to come in lower than expected. Additionally, we are already looking at relatively weak perceived demand going forward.

The IEA expects this year’s demand to increase by just 1.4%, down from last year’s 1.6%. Moreover, demand is expected to decrease to slightly above 1.2% next year, and should then hover around 1-1.2% throughout the next several years.

Source: IEA.org

However, these are official IEA estimates and don’t take into account a significant market downturn and/or recession in the U.S. or the world for that matter. If a substantial economic downturn or a recession materializes these numbers will likely prove to be much too optimistic. I expect growth to slow down more, or even turn negative sometime within the next several years, which will likely lead to a much more serious correction in oil prices.

There is an Oil War Going on Beneath the Surface

Behind all the politics and niceties there is an oil war going on behind the scenes. The main combatants on the front lines are the world’s leading oil producers, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Russia. Combined these three countries account for more than 1/3 of the world’s oil production and each one has a vested interest in producing and selling all the oil that it can.

Unfortunately, such a dynamic will likely lead to another substantial oversupply in the market, especially if an economic downturn begins to materialize. A similar dynamic occurred in 2014. Oil was trading above $100, the world became awash in oil due to oversupply, and then a relatively modest downturn occurred, and oil plummeted by about 80%.

One of the problems was that no one wanted to step back and decrease production. Instead the Russians and the Saudis wanted to keep oil flowing to cut the higher cost U.S. producers out of the market. This worked to an extent, as U.S. rigs got gutted and many U.S. drillers ended up going out of business.

However, the problem for Russia and for Saudi Arabia is that their economies are not designed to withstand low oil prices for prolonged periods of time. They instituted a cap on production and U.S. rigs began to pop up again. Now U.S. producers appear to be much more efficient, and despite the short-term pain for U.S. oil producers the U.S. actually appears to have come out of the last oil war the winner.

The U.S. now produces the most oil in the world and its production output is about 15% above prior highs. Whereas Russia’s is about 5% above prior highs, and Saudi Arabia is yet to eclipse its recent output capacity.

So, what will happen next? Will there be another battle for the world’s oil market? It appears very likely, as we have three mass producers pumping out essentially more oil than ever, and an economic slowdown likely to occur very soon. I don’t see any country voluntarily stepping back and cutting production by a substantial amount, as this would entitle more market share to their adversaries.

So, the likeliest outcome is that we will see prices correct further, possibly much further sometime in the next few years. Another important takeaway is that prices are extremely unlikely to go higher any time soon unless some structural changes are made in the oil market, which seems unlikely right now.

Impact on Oil Related Stocks

Naturally, lower oil prices in the intermediate and longer-term will likely reflect negatively on most oil stocks as well as widely held ETFs such as Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), and others.

So, despite the likelihood for a short-term rally due to considerably oversold technical conditions, energy and oil services names will likely see largely sideways to lower price trajectories in the intermediate term.

Bottom Line: Lighten Up and Continue to Take Profits

Oil is oversold right now, however, this does not mean that oil prices are destined to go substantially higher in the near future. To the contrary, a sort-term relief rally will likely give way to more declines in the oil sector. Demand is being outweighed by supply, and the market is awash with much more oil than it can possibly consume.

Furthermore, the dynamic of substantially more supply than demand is likely to persist, and could lead to considerably lower oil process down the line, especially if an economic downturn or a recession materializes going forward.

I expect a relief rally in the oil sector, mostly to get away from the short-term technically oversold conditions. However, I would use this upcoming opportunity to reduce positions in crude oil, as well as in energy and oil services related names.

Oil had a very significant rally of roughly 200%, and many of the underlying stocks had done extremely well in recent years. Now the intermediate to longer-term backdrop is looking decisively more bearish for oil and energy related names.

Therefore, I’m changing my outlook on the sector from neutral/slightly positive to neutral/slightly negative, and will continue to realize profits, and reduce positions on future rallies in the energy and oil services sectors.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with substantial risk to loss of principal. Please conduct your own research, consult a professional, and consider your investment decisions very carefully before putting any capital at risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OIH, NOV, BP, OXY, OGZPY, XOM, KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.