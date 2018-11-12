6.7% Investment Grade Bond Is On Sale Creating An Arbitrage Opportunity

The idea was first discussed with subscribers on 10/31/2019 imbalance when the price reached $21.79:

source: chat room history

Introduction

The rising Treasury yields sparked some fears in the investors and they became more cautious about the fixed income instruments. Yes, the rising yields and the expectation of even more increases in the interest rates are factors which make the situation around the fixed income assets a little bit more complicated. Even in such market conditions, there are opportunities which deserve our attention. We managed to find an arbitrage opportunity in the form of Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH). More precisely in the baby bonds issued by the company.

The Company

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns independent and assisted living communities; continuing care retirement communities; skilled nursing facilities; medical office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; as well as wellness centers located throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, SNH owns approximately a $9.0 billion investment portfolio consisting of 443 properties in 42 states and Washington, D.C.

Source: Company's Website

Substantial size: $9.0 billion investment portfolio.

Limited government funding exposure: Approximately 97% of NOI comes from private pay properties.

Geographic diversity: Properties in 42 states and Washington, D.C.

Tenant diversity: Approximately 714 tenants.

Carefully structured investments: No ground leased medical office buildings, and only 28 of 443 properties (18.4% of total rents) are encumbered by mortgages and capital leases.

SNH’s carefully constructed portfolio contains the ideal mix of senior living communities and medical office/life science buildings. The result is secure and growing cash flow for the company and its investors.

Source: Company's Website

Checking below the performance of the common stock I make sure the situation around the company is quite stable and we have not observed any turmoils around it, over the past year. That is everything that I need to know for now and any predictions about the future changes of the stock are needless because our idea is to participate in arbitrage trade without taking any directional risks.

Source: Barchat.com

Senior Housing Properties Trust Family

This family is small and it is constructed by two baby bonds with a fixed rate dividend. Let me briefly introduce you the financial instruments and then I will delve into more details about them. So, two assets which are categorized as "investment grade" by the agencies. They are rated by S&P as BBB- and by Moodys as Baa3.

As you see, we have three different yields which might be a little bit confusing for someone who is not so familiar with the bonds as a financial instrument. For that reason, I would like to clarify that we do care about their yield to maturity. In other words, the annualized return which could be achieved if we hold them till their maturity date.

If we compare them we will notice that SNHNI is the safer one from the perspective of the concept of the time value of money. It has an earlier maturity date and on top of that has a higher yield to maturity compared to its brother. The reason behind this fundamental "anomaly" is the serious seller who pushed down the price at the end of October. Ultimately, these kind of situations are a great opportunity for us to find mispricing in the assets and to form pair trade arbitrages.

Source: Author's database

Senior Housing Properties Trust, 5.625% Senior Notes due 8/1/2042 (SNHNI)

Source: Quantumonline.com

Source: Barchat.com

Senior Housing Properties Trust, 6.25% Senior Notes Due 2/1/2046 (SNHNL)

Source: Quantumonline.com

Source: Barchat.com

Yield curve of the company

These are all the outstanding bonds of the company that do not trade on a primary exchange:

When we add SNHNI and SNHNL and visualize, this is how the yield curve looks:

source: data from Finra visualized in google sheets.

SNHNI is a clear arbitrage in comparison to SNHNL and this is not an opinion. There is some crazy scenario in which the yield curve of SNH is reversed with a reason exactly for these years, but this is laughable and out of this world.

The power of Statistics

From a fundamental point of view, we saw that SNHNI should be the desired choice. The statistical comparison between these two baby bonds confirms the theory. Their prices are trading on 3 standard deviations from their average spread for the last 200 days. Transformed into cents we talk about $1.50 distance to the average spread between them.

Source: Author's preferred stock arbitrages database

Source: Author's preferred stock arbitrages database

A Relative Analysis: Oranges To Oranges

A very important part of our analysis is to compare SNHNI and SNHNL to the rest of the baby bonds with a similar rating. The chart below proves that from the universe of baby bonds SNHNI and SNHNL deserve our attention because of their earlier maturity dates and relatively high yield to maturity. For the rational and intelligent investor, these assets should be the preferred choice. Also, do not forget that we are in rising rates environment and there is no doubt that the tendency will continue. My point here is that the duration of the assets in our portfolio should be an important metric. SNHNI and SNHNL are great examples of how you can buy baby bonds with relative low duration.

Talking about rates, here is the moment to mention that if you decide to extend your portfolio with some of the Senior Housing Properties Trust baby bonds you will have the option to minimize your interest rate risk by taking a short position is some of the baby bonds with relative higher duration. You can find them on the right side of the below chart.

Source: Author's database

The Trade

So far, we have checked the essentials on this pair trade. In this paragraph, we will explain how we can materialize on the opportunity provided:

We started taking a long position in SNHNI at the price of $21.90( with averaging up)

Currently, we are only long in SNHNI but a short position could be taken in SNHNL at the price of around $25.20 as long as you have low exposure.

At these prices for every 100 shares in SNHNI you should take around 88 shares in SNHNL to fully hedge your exposure.

Source: Author's software

What about interest rate risk

I will probably write this in all of our articles. All fixed income instruments have interest rate risk. If you wake up tomorrow and the 30 year treasury yields are at 10%, your fixed income portfolio will be hit really hard. The point of this idea is that it has really overreacted. When a bond has deviated from its place on the yield curve, it will either mean revert or the whole group will deviate to the new levels. This gives us a free ride on a 6.7% yield from an investment grade company. On top of that Yields have already moved quite a lot compared to other countries. My simple thinking tells me to be less scared when yields are at 3% compared to when they were at 1%. Let's take a look at how the 30 year treasury has changed for the last 5 years:

source: macrotrends

It is around 1.4% higher than its low in 2016. SNHNI was trading close to par at the time and its YTM was around 5.6%. So it has responded pretty in line with its benchmark. This reminds me that if for any reason long term rates decline again, there might be potential capital gain hidden here. And whether rates are going higher or lower... If you know that, you don't care about investing.

Summary

In the face of SNHNI and SNHNL the market provides us with a great opportunity to participate in a reasonable arbitrage pair trade.

The situation of the company is stable enough to consider only a long position in SNHNI. Also, we have seen the relative advantage of the family compared to the rest of the bonds with a similar rating. However, we have a potential hedging reaction which could be taken in case of turmoil around the company.

From a fundamental point of view, SNHNI should the logical choice of the investors. This baby bond has an earlier maturity date and higher yield to maturity compared to its brother.

The statistical comparison proves that the spread between the prices of SNHNI and SNHNL is significantly widened. As we do not observe a price decrease in the rest of the bonds of the same company, we think the drop in the price of SNHNI was just an "anomaly" which should be corrected.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNHNI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.