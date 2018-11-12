Zillow's Price 50% Off. Time To Buy?

Zillow has a long-term vision of becoming the reference platform for everything related to real estate and if that works out there is a high possible reward. But there are risks attached.

We look at three reasons Zillow has fallen so hard: Zillow Offers, the Premier Agent slow down and the Q4 guidance.

After a look at the company and its stock price performance, we look at the recent Q3 2018 results.

Zillow's drop of more than 50% brought it back to a level not seen since May 2016.

Introduction

What was away for a few years, is completely back, with a vengeance, in this market recently: volatility. Dramatic drops of 20% or more on a single day are no longer an exception. You see them almost every day now, often even from huge companies like Facebook (FB). Sometimes these drops are the result of inflated stock prices, but also often because of sentiment. Some of these drops present an excellent opportunity to buy quality at a lower price.

Zillow (Z) (ZG) has fallen to its lowest point since May 2016 and just 9% above its price of August of 2015, when the stock started trading under this construction of voting and non-voting shares. Such a big drop seems attractive, but price doesn't tell you everything, of course. Quality is a major selection criterion, not just price. In this article I will explore if Zillow has the necessary quality to be bought right now.

Zillow, the company

But first, an brief introduction to Zillow for those who don't know it that well. It is a well-known provider of digital marketplaces for real estate services.

Zillow started in 2005 and launched in 2006. This is a timeline of the first years:

April 2005: Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink start making a team to execute their idea of digitizing home shopping. One of the very first hires was Spencer Rascoff.

February 8th, 2006: Zillow launches. So many people are interested in Zestimates, a guesstimate of what houses are worth that the site nearly collapses under the 1 million visitors of the first day.

September 14th, 2010: Spencer Rascoff, one of the first employees, becomes CEO of Zillow. Both co-founders Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink are still in the management and board of directors.

July 20th, 2011: Zillow becomes a public company, listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker Z.

February 8th, 2015: Zillow becomes Zillow Group. The stock is split up into a non-voting C-stock trading under the old ticker Z and a new A-class stock trading under the ticker ZG.

The products

Zillow has a whole bunch of products. This is an overview of the consumer products:

(Source: zillowgroup.com)

Zillow and Trulia are the best known products. Trulia used to be a competitor of Zillow, but Zillow acquired it and became Zillow Group as a consequence. Although both are quite similar, they seem to be getting other customers. Both Zillow and Trulia are free and provide guesstimates of what your house could be worth, zestimates in Zillow's vocabulary. Trulia was the second biggest, but the overlap of Zillow and Trulia was surprisingly small at the time of the acquisition:

The two brands have limited consumer overlap – approximately half of Trulia.com's monthly visitors do not visit Zillow.com, and approximately two-thirds of Zillow.com's monthly visitors across all devices do not use Trulia.com. Maintaining the two distinct consumer brands will allow the combined company to continue to offer differentiated products and user experiences, attract more users and maximize the distribution of free content across multiple platforms, apps and channels.

(From the 2014 press announcement of the acquisition, bold added by FGTV)

I'm pretty sure that in the meantime the overlap has become bigger, but still Zillow and Trulia seem to offer their services to different audiences.

The stock performance

Because of the split in Zillow and Zillow Group, we can only look at the performance of the stock since February 2015:

Z data by YCharts

As you can see, the stock has had quite a volatile trajectory. Most of the time its stock price return was above the market, but the huge recent drop made it an underperformer. It is only up 9% now over three and a half years, which is not the kind of return you expect from a growth company.

To put the drop into more perspective, this is the chart since June 15th:

Z data by YCharts

The recent plunge made that the stock trades at its lowest point since May 2016.

Does this mean that Zillow is in trouble? Not at all. The stock is down on what brings most stocks down: fear. Investors are worried about a few things, which I will come back to later in this article to evaluate them one by one.

The Q3 2018 results

But first let's have a look at the most recent results, which caused an extra 20% drop. Revenues grew 22% YoY, which is still a great performance in my book and only missing $1M to analysts' consensus. For a total revenue of $343M, that is less than a 1% miss. I call that meeting expectations. But analysts call this a miss and misses are always bad publicity for company's stock prices.

The premier agent segment grew by 18% to $232.7M, the rentals segment grew by 31% to $37.3M, mortgages went down by 12% to $18.4M and the 'other' category grew by 23% to $43.6M. 'Homes', of which Zillow Offers is a part, produced $11 million of revenue.

What I always find interesting to hear about are cash and equivalents. On the Q3 earnings conference call, Spencer Rascoff said:

We ended the quarter with $1.6 billion in cash and investments on our balance sheet and added cash from operating activities of approximately $102.5 million on a year-to-date basis, which positions us well to fund our next stage of growth.

$1.6B with 138.16M shares, that means $11.58 of cash and investments per share. Not unimportant for a stock with a share price of around $30. Zillow's total liabilities are up to 883M, only 21% of the total market cap. And with 1.6B in cash and equivalents, Zillow could pay off debts anytime it would want. This should give some confidence to investors. And it most certainly shows that Zillow is not in trouble. There must be other reasons for the big drop than financial troubles, that is for sure.

Reason for the big drop #1: Zillow Offers

The first reason that Zillow dropped was Zillow Offers, the new house flipping business Zillow has started up. The mortgage business was already controversial for investors, but the house flipping business only added to what investors and analysts consider to be a much more fluctuating environment.

The advantage of Zillow has been until recently that it had an asset-light platform. It is more a tech or an advertisement company than a real estate company and that is one of the reasons the stocks sports a high forward P/E ratio of 39 (and a negative ttm PE ratio) even after such a big drop.

The markets don't seem to like the Zillow Offers. But I actually do. It seems a logical step for Zillow to monetize its huge data collection. Spencer Rascoff, Zillow's CEO, pitched it in a CNBC interview with Jim Cramer as Netflix moving into original content.

I think Netflix is actually a good example. It too switched from an asset-light to an asset-heavy platform, but was able to leverage its customers base because of this. After all: the total focus of Netflix's CEO Reed Hastings on streaming in 2011-2012, dumping DVDs in Quikster and raising prices by 60% cratered the stock with 77%. Wall Street is a strange place: it is the altar of capitalism, but at the same time companies that take bold steps are slaughtered on that same altar.

It has been said before: data are the new oil. To pump up an oil well can be a nasty job too, but it will be rewarded later if it works out. Zillow wants to revolutionize the buying and selling of a house even more than it has already done. Therefor it has to wade deeper into the muddy waters of the real estate market. It wants people to be able to buy a house with a click.

I remember the early days of Amazon (AMZN): people were never going to buy online. Using your credit or debit card on the net? No way! And once that obstacle proved false, the next argument was that people would buy small, relatively cheap things online, but never bigger of more expensive items. Each time these negative forecasts turned out to be wrong, although the adoption rate sometime looked rather slow. The thing is, with these kind of things there is a tipping point. Until that tipping point, it goes slow. But once the tipping point has been reached, the landslide follows. I think the same might happen to Instant Offers over the longer term.

I had already thought about Instant Offers for a while. Somewhere in the first months of 2017 I read Zillow Talk, Rewriting The Rules Of Real Estate, the 2015 book of Zillow's CEO Spencer Rascoff and Zillow's Chief Analytics Officer (then Chief Economist).

(Zillow Talk cover, source)

I was already impressed by not only the amount of data Zillow could gather, but also the trends, the predictions about which houses would sell and which not, their zestimates that became more and more accurate (at the time just 7% difference on average with the selling price) etc.

Just as Netflix knows so much about the viewing habits of its clients, Zillow knows knows more than anybody else about real estate. By becoming a house flipper themselves, they can refine that knowledge even more with their top-notch, unrivaled algorithms. What is not to like?

Zillow Offers bought 168 homes and sold 36 in the quarter. This is still a very small part of the company, but I think Zillow Offers might grow to the main business over time, but not anytime soon. If the model works, why would you pay an expensive real estate agent as a seller? You can get cash immediately. As Spencer Rascoff said during the conference call:

Our hypothesis is that Zillow Offers will work even better in a slower market than in a hot market because the certainty and hassle avoidance that our selling process provides to a home seller is relatively more attractive when she has fewer alternatives to selling her home conventionally.

I agree with this. The only question I still have is the buyer's side. Will Zillow Offers convince enough people to buy from Zillow? 36 sold of 168 are not numbers to be incredibly optimistic. My take is that they will, but that it will need (a lot of?) time to gain confidence and to convince people of the Zillow Offers model. It could be a long road towards the tipping point.

Reason for the big drop #2: Premier Agent

Another reason for the drop is Premier Agent, the main contributor to Zillow's revenue.

(Source: Q3 2018 earnings slides)

As you can see on the pie chart, 71% of the revenue of Zillow comes from Premier Agent. It is Zillow's (paying) advertising platform for real estate agents that connects them with clients who want to buy a house or sell one.

Premier Agent's revenue contribution disappointed as well, for a lot of analysts. Although the revenue was up 18% YoY, a Susquehanna analyst said that the results are "the clearest evidence yet that the core Premier Agent business is in trouble". In the last quarter, Premier Agent's revenue was up 22% and so the growth decreases. What is more, the increase QoQ was just 0.78%. That is probably what the analyst was referring to. But I think he has just looked at the numbers and not at the underlying reason. If he had, he probably would have had a more nuanced view. (Or would being moderate be against his own interest?)

Spencer Rascoff gave on the earnings call an explanation that not only makes sense, but even is a positive for Zillow if it works out. I have to give a long quote to give you the full story, but I will highlight a few things in bold for those who want to scan:

People come to Zillow Group's mobile apps and website expecting excellent service, and we're focused on ensuring that they get what they want 100% of the time. In 2017, Zillow Group surveyed consumers who submitted a request for information on a for sale listing from a Premier Agent to measure how much of a "push button, magic happens" experience we were delivering. Consumers reported that they never heard back from a Premier Agent 49% of the time. (...) This survey identified a huge opportunity for us to improve both the consumer experience and generate more Premier Agent revenue. To address these opportunities, we began rolling out our new lead validation and distribution process in April 2018 that first vets consumers before connecting them with a Premier Agent and then significantly improves the connection rate by contacting the next available Premier Agent in an automated queue, if the first does not answer the phone. We are now delivering nearly instant service that consumers deserve. In fact, home shoppers say that they are three to four times more likely to work with the agent they connect with in this improved process versus through the old system. Our early estimates of the overall impact of the new lead validation and distribution system indicate that we may be able to support doubling of the number of transactions and the amount of commissions from the same level of consumer traffic. However, we faced some challenges during the rollout of these changes. Our third quarter Premier Agent revenue was lower than our guidance because of higher than expected advertiser churn. Not all of the changes we made were well received by our advertisers. (...) Both the timing and effects of our changes drove higher advertiser churn despite continued strong sales. We believe the issues in the Premier Agent business are temporary and solvable, and in fact, we've already made changes to improve advertiser retention and drive acceptance of the new model. (...) We believe the Premier Agent churn will return to normal levels in early 2019. Also, next year we anticipate consumer connections received from second half of 2018 will start converting into transactions.

This explanation makes sense, although there is, of course, still some risk involved. Will the prediction turn out to be correct? Wait and see in the next few quarters, especially Q1 2019, as Rascoff indicated.

Reason for the big drop #3: Q4 guidance

The Q4 guidance was considered weak by most analysts. Zillow guided to revenues of $340M-$357M, versus a consensus of $367.8M and EBITDA of $26M to $38M. For the full year 2018 it thinks revenues will be $1.307B to $1.324B, versus a consensus of $1.34B.

I think that these small misses in guidance are often given too much weight. In this case 20% of the stock price was blown off. Especially if you read why the growth slowed, I think investors shouldn't be too afraid.

But it is a fact that both Zillow Offers and the new Premier Agent formula have created fear in the mind of many investors. And probably the rising rates also play a role in two ways: less people buying houses and a direct impact on the mortgage business of Zillow, which a lot of investors didn't like to start with. The revenue of the mortgage division was down 12% YoY, so this actually confirms the fears of investors.

My take

I have seen time and again that new concepts and first movers have experienced difficult times each time they introduce a new feature (or several), no matter how correct the direction might be. I think that this is the case with Zillow. I like the Zillow Offers and it seems a logical evolution to me, but logical doesn't mean simple.

Only time will tell if the market is ready for this new model. Over the long term I have no doubts, but will it convince over the short term, or will Zillow be obliged to shut it down after a few years of languishing? That is something we can not be sure of. I have a gut feeling that the market starts to be ready for this, but that is just my very subjective feeling. I think Zillow Offers might be the correct direction over time, much more than the Premier Agent service. But it will take years or even decades before the model is accepted by home buyers.

If this turns out to be true and Zillow will become the omni-channel platform for real estate that it wants to become, the stock really is a bargain now. If Zillow can not convince the real estate market clients, then it could be a flop, even over the long term. Probably another company will jump at it then and with just a few adaptations to Zillow Offers be the new king in this segment.

What I have done is an approach I have learned from Buffet and a few other investors: I have purchased a very small number of stocks. In Buffet's case that is sometimes 100 or 1000, in my case it is 3. I think percentage-wise in our portfolios that must be around the same number. The reason I do this, is because then I have the tendency to follow the stock more closely than if it is just on my watch list. I want to see how Zillow Offers and the adapted Premier Agent features evolve over the next few quarters. Having heard Spencer Rascoff quite a few times now in interviews, having read his book and having seen the direction he has taken the company, I think he will pull the trick. But with this volatile market and the soft guidance for Q4, there might be even lower prices on the horizon for Zillow.

Conclusion

The house flipping business Zillow has gotten into with Zillow offers is for me the right direction if you look at the enormous amounts of data Zillow has. Just like Netflix entering the original content space, this is not a short-term play, but a long-term vision. Those tend to turn out positive more often than not. But they also create uncertainty and volatility, as investors actually have to valuate the company and its stock with new standards. That may take time.

I think the end game is not just house flipping, but becoming the Amazon of real estate, with more and more diverse divisions, with something for everyone, as a market place where people automatically turn to buy or sell houses. That is a huge ambition, but if it works out, as it did with Amazon and Netflix, it could be hugely rewarding for investors of Zillow.

If you liked this article and would like to get more articles written from a long-term perspective, please feel free to hit the follow button.

In the meantime, keep growing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, FB, Z.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.