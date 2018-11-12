T-Mobile Q3 2018 - Subs Growth, Expanding Network, Good Performance

Post-3Q, T-Mobile (TMUS) looks like an interesting bet in the wireless space. It continued to gain market share and add more subscribers with net adds in both postpaid and prepaid. Its ARPU held steady, falling much less than what analysts had expected it to. While there is uncertainty regarding its proposed merger with Sprint, which is under regulatory review (Source: New York Post article), T-Mobile is expanding its network with 600 Mhz deployment, allowing it to penetrate new geographies. Considering the upcoming 5G rollout and the quality of T-Mobile's existing network, things look exciting for T-Mobile in an otherwise slow and dull industry.

3Q18 Key Metrics (US$ ‘bn) Actual Consensus Sales 10.84 10.74 EBITDA 3.24 3.07 Capex 1.36 1.29 EPS 0.93 0.85

(Source: FactSet)

Postpaid subs rise as T-Mobile targets new profiles

T-Mobile is riding the rising industry postpaid adds trend, continuing to add subscribers in the segment. The bonus is that it is also capturing the majority of this industry-wide growth. Firstly, it has been targeting customers with military backgrounds and those of age groups 55 and above for its value plans. Secondly, the investments which T-Mobile made on expanding its LTE network (and 600 Mhz deployment) are enabling geographic expansion. And thirdly, it has also performed well in adding business/enterprise clients. These three areas of focus have led to an increase of 774k phone subs and 305k data subs in the postpaid segment.

A reasonable chunk of the postpaid growth can also be attributed to wearable devices such as Apple watches. Such devices will grow in significance in the future and there is a good chance that non-phone will be a key driver to sustaining growth in the near future.

Churn looks to be under control

While adding subscribers is a net positive, T-Mobile has also controlled its churn rate well. Churn in the postpaid segment was at 1.02% in 3Q18, in line with the prior trend of declining churn rates over the last 9 quarters. One key reason for the lower churn rate is its expanding network coverage, continuous network improvements, and prudent management of sub-prime customer exposure.

(Source: Nomura)

Losses from non-paying customers have been kept down per the graphic below:

(Source: Earnings release)

ARPU trend in line with T-Mobile's strategy of going after subscriber growth

Postpaid ARPU for 3Q18 was $46.17, down from $46.93 in 3Q17. Given T-Mobile's focus on value plans and sub-prime customers, analysts had expected ARPU to underwhelm. The stabilizing ARPU delivered by T-Mobile this quarter is definitely a positive sign.

While ARPUs for most players in the industry have actually increased in recent times, T-Mobile has focused on subscriber growth through value plans at the expense of ARPU. But even when viewed over the longer term, ARPU has been quite stable around the 46-46.5 mark, which is a reflection of the conscious effort that T-Mobile has made to keep ARPU from rising.

(Source: Earnings release)

Prepaid continues to disappoint

Prepaid adds were 35k, far below the consensus estimate of 142k. Prepaid ARPU was also marginally down at $38.34 (vs. $38.93 in 3Q17). While migration from prepaid to postpaid might be one reason for the tepid performance, T-Mobile has not been convincing in its efforts to prop up prepaid. While it had re-branded "Metro PCS" to "Metro by T-Mobile" in order to push up prepaid subs, the rebranding exercise hasn't quite paid off thus far. Meanwhile, T-Mobile's competitors such as AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) have been increasingly aggressive in signing up prepaid subs, compounding T-Mobile's prepaid struggles.

5G and the future

T-Mobile is in the midst of deploying its 600 Mhz network along with a 5G network buildout set for 2019. If the merger with Sprint (NYSE:S) goes through as planned, the combined entity will have a much stronger balance sheet to leverage, particularly important as we enter the age of 5G while service levels should also benefit as a result. Should the merger fall through, T-Mobile remains a key 5G beneficiary which bodes well for phone and non-phone revenues going forward. 5G developments are key and remain a very interesting space to watch.

T-Mobile also acquired the TV platform Layer 3 in an effort to bundle video/TV services with its future 5G offering. With Layer 3, T-Mobile is expected to compete in 52% of US zip codes for home broadband and TV customers. Such capabilities allow T-Mobile to offer a complete suite of broadband solutions which boost phone as well as non-phone revenue for the company. Given the saturated nature of the smartphone market and the slowing wireless industry, such new avenues of growth are what will ultimately determine the winners and losers as we enter a new cycle. And T-Mobile, we feel, is well positioned.

Some risks to watch out for

As T-Mobile sets out to grow its subscriber base through its Value Plans, a higher sub-prime contribution could lead to higher churn rates in the postpaid segment going forward. To mitigate this risk, customer's credit quality will have to be balanced with growth needs.

Additionally, the intense competitive pressure is something investors will need to get comfortable with. The telecom industry is highly competitive and AT&T for instance, could very well respond to T-Mobile's Value Plan strategy by introducing its own leasing plans and "Unlimited Data" plans, which could take market share away from T-Mobile.

Lastly, a failed merger between Sprint and T-Mobile could adversely impact both entities' competitive positioning going into the 5G era.

Conclusion

T-Mobile looks to be in a pretty decent place with its 5G plans, its stellar LTE network, and its video and home broadband strategy. While it is difficult to predict which way the merger decision goes, it does make a lot of sense on paper and would be a game changer for T-Mobile if it does go through. Leaving aside the merger though, T-Mobile (standalone) has performed better than most of its competitors and looks attractive at these levels going off its 3Q18 performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.