Why Not Buy This 8.7%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT?

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is a compelling high-yield income vehicle for investors that seek high, recurring dividend income. It is a well-managed commercial mortgage REIT and real estate finance company that made large investments into floating-rate assets in the last couple of years, setting itself up for NII growth in a rising interest rate environment. Starwood Property Trust has no problems covering its dividend payout, reflecting a high degree of dividend safety. Shares are affordable, and an investment in STWD yields 8.7 percent.

Starwood Property Trust - Portfolio Overview

Starwood Property Trust is the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests into a range of mortgage assets, but first mortgage loans make up the majority of the REIT's portfolio investments. In fact, at the end of Q3-2018, first mortgage loans represented ~87 percent of Starwood Property Trust's portfolio carrying value.

Here's a portfolio overview.

Source: Starwood Property Trust Q3-2018 Earnings Supplement

The REIT's commercial portfolio is widely diversified geographically but has a large collateral concentration in offices (35%) and hotels (23%), which are cyclical asset classes.

Source: Starwood Property Trust Q3-2018 Earnings Supplement

Starwood Property Trust also makes direct real estate investments into a range of commercial properties, including medical office buildings.

Here's a snapshot of the REIT's property segment.

Source: Starwood Property Trust Q3-2018 Earnings Supplement

The company's core asset, however, is its lending portfolio, which largely consists of first mortgages, which tend to be floating-rate. Floating-rate assets can be expected to perform well during the current rate hiking cycle.

The majority of Starwood Property Trust's loan portfolio is linked to variable rates (93 percent), which sets the company up for net interest income growth in a rising rate environment. The higher rates climb, the larger the expected NII impact.

Source: Starwood Property Trust Q3-2018 Earnings Supplement

The Dividend Is Safe

Starwood Property Trust's dividend has a high margin of dividend safety, at least for the time being.

The commercial mortgage REIT pulled in an average of $0.54/share in core earnings in the last twelve quarters, which compares favorably against a stable dividend rate of $0.48/share. The implied distribution coverage ratio is 113 percent.

Here are its major dividend coverage stats:

Source: Achilles Research

Starwood Property Trust has room to hike its dividend based on its distribution coverage stats. For the time being, however, the commercial mortgage REIT continues to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.48/share, which management has maintained for years.

STWD Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation

Starwood Property Trust's shares are affordable. Since shares change hands for $22.01 at the time of writing, income investors effectively pay just ~10.4x Q3-2018 run rate core earnings for the REIT's covered dividend.

And here's how Starwood Property Trust compares against other major commercial mortgage REITs and CRE finance companies in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

STWD Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

An economic downturn paired with a decline in interest rates will negatively affect the investment thesis. A recession would most likely trigger a decline in demand for new originations which in turn would hurt Starwood Property Trust's core lending business. Declining interest rates would limit the REIT's net interest income growth potential, since the majority of its loans are tied to floating rates. Since the U.S. economy is still in rather good shape and interest rates are widely expected to continue to rise, the investment thesis, at least for now, remains intact.

Your Takeaway

Starwood Property Trust is a high-quality income vehicle in the commercial mortgage REIT sector. The company has a large floating-rate investment portfolio that can be expected to perform well as interest rates rise. Further, Starwood Property Trust covers its dividend easily with core earnings, which translates into a high degree of dividend safety. Shares are sensibly valued. I bought STWD throughout the year, and will continue to buy on dips. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

