The Daily Drilling Reports Oilfield Almanac And Gazette- October Edition

We think it's a little soon to write off the upstream sector, but are looking in other directions for growth at the moment.

The oil bears have been dancing gleeful "I told you so," jigs in the comments sections of oil related articles.

Oil has been turned on its head in the last few weeks.

Introduction

Oil related stocks have taken a shellacking the last month or so. Particularly hard hit have been the OSV companies that we follow in The Daily Drilling Report. Almost without exception they are down 10-20% from where they stood a month ago.

There isn't a lot we can do about the decline in these companies, except wait for the volatility to subside in the market to the point we can do some dollar cost averaging...and wait for better days.

That said, we still have to look for places to make some money and fortunately there is a market segment that seems ready to do well. Crude transport and LNG shipping in particular.

In this article we will discuss a couple of these and touch on one of the above stocks in particular.

Notes from the Oilfield Almanac

Part of the fun of living in a constitutional democracy as we do, is watching the government contradict itself. There are a thousand directions in which I could take a statement like that, but this is a blog dedicated to the oilfield, so rely on me to route this missive toward the 'patch' shortly. In other words, please keep reading.

There is an oft-heard saying among the pundits that, "You can't make this stuff up." Typically said in wry disbelief to some aspect of government playing out before us that turns common sense inside out. An almost hourly occurrence these days.

That brings us to the most recent oil-related, government induced, 'send you running to the chiropractor,' whiplash event. For months key officials swore on multiple forums that November would bring a 'hard-fall' of sanctions on Iran, with few if any waivers to this policy. So we can be forgiven our surprise and chagrin when on the 2nd when we were treated to a list of eight countries who would receive get out of jail free cards from the administration. Essentially gutting it's own sanctions program in the eyes of the market by extending these waivers to the countries constituting the vast majority of Iran's key customers. The mullahs in Iran must be rolling on the floor with side splitting mirth over The Great Satan's dilemma.

See what I mean? You can't make this stuff up. If reality was written as a novel, it would be rejected for having an improbably far-fetched plot. There may, however, be more to this story. I will discuss below.

The folks I really feel sorry for are those poor Saudis (Yes, I said poor Saudis. Let me explain). Trump tells them to pump more, that there's going to be a shortage come November, and they dutifully do their best. They've been pretty much running near capacity anyway, and I can see them thinking, what's another couple of hundred thousand BOPD, if it will keep their good friend in the White House happy. By September they had added about 250K BOPD to the world's storage tanks.

So when sanctions lite hits, as it did, I can also see King Salman disconnecting the red phone.

The Russians, for reasons of their own have also ramped up production. Their motives are a little less transparent than the Saudis (who must, at least to a certain extent, pay lip service to Trump when he calls). The Russians have had an arm-lock on European markets for decades. Now U.S. exports threaten that hegemony. The Kremlin, is of the opinion they can flood the market and make American production uneconomic.

We've seen how well that worked for the Saudis, as American shale frackers just cut costs and fracked away, but people will always believe, "It's different this time." The Russians are no exception to this misguided belief.

And, how are our shale fracking friends doing? They're killing it.

Where is a lot of this newfound shale production going?

Summary for crude going forward

There is a lot of noise in the market right now that makes an absolute determination a little beyond our tea-leaf reading ability. A couple of points that I think will strongly influence the direction it takes are:

Enforcement of the sanctions. The government has suggested that these waivers are temporary. If this turns out to be true, then fear of supply comes back into the market and oil heads higher pending a work-off of inventory surpluses. Currently the market's view is that the U.S. has faced the equivalent of a "Double-dog dare" and flinched. Once you step back from the line it gets ever harder to step back up. Oil has been punished as a result. Source

Source Never under estimate the role serendipity continues to play a role in human events. That said, as you can see from the EIA graphic above, just the threat of sanctions has significantly reduced Iran's exports. Cutting them off completely may be unnecessary, and likely impossible to do. If that scenario plays out then I see crude tightening up again. I don't think we will have long to wait.

The trade war with China. In the final analysis, the U.S. and China are inextricably interdependent upon each other. There is no substitute for the U.S. market, and there is no substitute for Chinese manufacturing capacity. That being the case, I expect a deal will be worked out that allows each country to claim victory and ramp down the rhetoric. If this turns out to be true in the next few months, the global growth story revives giving a boost to crude and its derivatives.

The Oilfield Gazette

As I said in the intro upstream is dicey right now. Every time we've bottom-fished in the last month or so, we've been badly cut by the proverbial falling knife. Make no mistake, we still think they are great companies that will rebound, but it's time to look elsewhere for opportunities.

Golar LNG

Golar, (GLNG) is in the business of shipping LNG around the globe. We recently put forth a fair simple thesis for this company in a free side article entitled, "Golar: An Undervalued LNG Shipping Stock With 30% Upside" (If you missed it, I have moved it back to free, so have a read if you're intrigued by this one.)

To wit-

Asian and Indian demand for electricity will skyrocket over the next few years, even as the governments of these countries are faced with popular demand to clean up the air. LNG is an efficient way to do this and contracts for LNG are being signed everyday.

There aren't enough ships of the type Golar employs to meet demand for the next couple of years.

The shipyards that build these boats are hooked up until mid-2020

Prices for carriage, and the stock of Golar should go up!

It gratifyingly got a fair amount of traction when it was released a week or so ago to the free side. Perhaps it will grow wings and sprout again. You decide.

GLNG fell victim to the most recent swoon in everything oil, something that makes no sense whatsoever, and is cheaper now than when we took our initial position. We are eyeing this one for adds at current levels.

Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)

We just recommended accumulating this one in the Daily Drilling Report. Many people shun the pipeline companies as they have been horror stories for about 5-years now. We think those days are coming to an end. The new ET has shed some of the warts that made it so problematic for investors, in spite of the huge yield it boasted.

The big capex cycle is winding down here, with fewer stock issuances on the horizon to raise capital for growth. ET is going to be able to generate earnings that will cover capex with access to a recently negotiated favorable 5-bn line credit.

There was concern about the rollup of ETP, formerly the operating arm of ET. That's done now, future investors can rest easy on this one.

No more IDRs, those pesky payments to the Master partner. Gone. Kaput.

With a streamlined structure and a huge inventory of shut-in wells awaiting takeaway, we think ET is primed to ring the cash register in 2019. At its current price, we think it's at an ideal entry point and are looking at adding to our already sizable position.

ET is already delivering on this promise, turning in a sound earnings report that ticked most of the boxes, including record EBIDTA of over $2.5 bn for Q-3. We think it will only get better from here.

Tetra Technologies, (TTI)

I have been a Tetra bull now for over a year, writing some 5-articles extolling why I thought this company was undervalued. On 2-Q earnings it looked like it was finally ready to join the list of respectable stocks over $5.00/share, and ratify my faith in it. Briefly it rose above that level, and it's been a downward trajectory ever since.

Tetra is an energy oriented play with offerings in deep water completion fluids, onshore frac water reclamation, and gas compression. All of these businesses are forecast to grow in 2019.

A couple of weeks ago a fellow contributor Mr. Bert, joined in the TTI fan club, and invited me to co-author an in-depth look at them. I was very pleased to do so, and share company with Mr. Bert. He is well known for the exhaustive research and financial acumen he puts into his articles.

If you aren't familiar with TTI, I would describe them as a story-stock. Tetra has developed some very transformative technology in the oilfield completion fluids space, and Mr. Bert and I described this new product in exhaustive detail in our article. Have a look if your investment profile has room for a speculative stock like Tetra. If you read the article be sure and read through the comments. We had great interaction with readers on this one and there is a lot of information pertinent to Tetra's key CS Neptune technology in them.

I think the risk for new comers to TTI is fairly low at current levels, and have recently added to an already over-weight position. I am recommending it at current prices, and might take some off the table if it hits $5.00, a 60% gain from today's price.

Your takeaway

Feel free to take my analysis of the crude market with a grain of salt. I am giving you my best guess, but that's all it is at the end of the day. If you have other thoughts about where crude will be a few months hence, I'd love to hear them.

If you've been frustrated, as members of The Daily Drilling Report have, with constant turmoil of the upstream stocks we've followed, it might behoove you to down field to the midstream sector, as we have. Both ET and GLNG represent good values at current entry points, as we recommend and are accumulating both at current levels.

As always, read everything then make your own best judgement about what's right for your portfolio.

Disclaimer: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET,TTI, GLNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.