Macy's Earnings Preview: Extreme Pessimism Ahead Of Third Quarter Results

Department store operator Macy’s (NYSE:M) has been performing well over the past year, and according to Investor’s Business Daily’s Relative Strength rating, it has outperformed 94% of stocks with its price performance. The company is set to report third-quarter earnings results Wednesday morning before the opening bell, and there is quite a bit of pessimism toward the stock heading in to the report.

Before we get to the sentiment, let’s look at the current fundamental statistics. Macy’s is a very mixed bag when it comes to the various indicators, and I usually look at the closest. Earnings have grown by an average of 5% per year over the last three years and grew by 59% in the second quarter compared to the previous year.

On the other hand, sales have declined by an average of 4% per year over the last three years and declined by 1% in the second quarter. Analysts expect third-quarter sales to show growth of 2.4%.

The profitability measurements are also mixed in terms of really good to just so-so. The return on equity is at 30.3%, which is well above average, but the profit margin is only 5.8%. The operating margin is also below average at 6.62%.

Analysts expect Macy’s to show earnings of $0.14 in the third quarter on revenue of $5.41 billion. The company earned $0.23 per share in the third quarter last year, so if the estimate is accurate, it would mean a decline in earnings of 39.1%. The EPS estimate hasn’t changed in the last 30 days, and that indicates that analysts haven’t gotten more bullish or more bearish.

The Sentiment Toward Macy’s is Extremely Bearish

While the fundamental indicators are mixed, the sentiment indicators are all showing extreme levels of pessimism toward Macy’s. The short interest ratio is at 6.42, with almost 44 million shares sold short. The short interest jumped by 2.45 million shares from the end of the September report to the mid-October report. The average daily trading volume for the stock is only 6.85 million shares.

A high short interest ratio can serve as a catalyst on an upward move. The higher the ratio, the greater the chance of a short-covering rally.

Analysts are also bearish on Macy’s. There are 22 analysts covering the stock, and only four of them have the stock rated as a “Buy”. There are 16 analysts who rate the stock as a “Hold”, and two have it rated as a “Sell”. Given the low relative ratings, if the company can report better-than-expected earnings, there is a greater the chance of analysts upgrading the stock.

Turning our attention to the options market, the put/call ratio for Macy’s is yet another indicator of how bearish the sentiment is toward the stock. The current ratio is at 2.045, and that is one of the highest readings I have seen ahead of recent earnings reports. I normally consider a ratio over 1.0 as a sign of extreme pessimism, so a ratio over 2 is extremely rare.

Macy’s has Outperformed the Market over the Past Year

Looking at the weekly chart for Macy’s, we see that the stock has been trending higher over the past year. In fact, the stock has gained approximately 125% over the past 12 months.

The stock did slip over the past couple of months and has turned higher in the last few weeks. The slide from the beginning of August did allow the weekly stochastic readings to reach oversold levels for the first time since last November and have since made a bullish crossover.

The 10-week RSI dropped to its lowest reading since last October and has turned higher in the last few weeks.

One thing that I really like about Macy’s chart is the fact that the stock has remained above its 52-week moving average even after the two-month slide in the stock. Many stocks and indices have dropped below their 52-week moving averages during the pullback in September and October. Some have been able to move back above the trend line, but there are many that are still below it.

The Overall Takeaway on Macy’s

Macy’s has beaten its earnings estimate in each of the last four quarters, but the reaction of the stock after the reports has been mixed. In mid-August, when the company beat estimates by a wide margin, the stock dropped by almost 16%. In May, when the company reported earnings that beat estimates by a wide margin, the stock jumped 10.8% after the earnings report.

The stock trended higher after last November’s earnings report, and it trended higher after the report in May. The stock moved sideways after the earnings report in February, and it trended lower after the report in August.

With the sentiment being so bearish, and with the chart showing that momentum is to the upside, I look for Macy’s to trend higher after the earnings report on Wednesday. The expectations seem to be pretty low for the report, so it will be more difficult for the company to disappoint investors.

While it might be more difficult to disappoint, it isn’t completely out of the question. If the company is able to beat the EPS estimate this time around like it did in August and May, when the actual results beat the estimates by over 30% each time, the results would show earnings of $0.18-0.20 a share. That would mean the earnings had declined far less than the 39% analysts are expecting.

I like the idea of being long Macy’s at this point in time, and would look to hold the stock as long as it remains above its 52-week moving average. If the stock drops below that key trend line, it would indicate the momentum was lost.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.