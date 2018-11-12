Time To Consider Tiffany & Co.

We believe the company will post high single-digit comps with strong global growth and in particular in North America, thanks to tax cuts as we enter the holiday season.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) is on our radar over at BAD BEAT Investing today as an active name on our chat board. We want to discuss with our followers while this is the case. You see, we have made a number of successful trades on this name in the past. We believed that Tiffany was offering growth back in 2017 as a Diamond on Sale. Recently, we discussed that TIF was searching for direction and we told you to take profit and that we would revisit the stock under $110. That time is now with shares at $109.50.

In the present column, we want to revisit the name as we still hold a core position, though we trimmed it by 33% 20 points higher. It is our thesis that TIF is still a great long-term investment, and as shares pull back toward $100, they are attractive for adding to holdings or initiating a position here if you are on the sidelines. While over the summer, shares had gotten ahead of themselves, we believed that you would get the chance to buy shares in TIF at a more attractive entry point. We think performance is very solid and will be through the holiday season. At the present valuation, we suggest a long position.

Still a strong economy

As far as we can tell, a cursory glance at various economic indicators suggests the consumer and the general economy in the U.S. and globally remain strong. As the economy continues to be strong in North America and in many markets of Asia, luxury retail remains a place to be in our opinion. Let us not forget that this is the first holiday season following the tax cuts in the U.S. and we think this bodes well. The fact that there is more money in the pockets of higher-end consumers should lead to strong performance. The reality is that all year Tiffany has been a name that has been outperforming the retail sector. We recognize that globally there are still pockets of weakness, but growth remains.

Growth remains

There is no question that the company is seeing growth. This was evidenced in the company's Q2 report which was solid, and we think Q3 will be strong in a few weeks when the report comes out. Couple this with anticipated strong holiday sales, and after this 20-point pullback, we think you should be a buyer. In Q2, revenues passed the $1-billion revenue mark, coming in at $1.08 billion. This was up 12.5% from last year.

We believe you can expect global net sales to rise double digits in both Q3 and Q4 this year. In Q2, global net sales rose 12.5% year-over-year. Even controlling for currency gyrations, sales were still up a strong 11.3%. These double-digit gains are impressive and we believe this will continue.

But why? We believe global net sales will continue to rise because comparable sales have been so favorable. We anticipate that in Q3 and Q4 comparable sales will be at least 6%. In Q2, these comparable sales, which is a key measure we look at for all retailers, rose 8%. In addition, when controlling for currency once more, comps were up 7%. We see no reason why comps will not continue to be in the mid to high single-digits.

Given that the tax cuts have benefited the wealthy and upper middle class in the United States, we attribute sales gains from a continued rise in consumer discretionary spending in North America. While there are new advertising campaigns, with a new paper flowers brand and strength in just about every region, as we await Q3 results and are now in Q4, we expect the tax cuts to boost holiday-related spending on luxury goods.

Now, from an operational standpoint, we think Tiffany will continue to pump money into its strategic investment plans. Such expenses have ramped up, but we know that the higher degree of sales suggests these efforts have generated returns. But have they? Are earnings seeing a benefit? Well if we factor in Q2 expenses and take into account the sales increase, earnings grew in Q2. Net earnings were up 26% to $145 million or $1.17 per share versus $115 million or $0.92 per share last year:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We expect this growth to continue in Q3 and Q4 as fundamentally the consumer remains strong and there really has not been too much in the way of any headwinds that have developed in recent months in our opinion. While expenses rose in Q2, margins are improving. We will closely be watching margins in Q3 when the report is out. Gross margin came in at 64.0% versus 63.5% through the first half of the year. Margin expansion reflects price increases globally across all product categories and regions, as well as controlled product costs. In addition, we continue to anticipate global strength, with North America really leading the way.

Looking into the regional data we believe North America and Asia-Pacific will lead the way in growth through the holidays. In the American region, sales were up 8% hitting $475 million. We think comparable store sales could hit 10% in Q3 and Q4. In Q2, they rose 8% as well on the back of better spending and solid ad campaigns. In the Asia-Pacific region sales spiked 28% to $301 million, driven by increases in Greater China, while comparable store sales were up 10%. We are expecting at least 10% growth in comps through the holiday season here. In Japan, the company saw total sales rise 11% to $155 million with year-to-date comparable sales increases to 14% in this region. Even European sales on an absolute basis were up 5%, though comparable sales were down 1%. We want to see at least flat comps in Europe in Q3 and Q4.

Current valuation

With shares pulling back 20 points to under $110, valuation has come back down from when it was at 40 times trailing earnings, and around 30 times forward 2019 expectations before. Here at $109, the name is at less than 30 times trailing earnings and expecting $4.85 in 2019 earnings, we are at 22 times forward 2019 earnings. This valuation is attractive in our estimation, especially relative to when it was so pricey. The stock is now trading at about 17 times cash flows, which is more on par with the last few years where it usually trades in the teens.

The name is no longer as pricey on a forward basis as it was back in the sector. With earnings per share growth in the next year expected around 20-25%, we believe shares are attractive for adding to holdings. We also see the company boosting shareholder value as we move forward. We know the company increased its dividend another 10% and pays $0.55 quarterly, continuing a long history of raising its dividend each year. Further, there is a $1-billion share repurchase program. With the recent pullback, we think management will step up its buying, helping to put a floor under share prices.

Conclusion

The stock will move higher over time in our estimation, and this pullback represents an entry point to consider. The stock continues to grow its dividend and is repurchasing shares. The 20-point pullback has put the stock at a much more reasonable valuation. Under $110 we like the stock, and especially like it if it can pull back toward the $100 level. Sales are very positive and earnings are growing. A better price has arrived. Consider a long position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.