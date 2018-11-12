Centene's Stock Has Multiple Growth Drivers

Centene (CNC) has strong potential for multiple years of sustainable above-average revenue and earnings growth. The company has multiple drivers for this growth in the Managed Care segment, which accounts for about 95% of the company's total revenue. These drivers include the Fidelis acquisition, the Ambetter expansion, and growth for Medicare Advantage.

The Fidelis Care Acquisition

Centene's strategic acquisition of Fidelis Care will provide multiple years of growth for the company. Centene closed on the Fidelis Care acquisition in the beginning of July. Therefore, Centene only reaped the benefits of this deal for one quarter (Q3 2018).

Centene plans on getting a total benefit of $11.5 billion in revenue and over $500 million in adjusted EBITDA from Fidelis over multiple years. That includes $25 million in pre-tax synergies the first year and $100 million run-rate synergies in the second year. Fidelis will help Centene achieve the expected consensus revenue growth of 16% and expected EPS growth of 18% to 19% for 2019.

Fidelis' first full quarter with Centene led to a 36% year-over-year revenue increase and a 33% y-o-y increase in earnings. Centene paid $3.75 billion for Fidelis. I see this as a great deal for Centene. The reason for that is because Fidelis gives Centene a strong presence in New York state's managed care market. Fidelis has 1.6 million members as of June 30, 2018. Plus, Centene will get over a 3x revenue return for that $3.5 billion investment.

Fidelis had operations in Albany, Syracuse, Buffalo, and Rochester before the acquisition. With the acquisition, Centene plans to add 4,000 new members in the New York market. With the addition of New York, Centene has a presence in the 4 largest managed care states: NY, California, Texas, and Florida.

With a presence in each of the largest managed care states, Centene has a good opportunity to continue their growth through the addition of new members. That is something that can be accomplished over multiple years.

Ambetter

Ambetter, Centene's suite of health insurance products for the healthcare marketplace, is another growth catalyst for the company. Centene is expanding into states that they already operate in such as Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Texas, Missouri, and Kansas in 2019. The company also has a goal of entering four new states in 2019: North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

Centene's strategy for Ambetter is to focus on the low-income subsidized population. This population is important for growth since there are over 28 million people in the U.S. that are uninsured. So, there is a large pool of people to pull from.

These expansion efforts will help drive revenue growth in 2019. Centene added over 500,000 members over the past year in the marketplace. So, a continuation of the strategy to focus on the subsidized population presents a solid growth opportunity.

Medicare Growth/Medicaid Expansion

Centene expects Medicare to drive growth over the next decade. The company increased Medicare recipients by 26% year over year to 417,400 in Q3. Centene plans to build on this growth by expanding their geographic footprint to 21 states in 2019 by adding North Carolina to their list of states for Medicaid expansion. Centene can continue their growth beyond 2019 as Medicaid expansion is approved in additional states.

Centene is making strides in decreasing their health benefits ratio [HBR], which is a key cost metric for healthcare companies. The calculation of the HBR, the cost of providing services divided by the revenue from premiums, decreased to 86.3% in Q3. This was down from 88% last year.

Centene attributed 100 basis points of the decrease to the benefit of recognition of the In-home Supportive Services [IHSS] program reconciliation. Other factors that contributed to the decrease were membership growth in the health insurance marketplace and reinstatement of the health insurer fee in 2018.

With efforts to increase premium revenue and keep costs contained, Centene projects the HBR to remain steady or decrease. The projected range for the HBR for 2018 is 85.9% to 86.3%. The lower HBR will help provide a boost to earnings.

Valuation

Centene is valued below their competitors on a forward-looking basis. Centene has strong, above average expected earnings growth of 18% to 19% for 2019 (consensus). The above-average earnings growth rate is expected to be sustained for multiple years, averaging 20% annually for the next five years.

The earnings growth rate can be supported by double-digit revenue growth of 16% for 2019 (consensus) as Centene increases memberships from revenue premiums for Fidelis, Ambetter, and Medicare/Medicaid through their expansion efforts. Efforts to keep the HBR contained will make the consensus earnings estimates achievable in my opinion.

With an above-average earnings growth rate, I feel that the PEG ratio is the best valuation measure for Centene. I'm using the 5-year PEG which takes into consideration the average annual earnings growth rate of 20% for the next five years.

Centene United Health (UNH) Aetna (AET) Anthem (ANTM) PEG ratio 0.93 1.29 1.77 1.02

Source: finance.yahoo.com

You can see from the chart above that Centene is valued below their competitors. Since Centene's 5-year expected earnings growth rate is above the growth rate of their competitors, the stock is attractively valued in my opinion. I expect the stock to increase approximately in line with earnings growth from this valuation level.

Risks to the Investment Thesis

Most of Centene's revenue is derived from government subsidies for healthcare programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, marketplace premiums, etc. If these subsidies were lowered, it would negatively affect Centene's revenue, thus changing the outlook for the stock.

The recent results of the mid-term elections, where we now have split parties between the Republican Senate majority and a Democratic House majority, mean that any proposals to lower subsidies would probably not pass. The Democrats have typically favored maintaining and/or increasing funds for healthcare programs. Therefore, I don't think it is likely that funding for healthcare programs would be reduced at this time. However, it is a good idea to watch future elections to see if the outlook changes.

Outlook for Centene

Overall, the outlook looks positive for Centene to grow in 2019 and beyond. The recent election results make Medicaid expansion more probable in states such as Kansas, Wisconsin, and Maine where the newly elected governors of those states are in favor of expanding Medicaid. Expansion efforts for Fidelis and Ambetter will add to Centene's above average revenue/earnings growth rates for multiple years.

With a valuation slightly below competitors and the above-average earnings growth rate, I expect Centene's stock to outperform the S&P 500 over multiple years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.