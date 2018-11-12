AG Growth International: Are Its Elevated SG&A Expenses A Concern?

The company continues to trade at a discount to its peers and offers an attractive 4%-yielding dividend.

Investment thesis

AG Growth International (OTCPK:AGGZF, TSX:AFN) (“AGI”) delivered double-digit top and bottom lines growth in its Q3 2018 earnings. However, the company's SG&A expenses increased significantly from a year ago. The increase will help support its growth and marketing initiatives. Its outlook remains favorable, with significant growth in its backlog from last year. The company continues to trade at a discount to its peers. Its 4%-yielding dividend is attractive. We believe AGI is a good investment choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

(Source: YCharts)

Q3 2018: Elevated SG&A expenses

AGI reported strong revenue growth in its Q3 2018 earnings. The company’s total revenue increased to C$243.1 million from C$205.7 million in Q3 2017. This was a growth rate of 18.2% year over year. Its adjusted EBITDA also increased to C$40.2 million from C$36.1 million in Q3 2017. This represented a year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%.

(Source: Q3 2018 MD&A)

Despite double-digit growth in AGI’s top and bottom lines, the company’s selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased significantly, from C$35.6 million in Q3 2017 to C$43.9 million in Q3 2018. This growth rate of 23.3% was much higher than its revenue growth. As a result, its SG&A as a percentage of total revenue increased to 18.1% in Q3 2018 from 17.3% in Q3 2017. If this trend continues, it may result in lower operating margin in the near term.

C$ Million Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Total Revenue C$243.1 C$205.7 SG&A C$43.9 C$35.6 SG&A as a percentage of revenue 18.1% 17.3% Diluted adjusted profit per share C$0.74 C$0.79

(Source: Created by author; Q3 2018 MD&A)

Favorable long-term outlook remains

Despite significant increase in SG&A expenses, we still like AGI’s growth outlook for the following reasons:

SG&A expenses will be used to support market growth initiatives

Although AGI’s elevated SG&A expenses increased by 23.3% in Q3 2018 from a year ago, the increase should help support its business in the long term. Management noted that the higher-than-expected expenses will help support its marketing and growth initiatives (e.g., additions to development and marketing teams, investment in branding and its digital platform, etc.). The increase in SG&A expenses is expected to be ongoing. We believe the elevated expenses should eventually translate to more revenues.

Significant increase in backlog

Although no specific number is given, management indicated that AGI’s backlog has increased by 87% from the same time last year. This significant growth in backlog means that the company’s Q4 and, perhaps, fiscal 2019’s revenue will continue to grow robustly.

Its Brazil business is growing strong

In the past quarter, AGI’s business in Brazil performed very well. The company broke even in Q3 due to a steady increase in sales. In addition, it also saw improving manufacturing efficiencies. Management expressed in the conference call that the company's backlog in Brazil is substantially higher than a year ago. This should contribute to its revenue positively in Q4 2018.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Favorable outlook supported by its 5-6-7 Strategy

AGI’s outlook remains favorable, as its 5-6-7 strategy should provide a long runway of growth. As can be seen from the illustration below, its 5-6-7 strategy consists of 5 platforms (fertilizer, seed, grain, feed, and food), 6 continents (Africa, Australia, North America, South America, Europe, and Asia), and 7 components (storage, structures, process, handling, controls, engineering, and project management). We like the company's recent acquisition of Sabe, as it enables AGI to enter into areas such as pet food, animal feed, etc. These areas are less cyclical than its other businesses related to agriculture.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Global manufacturing facilities is a plus

The company’s business should not be impacted by global trade tensions, as AGI currently has 25 manufacturing facilities located in Canada, USA, Brazil, UK, Italy, and South Africa. The company should have the capability to move its production lines to different manufacturing facilities to meet the need of its customers. On the other hand, many of its smaller competitors do not have this capability to manufacture products in different parts of the world.

Attractive valuation

Despite nearly 19% appreciation in AGI’s share price in the past year, its valuation remains attractive. As can be seen from the chart below, the company's forward EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 10.51x is slight above its 5-year average of 9.8x. However, its forward EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 10.51x is significantly below Deere & Corporation’s (NYSE:DE) 13.86x and The Toro Company’s (NYSE:TTC) 13.35x.

(Source: YCharts)

4%-yielding dividend remains attractive

AGI currently pays an attractive monthly dividend of C$0.20 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 4%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend payout ratio in the past 12 months has improved to 43% from 54% a year ago. Looking forward, the company is not expected to raise its dividend anytime soon, as management has indicated that the focus will be on business growth opportunities.

(Source: Q3 2018 MD&A)

Risks and Challenges

Investors should keep in mind several risks:

Unusual weather pattern can impact the farming industry and result in weaker demand for AGI’s products. AGI is a global business and, therefore, is subject to foreign exchange risk. Any dramatic change in foreign exchange can have a huge impact on its top and bottom lines. About 69% of its sales in Q3 2018 were from regions outside of Canada. Political risks in many of its markets - such as South Africa’s recent change in land policy - may result in a change in demand for its products. Trade tensions can significantly increase the company's raw material costs (e.g., steel price due to tariffs).

Investor Takeaway

Despite elevated SG&A expenses, we still like AGI’s growth portfolio and its outlook. The company pays an attractive 4%-yielding dividend. It is also trading at a discount to its peers. We continue to view AGI as a good investment choice for investors seeking dividend income and capital appreciation.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

