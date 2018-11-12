Match Group Is A Buy (Again)

The long-term thesis for owning shares in this compounder remains fundamentally intact - in fact, it looks stronger than ever.

For the fifth time in 2018, Match Group's (MTCH) stock moved more than 15 percent within one week's time. This time, investors reacted poorly to softer-than-expected Q4 guidance and news of a special dividend.

The 17 percent one-day decline came on the heels of an otherwise stellar quarter. As App Economy Insights details in a recent piece, Match beat expectations on both revenue and profit. Subscribers were up 23 percent YoY, and average revenue per user was up 6 percent to $0.57. Paying subscribers at Tinder, the company's crown jewel, are up 61 percent this year from 2.6 million to 4.1 million.

Although issuing a special dividend would appear somewhat puzzling at this point, management's explanation makes sense. Concerns over weak guidance in the short term are also overblown. The long-term thesis for owning shares in this compounder remains fundamentally intact - in fact, it looks stronger than ever.

Mr. Market Reacts

As the company's management conceded in the earnings call, the upcoming fourth quarter comps will be tough due to the one-year anniversary of Tinder Gold's launch. The anticipated 'churn' (that is, lost subscribers) is expected to bring down net addition to the low end of 200,000 before accelerating again in the first quarter to 250,000.

Moreover, management now expects revenue for the fourth quarter to come in between $440 million and $450 million, whereas Wall Street had expected $454.5 million.

Beating the Guidance

That said, Match Group has a history of beating its own guidance. Tinder Gold continued to deliver all through 2018, defying management's expectation of a slowdown. This quarter marks the company's seventh consecutive beat of its targets. The market apparently overlooked that Tinder blew past the prior estimate of 300,000 new subscribers by adding 344,000 paying users. Revenue of $444 million easily topped the company's range of $430-440 million.

I anticipate much more action in Q1 of 2019 as the effects of subscriber churn subside and more people sign up after New Year's Day (the beginning of the year is the busiest time for online dating).

Special Dividend

Wall Street reacted with puzzlement at the announcement of a special dividend of $2.00 a share. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, who nonetheless remains bullish on the stock, speculated that parent company InterActiveCorp (IAC) may have pressed for a cash injection.

The special dividend is a head scratcher (80% back to IAC), and one may surmise that IAC has intentions to do something with the cash.

Management justified the move by pointing to the lack of attractive M&A opportunities and the company's small share float relative to the size of its $400-million cash pile. Seeing as Match's businesses generate enormous free cash flow and require little equity capital, capital return was inevitable.

Although Match is known for rolling up online dating sites around the world, I am glad to see that management is exercising restraint in the face of rich valuations. I would have preferred to see the cash remain on the balance sheet or plowed into buybacks, but the explanation offered on the earnings call makes sense.

I'm very confident we have the flexibility we need to do M&A, to invest in the business, and do everything we need to do. So the question is sitting on $400 plus million of cash, what do you do with it? When you look at our ability to do buyback, it's constrained at those levels. We can't put $400 million or $500 million into buybacks given the size of our float. So that's not a realistic outlook. We're still doing ordinary [...] buybacks and we'll continue to do that. But from a perspective of returning a lot of capital to shareholders, we thought the dividend clearly was the most logical way to go.

Testing Pricing Power

In my previous articles, I discussed the pricing power implicit in Match Group's ability to up-sell users on new product tiers. Now the company is testing its ability to simply raise prices outright. Any business that can continuously raise prices over time is a compounding machine.

We do still have pricing power at Tinder. We’re still very early in dynamic pricing and testing price elasticity. We need to do that more on country-by-country basis, as well since Tinder is in pretty in much every country in the world. We need to get more sophisticated at that. So we see a lot of opportunity to do that as we turn the corner into '19.

As I have discussed previously, history shows that demand for online dating is fairly inelastic. Indeed, Match.com boasted its best numbers at the height of the Great Recession, possibly because people see dating as an escape from financial stress. With Tinder, the company is embracing its 'sin stock' image with a marketing campaign focused on the "single lifestyle" and casual romantic encounters.

Inelastic demand, along with a leading market share in online dating, should allow Match to weather the next downturn, raise prices, and compound earnings for years to come.

Buy the Dip

The last time Match Group stock plunged was when Mr. Market erroneously corrected for Facebook's (FB) entry into the online dating space. This non-issue was forgotten in the dust when Match reported stellar earnings the next quarter. Investors should expect a similar about-face when the market realizes the folly of sending shares down nearly one-fifth over minor, short-term headwinds.

As the special dividend demonstrates, Match Group management takes its fiduciary duty seriously. Barry Diller, the billionaire chairman of parent company IAC, is best known for unleashing shareholder value and molding managers in his image. The move to return capital gives me confidence that management will use resources wisely.

The discussion of pricing power on the earnings call also underscores an argument that I have been making for a while. Even if subscriber growth slows as expected, Match should be able to boost revenue simply by raising prices. In the meantime, the company is constantly rolling out new incremental features for its products in order to drive value for subscribers.

In the coming years, it should become evident that 2018 was a fantastic time to 'swipe right' on Match Group.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTCH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.