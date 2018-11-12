Globant: Market Expects Too Much Too Soon

Globant (GLOB) has appreciated 366% since its IPO in 2014 and now commands a rich valuation within a very competitive space. I believe that investors should show some caution around the company’s quality, prospects and its ability to execute on ambitious plans. Even after the recent wider market correction, Globant appears fully valued.

Company at a glance

Globant is an Argentinian IT services company, specializing in digital transformation and digital B2C engagement. Founded in 2003, the company did an IPO on NYSE in 2014 and added a secondary listing in Luxembourg in 2016. Globant currently has ~7,200 employees, ~6,800 of which are IT specialists.

The company organizes its IT specialists in ‘pods’ (small agile teams with a single expertise), which are then part of bigger ‘studios’ which can handle various types of IT project for clients. Most of the work is project-based and Globant’s global presence allows it to retain a number of key clients such as Disney (NYSE:DIS), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The type of IT work Globant typically does has to do with enhancing B2C engagement by building various apps, platforms, cloud-based services, implementing AI/ML among a lot of other things. The USP of Globant from the point of view of a large corporation is that it is relatively low-cost (compared to building in-house IT expertise) and it delivers work to a high level of quality given its well-trained workforce, primarily in South America. As result, revenue streams are quite top-heavy with 10 biggest clients delivering 43% of revenue. Revenues are also probably not contractually recurring and Globant depends on maintaining a positive relationship with a key account to generate future revenue.

The company aims to grow >20% annually by ramping up its relationships with key accounts (50-Squared strategy). Unfortunately for it, such a business model inherently does not generate significant operating leverage since headcount and salary costs scale alongside revenues as would be expected from other similar IT and consulting businesses or M&A boutiques. Globant and some of its peers attempt to create some operational leverage by keeping most of its employees in emerging markets, while generating USD-based revenues. Currently, 88% of Globant’s sales are derived from North America and Europe, while its employees are primarily located in Argentina, Columbia, Mexico or India. Finally, its EM-exposure also has important FX repercussions – margins are volatile depending on real wage growth in these LATAM economies and USD FX rates.

Some key financial indicators are shown below:

(Source: own analysis based on company financials)

Industry

According to Globant's estimates based on industry reports, the worldwide digital strategy and agency services spending was estimated to be $79bn in 2017, growing at a ~21% 5-year CAGR to 2021. It’s a lucrative market which brought to prominence such tech champions as Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Atos in recent years. However, apart from strong industry growth, there is not much to like about this sector. It is highly competitive with low barriers to entry and there is a high threat of substitution from corporates deciding to internalize their IT spend if the value prop from outsourcing is not attractive enough. Revenue streams are lumpy and project-based and we’ve already mentioned limited operating leverage due to labor requirements.

Globant’s competition can be illustrated as follows:

(Source: own analysis, based on trading multiples and respective public company information)

Globant’s closest peers are IT outsourcing firms with a similar EM-based labor strategy – Luxoft (LXFT), EPAM (EPAM) and others. This peer group typically has the strongest growth given their relatively small size. Traditional PR and communication giants like WPP and Publicis can also be considered competitors since they started to diversify their activities into Globant’s space (e.g. Publicis acquiring Sapient). Finally, large full-scale IT consulting/services companies like Accenture, Cognizant and Atos also have a certain overlap with Globant’s offering.

Financial business model and performance

Globant’s equity story arguably becomes a lot less convincing if the company’s financials are examined beyond top-line growth metrics. On one hand, there is a lot to like from an asset-light business model which leverages DM-based revenues with EM-based costs to the on-going diversification from Argentina, which should stabilize FX-driven gross profit margins. On the other hand, Globant has weak FCF generation which is not necessarily sustainable, in addition to some opaque accounting/operating practices.

The good:

According to my own model, Globant should have some ability to generate operating leverage between sales and salaries paid to employees. Total salaries averaged about 66% of Sales since the company’s IPO and I forecast this ratio to fall by about 7-8 percentage points in the long run, assuming a certain trajectory of employee distribution across countries and wage/currency inflation. While the ratio of Total Salaries / Sales has not changed significantly from 2014-2017 (for a number of different reasons), Sales growth has outperformed IT staff growth by ~6% annually. Taking into account all employees at the company, sales outperformance is even greater. This means that year after year, an average Globant IT professional brought in 6% more revenue on average. Of course, for this discrepancy to translate into operating leverage, the average IT professional’s wage bill should grow less than this sales growth outperformance in USD terms in any given year. I believe that 1) Globant can continue to grow sales faster than its full-time employee roster and 2) wage inflation should be below sales growth less IT employee growth.

(Source: 20-F filings and own forecasts)

(Source: 20-F filings and own forecasts)

Globant’s shift away from Argentina is also a positive. Argentina’s volatile inflation and currency have long added uncertainty to Globant’s wage bill and placed an unnecessary burden on the company’s financial structure. In the future, the company will still have most of its employees in emerging markets economies, but they will be scattered across arguably more stable economies from a financial planning perspective. This should allow the company to leverage lower operational costs and salaries.

The bad:

(Source: own analysis based on Globant's 20-F filings and own forecasts)

Globant’s free cash flow generation has historically been poor and unstable. For my analysis, I define free cash flow as NOPAT + D&A – Capex – Changes in NWC – Share-based compensation. The last item is included since it is a significant and recurring expense for the company and its dilutive effects must be considered in any valuation model. Since 2013, the company has managed to convert only 2% of sales on average to free cash flow. While I do forecast this ratio to improve going forward, it would depend a lot on the quality of Globant’s execution and discipline.

There are other issues too. For a digital IT services company, Globant trades a lot of bonds and other securities which obstruct genuine free cash flow generation. At least some of this trading has to do with meeting some obligations needed when operating in Argentina, but nevertheless these line items have a big impact on cash flow from operating activities year after year. Fortunately, the impact from these seems to be decreasing.

(Source: GLOB 20-F 2017 filing)

The sustainability of Globant’s revenues is also in some doubt. From analyzing the company’s financial statements and comments made during earnings calls, it appears that most of Globant’s recurring revenue is not contractually recurring, but rather a result of the company’s good relationship with that client. I believe that Globant’s USP for large corporations revolves around these areas: 1) being relatively low-cost (certainly compared to building capacity in-house) and 2) providing a quality service/product. Essentially, in a typical base case a client like Disney contracts Globant to flesh out and develop a platform or a product and Disney pays Globant on a “time and materials” basis. There may be some recurring revenues coming from support services around this product, but real money is made by delivering the product in the first place. The onus is then on Globant’s management to retain this client for future projects. In theory, if the price/quality proposition is acceptable for the client it should be relatively straightforward.

The problem is that Globant operates in an industry with low barriers to entry. Since there are no contractually recurring revenues, a client can be lured away by a competitor which offers just a marginally better price/quality proposition than Globant. It’s not difficult to imagine a situation where large IT services players like Accenture or Cognizant steal Globant’s client with their cross-selling initiatives as part of their own relationship with that client. Globant already has a significant overhang of key account loss – 10% of revenue comes from Disney, and 30% of revenue comes from the top 5 accounts. This makes the company’s 50-Squared strategy somewhat of a double-edged sword – by promoting key account concentration the company should be able to increase profitability by eschewing promotional discounts, but it also gives these key accounts a good position for bargaining.

Finally, another important issue to analyse is how much of Globant’s revenue growth is organic. I think that Spruce Point Capital did a great job analysing this point and you can read the rest of its analysis here.

(Source: Spruce Point Capital’s presentation on Globant)

Spruce Point's analysis suggests that on average 30% of Globant’s revenue growth from 2014 to 2017 has been acquisition-driven and this ratio has risen from 21% in 2014 to 47% in 2017. While I think that an agency roll-up strategy has some merit as a business model (and many of these acquisitions were done at reasonable valuations), I agree that it’s worth highlighting the implication of these findings. If we strip out acquisition-led growth from Globant’s growth rates it implies that the company’s organic growth rate was 21% in 2014, 22% in 2015, 19% in 2016 and 15% in 2017. These are healthy figures, but in clear decline and 2016-2017 teen growth rates are at odds with Globant's investor presentation which states that this industry is growing at about 21% annually. This suggests that Globant is in fact losing market share.

Valuation:

This brings us to valuation and the implied risk/reward opportunity implied in Globant at these levels. I believe that even taking into account the recent correction Globant does not possess enough upside at the current valuation.

(Source: own analysis, Thomson Reuters analyst consensus figures, historical financials)

It trades roughly at par with the higher quality peer EPAM which to me means that investors are pricing in the quality in Globant that is not yet present. It’s possible that Globant executes well on its current vision and grows into its valuation, but I think the more probable outcome is that Globant either stagnates or de-rates further from these levels.

GLOB data by YCharts

It’s not easy to value a company like Globant using a standard DCF approach. To sensibly forecast the company’s margins and free cash flow generation going forward, one needs to take a hard view on real wage inflation stemming from the emerging markets where Globant has employees. It’s also difficult to predict what the future share-based compensation would be. Despite management’s reassurances that this expense will come down, share-based compensation was the highest in 2017 and based on the current 2018 run-rate, it’s likely to be almost as high this fiscal year. It’s also difficult to comprehensively determine what Globant’s cost of equity and ultimately WACC should be. Finally, with a company like Globant it’s tough to say what the terminal value (or what long-run “through the cycle” levels of growth/EBITDA margins/etc.) should be. The IT outsourcing industry is still relatively young and it is difficult to determine whether there are even any “terminal values” to speak of. Perhaps inevitably this sector will become a “winner takes all” sector with large players either acquiring or squashing smaller competitors like Globant. Assumptions here are paramount – in my own DCF under the base case, the terminal value accounts for 77% of Globant’s value.

My own DCF has three scenarios, with the following main value drivers:

(Source: own Globant DCF model)

With a WACC of 9.1% and LTGR of 3%, my DCF valuation ranges from as little as $15 to as high as $100, depending on scenario and terminal value calculation used. Under the base case, Globant’s fair value is around $60 which implies a little upside from $54 currently. This highlights the limits of using DCF as a valuation tool.

However, taking into account trading comparables, DCF and the recent price action, I believe that GLOB’s fair value range is somewhere between $40 and $50 per share. There is just a little too much uncertainty around its fundamentals, execution and viability of the business model to buy at this point in the cycle at current valuation.

Risks:

The most significant upside risk for Globant is the possibility of an acquisition by a larger advertising or IT consulting company such as WPP, Publicis (OTCQX:PGPEF), or Cognizant. While I think that this is relatively unlikely to occur, Globant's portfolio of services and business model can be attractive to a number of interlopers in the space. However, three similar transactions indicate that premium paid for Globant right now is unlikely to be very high:

(Source: own table based on public M&A announcements and price data)

The other risk is that Globant simply executes well on its strategy. If earnings over the next few quarters suggest that management is improving free cash flow generation while maintaining a strong top-line growth, then it will be easier to justify a premium valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.