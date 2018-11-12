Huntington Ingalls Industries: Navigating Smooth Seas

Investment Thesis

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had a strong Q3. The companu, with nearly full shipyards, is implementing facility and manufacturing improvements to retain its position as a competitive and affordable Navy shipbuilder.

HII has three financially reportable units - Newport News (mainly the Virginia shipyard), Ingalls (mainly the Mississippi shipyard) and Technical Services. Corporate consolidated revenue and operating income was increased year over year as shown:

(Source: HII Q3 Conference Call and presentation on HII website)

(Source: HII Q3 Conference Call and presentation on HII website)

These recent smooth seas have allowed the company to use cash wisely for facility capital improvements, pension fund increases, dividends, and stock buybacks.

Facility capEx - It has invested $900 million in the past few years.

Pension fund increases - The pension fund continues to be shored up. HII has contributed $434 million to the pension in Q3. The liability on September 30, 2018 was $436 million, versus $922 million as on December 31, 2017. The company anticipates no further significant contribution in 2018.

Dividends - $95 million will be paid out in 2018, versus $82 million in 2017. Dividends are promised to increase 10%/year.

Share repurchases - $512 million will be purchased in 2018, versus $247 million on 2017. Share repurchases are opportunistic, based upon available cash. HII has only 43 million shares.

While operating income is good, cash and FCF is an area that should be watched. At the end of Q3, cash and cash equivalents were $68 million, versus $701 million as on December 31, 2017. $68 million appears light and is not a large cushion for paying 40,000 employees, if needed, in advance of cash payments received from the US Government and the Navy.

CEO Mike Petters stated in the conference call, “At the same time we were able to make discretionary contributions to our qualified pension plans, and recover those contributions in our overhead rates. Our view was that as a company with a long horizon our future cost position would be more competitive as a result of lower future cash expense and we could move our qualified pension plans closer to being fully funded. As a result of favorable funded status of our plans and the recent increase in discount rates, consistent with our strategy, we anticipate a decrease in our cash expense and fast cash adjustment over the next few years. This in turn will make our business more competitive and our products more affordable.”

And from the November 8, 2018, 10-Q, “We expect cash generated from operations in combination with our current cash and cash equivalents, as well as existing credit facilities, to be more than sufficient to service debt, meet contractual obligations, and finance capital expenditures for at least the next 12 months.”

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:

(Source: November 8, 2019, 10-Q)

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, decreased $146 million from the same period in 2017, primarily due to higher contributions to retiree benefit plans, higher capital expenditures, and changes in trade working capital, partially offset by lower payments for income taxes.

2019 Defense Budget Boosts Navy Ship Procurement

A multiagency appropriations bill was signed into law on September 28, 2018 by President Trump which included $24 billion, $2.3 billion more than the Navy requested, for ship procurement. The law funds 13 Navy ships in 2019, some of which are in HII’s space, specifically Virginia-class submarines and Arleigh Burke Flight III destroyers. The overall law appropriates $606.5 billion for base spending and $67.9 billion for Overseas Contingency Operations (ongoing war) totaling $675 billion. This is $20.4 billion over 2018.

Columbia-Class Ballistic Missile Submarine Underway

The Navy plans to build 12 new ballistic missile submarines at a total budgeted cost of $122.3 billion. The first one, Columbia, is scheduled for a 2028 launch. HII will definitely have a major role in design and construction, but General Dynamics Electric Boat (NYSE:GD) is the prime contractor.

As such, HII has separated the submarine program into an organization with a Vice President for the Columbia class and one for the Virginia class. Per the company's August 22 press release:

“These changes reflect the significant growth and opportunities our submarine programs bring to the business,” said Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin. “The Virginia-class program is one of our largest programs, and the Columbia-class program has significantly increased in design, planning, material procurement, cost estimating, facility design and early manufacturing. The increased scope of responsibility for these critical programs now requires full and dedicated leadership attention.”

HII has recently received a $197 million contract from Electric Boat to provide long-lead items and advanced construction activities.

Huntington Ingalls awarded $5.1 billion multi-year U.S. Navy contract for destroyers

In September, HII was awarded a $5.1 billion fixed-price incentive, multiyear procurement contract by the U.S. Navy for the construction of six Arleigh Burke-class Flight III destroyers, which includes options for engineering and post-delivery efforts. HII has built 33 Arleigh Burke destroyers.

(Source: HII Website Press Release)

Virginia-Class Submarines

Virginia-class fast attack nuclear submarines are built in partnership with General Dynamics Electric Boat. On October 20, the USS Delaware was christened at Newport News. Delaware is the 18th Virginia-class submarine and the ninth to be delivered by Newport News. Construction began in September 2013 and is 93 percent complete.

USS Delaware under construction

(Source: HII Website Press Release)

Future Navy and Coast Guard ship procurement plans

New US Coast Guard ice breakers on the horizon

The USCG has only two ice breakers in service. The “heavy” breaker, the Polar Star, is now 42 years old. And the “medium” breaker, the Healy, is 18 years old. The Coast Guard, in partnership with the Navy, has plans to procure three heavy and three medium breakers. The process has begun. In February 2017, the Coast Guard awarded five contracts for a heavy polar icebreaker design study and analysis. Those receiving awards were Bollinger Shipyards, Fincantieri Marine Group, General Dynamics NASSCO, VT Halter Marine and HII.

In March 2018, an RFP for advanced procurement and design was issued. It is expected an award will be made in 3Q FY19, with lead ship delivery in the fall of 2023. The estimated cost is $750 million. Construction of the second and third heavy icebreaker could begin in late 2022 and late 2023, with deliveries in 2025 and 2026.

Plans for three medium icebreakers are being defined.

HII at Ingalls shipyard has a shot at winning, but there is real competition. Polar Star was built by Lockheed Shipbuilding Co. in Seattle and has been closed since 1987. Here’s a short summary of each of the competitors. By comparison, Ingalls builds large ships, such as the Navy’s DDG51 destroyer with a displacement of about 10,000 tons.

Bollinger Shipyard

Bollinger (a family-owned business) has experience with the USCG and is a formidable competitor. Bollinger has a number of facilities, many for repair. New construction is typically at the Lockport facility in southern Louisiana. Bollinger is building up to 58 USCG Sentinel-Class Fast Response Cutters. But its displacement is 359 tons, compared to Polar Star which is 13,000 tons - thus, a lot smaller ship.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine

Fincantieri Marinette Marine is located in Wisconsin. The parent company is the Italian enterprise Fincantieri. Marinette Marine is one of two companies building the Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship. The displacement is 3500 tons. It built the Great lakes Icebreaker Macinaw in 1944. The displacement was 5200 tons. It is now a museum.

General Dynamics NASSCO

Certainly, a prime competitor specializing in auxiliary and support ships for the U.S. Navy. NASSCO has built Expeditionary Mobile Base ships for the Navy, which displace 90,000 tons - a large ship.

VT Halter - Subsidiary of Singapore Technologies Engineering (SGGKY)

VT Halter builds smaller specialty ships, some in the range of 3500 tons.

No prediction on the winner, but pricing and facility capacity will be key in the offers and evaluation.

Navy frigates on the horizon

The US Navy is evaluating acquiring 20 frigates. It is estimated each will cost $950 million, which is greater than the cost of the Littoral Combat Ship but less than that of a destroyer. HII could also be in the running for these ships. Competitors include Fincantieri Marinette Marine and Austal (OTCPK:AUTLF, ASB.AX). Austal is an Australian company with US facilities in Mobile, AL. Marinette Marine and Austal are building the Littoral Combat Ship. Other competitors include General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (a competitor of HII for DDG51 destroyers) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LM). Each (along with HII) has received a study contract from the Navy. While the LCS was split between two shipyards - Marinette and Austal - the Navy is considering the frigate winner to be a winner that takes all. Production is estimated to begin in 2020. Displacement could be in the 10,000-15,000 ton range.

Again, no prediction of the winner, but HII is in the running. However, Navy leadership has stated that the four LCS's planned for FY 2018 and 2019 will keep Marinette Marine and Austal busy until the frigates are procured. And Congress is considering adding three more LCS's, even though the Navy has not requested them. While this is not an endorsement of these shipyards, they may have a slight edge. Competition for the frigates will be intense. It will most likely be a “winner takes all” award.

More America-class amphibious ships - LHA on the horizon

The America-class amphibious ships - LH - are designed to move marines and associated helicopters and planes (F35 and MV-22). These are “big deck” ships. Three are in operation, being built or on order, all built by Ingalls Shipbuilding. As many as 11 are being considered by the Navy. The fourth in the class, LHA 9, has not yet been awarded.

From an October 16 HII press release:

“Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding division officially started fabrication of the America-class amphibious assault ship Bougainville (LHA 8) on Monday. The start of fabrication signifies that the shipyard is ready for sustained production and ready to move forward with the construction of the ship.”

USS America (LHA 6)

(Source: Navy NAVSEA website)

USCG National Security Cutter

On October 1, HII announced it received a $97 million fixed-price contract from the U.S. Coast Guard to purchase long-lead materials for an 11th National Security Cutter. It is expected that a total of 11 will be procured. Thus, this is the last in the current plan.

(Source: HII website)

2020 Federal and Defense Budget

The 2019 fiscal National Defense authorization (not appropriation) is $717 billion. Some discussion has been talked about by President Trump for a 5% federal spending cut in fiscal 2020. Pentagon officials have confirmed that they have been ordered to prepare a $700 billion budget and are also preparing a $733 billion budget. Federal budgets are all political, so at this point, it is uncertain as to what impact they will have on Navy and Coast Guard shipbuilding.

With a Democratic-controlled House, we may be into a new era of Pentagon spending. The House Armed Services Committee may be chaired by Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash, who has voiced that he thinks some defense funding should be spent elsewhere. Too early to tell if there will be an impact on achieving a 355-ship Navy.

Conclusion

HII remains the premier US Navy shipbuilder. Under CEO Mike Petters, it is a well-run company. It has a conservative guidance of 3% revenue growth and a 7-9% operating margin, although the company achieved 13.9% in Q3. New business from the Columbia submarine program, Arleigh Burke destroyers, amphibious ships, and aircraft carriers (possible two-source buys) can provide 5-10 years of base work for the shipyards. Pension liability has improved. Facility improvements to improve productivity have been implemented, and more are in progress. HII is focused on being competitive and affordable. At a TTM P/E of 14, dividend increases of 10%/year (current yield 1.3%), and $22 billion backlog, it remains a stock that deserves considerable attention.

