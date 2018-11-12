Buy This Infrastructure REIT, From Sea To Shining Sea

Given the growing demand for infrastructure in the U.S., we are maintaining a Buy on this specialty name.

Today we want to shed some light on the sustainable infrastructure REIT known as Hannon Armstrong.

Nancy Pelosi recently said she wanted to build the infrastructure of America “from sea to shining sea”.

Capital is flowing into U.S. infrastructure assets, and according to Preqin an estimated $37 billion was raised in the third quarter alone. Nancy Pelosi recently said she wanted to build the infrastructure of America “from sea to shining sea”.

Over the next few weeks we plan to focus on the infrastructure sector, and we will be analyzing companies like Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), Macquarie Global Infrastructure (MGU), CorEnery (CORR), Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK), American Tower (AMT), and Crown Castle (CCI).

However, today we want to shed some light on the sustainable infrastructure REIT known as Hannon Armstrong (HASI). We have been covering this REIT for over three years (since February 2015) and in that first article we wrote,

HASI is clearly not a utility stock but I believe the financier of clean energy is a sound sector with similarly reliable attributes. The predictability of HASI's business model is driven by the high-quality contracts that support very stable income growth. I am recommending shares at the current price level and I believe a big part of the discounted valuation is reflected in the modest coverage (investor) base.

Boooyaaah!

Source: Yahoo Finance

Since our first article HASI has returned 102% (average 20% annually) and we have maintained a BUY since that time. As you can see, trading has been volatile at times, but we have always been on this train because we recognize the gravy that it generates can be extremely rewarding.

Now with infrastructure become more focused, we expect to see HASI outperform through 2019. To paraphrase Congresswoman Pelosi, this sustainable energy REIT is a BUY from “Sea to Shining Sea”.

Photo Source

The Business Model

One of the challenges with HASI is in understanding the value proposition of the business model. The company listed shares in April 2013 (more than five years ago), just in time for the IRS to issue a notice of proposed rule-making (May 2013) clarifying the definition of real property for REITs (REG - 150760 -13), in which it provided clarity as to what constitutes real property for REIT purposes.

The ruling states that land and improvements to land qualify as real property, and it specifies that improvements to land comprise inherently permanent structures and their structural components as follows:

Other inherently permanent structures include the following permanently affixed distinct assets: microwave transmission, cell, broadcast, and electrical transmission towers; telephone poles; parking facilities; bridges; tunnels; roadbeds; railroad tracks; transmission lines; pipelines; fences; in-ground swimming pools; offshore drilling platforms; storage structures such as silos and oil and gas storage tanks; stationary wharves and docks; and outdoor advertising displays for which an election has been properly made under section 1033[G](3).

What makes HASI unique that it aggregates assets in multiple categories, all pertaining to clean energy real estate projects. For example, it invests in the following target asset classes:

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

HASI participates in three large market segments, and its unique operating model provides the company with this competitive advantage: the company provides debt and equity focused on providing preferred and senior-level capital to established sponsors and high credit quality obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows.

The market opportunity continues to grow in the overall sustainable infrastructure markets. However, HASI “sees greater market opportunity in assets that are behind the meter as opposed to grid-connected assets such as power plants.”

As illustrated below, HASI’s portfolio size is $2.1 billion with an average deal size of $11 million. The portfolio consists of behind the meter (52%), grid connected (43%), and sustainable infrastructure (5%).

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

HASI's focus is on high credit quality assets, and that's reflected in the portfolio, which, excluding equity method investments, consists of 43% of assets from government obligors and 30% of transactions from commercial investment grade obligors, with 27% of contracts not rated (equity in renewable energy).The remainder of the transactions are equity method investments, which we do not rate. The average life of our portfolio is approximately 12 years.

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

One point of clarification: The potential for default is extremely low, and of course, you would expect the yields to be lower on higher-quality revenue sources.

Also, HASI’s portfolio is widely diversified, comprising more than 175 separate investments with an average investment size of $11 million. The portfolio also is diversified across markets, technologies, obligors and geographic regions with a strong credit quality profile.

One of the tricks with HASI is where to include the company in terms of the peer group. We have decided the best bucket for that is the commercial mortgage REIT sector.

As you can see (above), HASI has been the worst commercial mREIT performer year to date (we own the REIT’s in green). However, HASI shares are up over 10% following the company's earnings release on Nov. 1.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Fueling The Engine

HASI originates programmatic transactions from the top tier energy service companies, manufacturers, project developers, utilities, and owner operators in the industry.

The company’s origination strategy is to use historic and new client relationships to generate recurring programmatic investment and fee generating opportunities while enabling clients to grow.

HAIS targets $1 billion of originations annually. The company models 70% on the balance sheet, generating recurring interest income, and it securitizes 30%, generating gain on sale income. The prime candidate for gain on sales securitization is likely to be an asset that has longer dated and lower yielding (it makes more sense to securitize those assets and then hold them on the balance sheet).

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

In the first half of 2018, a large majority of HASI’s originations were securitized. However, in Q3-18, the company was more balanced with 42% balance sheet transactions and 58% securitized.

The chart below (and table on the right) illustrates the basic economics of HASI’s business model. The model begins with a growth asset yield of 6%. This equates to the 6.4% yield on the portfolio and after the deduction of 3% in interest expense, HASI targets a net interest margin (or NIM) of approximately 3%.

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

As you can see, SG&A of 1% is generally offset by 1% of fees generated from gain on sale securitizations (assuming 2.5 to 1 leverage along with equity). You multiply the 3% NIM by 3.5, resulting in a ROE of approximately 10%. In Q3-18 HASI’s ROE exceeded 12% due to higher portfolio yield and higher gain on sale fees, which offset both SG&A and higher interest expense.

Source: HASI website

The Balance Sheet

HASI’s balance sheet portfolio approximates $2.1 billion, consisting of over 175 separate investments with an average deal size of $11 million. The portfolio is diversified across markets, technologies, obligors and geographic regions with a strong credit quality profile.

The government portfolio is 30% and the commercial portfolio (including real estate is 43%) all considered investment grade. In addition, this quarter, HASI classified the $110 million mezzanine loan with SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) given its subordinated nature as a non-investment grade asset.

HASI expects that there will be additional mutually beneficial transactions with SunPower, including the potential repayment of some existing loans, freeing up approximately $60 million of capital to reinvest in new opportunities.

Source: HASI Investor Presentation

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q3-18 HASI’s total GAAP revenue grew to approximately $35 million, a 32% increase from the same quarter last year, and securitization volumes were up over 100% from the prior year.

Interest expense grew to $20 million (from $18 million in this quarter last year) primarily because of an increase in total debt as well as a result of increasing leverage (and higher percentage of fixed rate debt).

Source: HASI website

In Q3-18 HASI recorded GAAP profit of $16.5 million, an increase of $8.6 million from the same quarter last year, and GAAP earnings of $0.30 per share and core earnings of $0.36 per share. Originations for the quarter were a record $553 million, bringing the year-to-date total to over $850 million. Of the $553 million, 42% (or $233 million) represent balance sheet transactions and 58% (or $320 million) were securitized.

As referenced in a recent article, “HASI said it would not be increasing its dividend in 2018, and based upon the company’s guidance ($1.32 at mid-point), it is expected to cover its dividend of $1.32 per share”.

It appears that HASI will soon begin returning to its previous policy of dividend increases, and we suspect the company to boost its dividend by around 4-5% in 2019. This will certainly provide for a catalyst and our expectation that the company could return 15-20% in 2019.

Consider the Peers

Here is how HASI’s dividend yield compares with other commercial mREITs:

Now let’s consider the growth estimates, based on analyst estimates (source: FAST Graphs):

How We Play It? As a REIT analyst, it’s difficult to evaluate HASI because the company does not fit squarely into any sector. In some ways the company looks like a utility, and in other ways, the company looks more like a net lease REIT. But as noted, the company resembles a specialty finance REIT that provides capital to address climate change.

As the company’s CEO explained on the recent earnings call, “Hannon Armstrong is investing in the future of energy, which we believe is decentralized, digitalized, and decarbonized. These three trends represent a part of $100 trillion global market opportunity to mitigate and adapt to climate change”.

Given the growing demand for infrastructure in the U.S., we are maintaining a BUY on this specialty name. HASI’s management team has done a good job of growing revenue, while reducing risk related to rising rates. We consider the 5.7% yield (and likely dividend increase in 2019) attractive, given HASI’s broad range of capital solutions.

Source: HASI website

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Source: FAST Graphs and HASI Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: (LADR), (BXMT), (JCAP), (ACRE), (KREF), (TRTX), (STWD), (ABR), (CLNC), (GPMT), and (ARI).

Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha, and over the years, he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector. His articles generate significant traffic (around 500,000 views monthly) and he has thousands of satisfied customers who rely on his expertise. Marketplace subscribers have access to a growing list of services, including weekly property sector updates and weekly recommendations. Also, we are now providing daily early morning REIT recaps, including breaking news across the entire REIT universe. Take Charge!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.