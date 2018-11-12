History A Guide, Not A Map, Or A Trap - Weekly Blog # 550

I have often said that when an analyst is scratched, a historian bleeds. While this is true, it should not be a trap that automatically leads to a set of decisions. Beginning to prepare this blog on the early morning of the 243rd birthday of the US Marine Corps, I am struck at how much is different from our Corps' tactics, strategies, and missions. To fund the military, General Washington ordered the marines to guard the transport of silver from New York to Philadelphia so that the troops and suppliers could be paid. This particular mission is no longer required, but the movement of critical assets for future use has become endemic to me as a long-term investor for clients, family members, and beneficiaries of non-profit groups.

Just as the specific tasks assigned to the USMC has changed, so have those who we work for as investment advisors and members of investment committees. One axis of our work is generational, the consideration of essential needs of families for their senior members through contemporaries, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the unborn. In a somewhat similar way, members of a university investment committee focus on the different needs of the present and future donors, students, faculty, and staff. I also focus on delivering the capital necessary to fund the attraction of the best future students and faculty.

With this multi-generational self-imposed mission, I have concluded that there are a number of different attitudes that have to be identified and placed within the range of possible extremes. History is useful in identifying past extremes but is far less useful in drawing up a map of necessary future actions. (There were numerous roads from New York to Philadelphia, but only some were considered relatively safe and suitable for moving heavy, wealth-laden vehicles, and consequently, only one was used.) In developing investment policies for delivering wealth, answers to the following questions will have an important impact on the choice of the best road to travel.

The primacy of spenders versus savers, or phrased differently, focusing on today versus tomorrow. Spending addresses the identified immediate need, whereas saving addresses future known and unknown needs through the power of uncertain compound annual growth rates (CAGR). The selection of the appropriate mix is dictated by emotional management and political skills. Dependency on self, internal forces, or third-party forces. Since the American Revolution, we have seen a number of other social revolutions, two of which have enormous investment implications. At the time of our Independence, individuals and close family members functioned as the primary deliverers of health solutions and capital for growth and retirement. Today, the bulk of the population is dependent upon third-parties to provide these services, at a cost of less freedom of choice. Coping with the past as the primary model for the present. The cook book model borrows from science, by repeating past experiments in order to produce known results. What passes for judgement is essentially a memory of the real or imagined past, extrapolated to the future. The problem with this very popular model is that it does not include a risk quotient. What are the risks of fundamental changes from the past? Ignoring the potentials of changes is dangerous, as one can lose the purchasing power of capital and/or the loss of opportunity. While surviving change is good, waiting for it can be expensive. Having meaningful reserves can be performance limiting and for managers is a career risk.

Questions Shape Portfolio Construction

Each of the three questions raised, if answered, should have some impact on how both individual and institutional portfolios are constructed and will be addressed separately.

Some people and organizations plan to spend their last dollar while taking their last breath. The critical question for them is the shape of the glide path of expected payouts. The account should be measured on a total (reinvested) return basis. Other accounts hope to be perpetual or have an expected maturity so far into the future that mathematically it is the same. A critical political question is how to balance the current spenders versus capital accumulators and postpone spending for future generations. Historically, income beneficiaries believe they have the first right to the income produced. Often, this is expressed in terms of dividends and interest payments and does not include realized and unrealized capital gains. Unless there are rights of invasion. Capital belongs to the "remainderman". With these dual responsibilities, most of these accounts are managed similarly to balanced mutual funds. These accounts typically own bonds and high-quality credit instruments, along with various forms of equity. In most market cycles, the balanced nature of the account produces a less volatile price pattern than a full equity or bond account. In the current market cycle, the unspoken difficulty is dealing with inflation. (I suspect for individuals or high-quality institutions, the inflation rate for the "best products and services" are higher than published inflation rates.) High-quality bonds and credit instruments have yields pretty close to published inflation rates. Many dividend-paying companies attempt to keep their dividends growing at the rate of inflation, but often fall behind in a rising stock market. It takes the combined skill of a politician and investment manager to keep all of the beneficiaries happy all the time. Relatively few investors have the same attitudes of a pioneer entrepreneur, or a misanthrope wanting to be independent of other parties' control. Most people cede various accident risks to insurance companies or governments, and most employees in the US and elsewhere are coaxed into retirement accounts or pensions. In the past, individuals provided for their own needs, but unfortunately, most people today are not endowed with the discipline and appropriate skills. One of the dangers to long-term general investment returns is this tendency to cede control, particularly by younger generations. This is a global trend. The savings from the massive buying power of a central force, be it a private health insurance plan and/or a government agency, is dissipated by the large bureaucracies which follow rigid regulations. This causes general expenses to rise, and they will be also borne by those who can escape these services, even though they are paying for them directly or indirectly. From a long-term standpoint, despite some current disruptions, we expect after-tax and after-mandated expenses to rise on a secular basis. From an investor's point of view, there may be an increased desire to buy into disruptive companies, away from high-quality fixed income which will have difficulty producing returns after inflation and taxes. Part of investors' and politicians' "physics envy" is developing a set of immutable laws that are always right. Far too many investors look to statistical histories for physics like certainty of future developments. They have forgotten their sports days. Whether it be baseball, football, golf, tennis, or horse racing, the real purpose of winning or losing streaks is to see when and by whom the streak is broken. The following is a list of time series that have generally been predictive, as well as the direction of their predictive power: For the last 50 years, there has been no single year that bonds and the S&P 500 have both fallen. (As of last Thursday, only 7 out of 27 fixed income mutual funds are positive year to date. Only 9 out of approximately 100 equity fund investment objective performance averages are up. Few, if any, are predicting a double hit to accounts.) Sentiment changes - The American Association of Individual Investors' weekly sample survey in the past three weeks has gone from being 28% bullish to 41.3% bullish - an almost 50% turnaround. (This is a highly volatile indicator, and I often view it as a negative or reverse measure.) Much of chart analysis follows principles similar to those of architecture. Foundations for large buildings should not have gaps in their underpinnings; likewise, the three major US stock market indices shouldn't either, although they currently have two each. (Thus, on average, it is unlikely they will go to new highs until there is a down market to fill in the gaps.) The Wall Street Journal publishes 72 price changes each week for stock index, currency, commodity, and ETF prices. During the latest week, there were 20 that gained over 1% for the week: one was a commodity, one a currency, and one an ETF, with 17 being stock indices. (This suggests that this week's movement was trading-related, perhaps a relief rally with little economic support - not a good sign.)

All that I know is that each week we move closer to a significant stock market decline, perhaps with a recession. While there are few bears in the market place, in general there is little capital in visible reserves.

A Possible New Portfolio Structure

Perhaps it would be wise to structure a portfolio so that it is comprised of three unequal buckets:

The first bucket for American investors is an opportunity bucket to hold securities and other assets that are expected to appreciate over an investment cycle. The second recognizes that from time to time bargains show up, often briefly. The use of these resources requires courage of conviction to avoid "falling knives" that will plunge the stock out of existence. The third bucket would rarely be used, but is intended to take advantage of fundamental changes which arise when various statistical streaks are broken and things that shouldn't happen do.

To put this new structure into place, using only someone's age as a rough measure of maturity and responsibility, the following table could be a good point of departure for an individual investor. Institutional investors could require a different structure:

Initial Age Opportunity Bargain Purse Changes 20 100% 0% 0% 30 90 10 0 40 80 15 5 50 70 20 10 60 60 20 20 70 50 20 30 80 50 20 30

Questions for the Week