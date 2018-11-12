Treasury Yields Are Rising, Utilities Are Stable On Dividends, And Junk Bonds Remain Vulnerable

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF set a new 2018 low on Nov. 2 after the Fed announced a drain of $33 billion from its balance sheet.

Rising bond yields are the biggest problem for the financial markets in November as the Federal Reserve is scheduled to drain $50 billion from its balance sheet.

Allocation to stocks will continue to focus on dividends and thus the utilities ETF has value as an equal-weight allocation given its 3.30% dividend yield. The "Dogs of the Dow" continue to have solid dividends. Four of the Dogs set new 2018 highs on Nov. 9.

The yield on junk bonds will likely rise faster than Treasuries in 2019 as U.S. corporations that sold bonds to raise cash for dividend payments and share buyback programs must refinance at higher yields.

Today I will show the daily charts and my value levels, pivots and risky levels.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment, it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

The Treasury Bond ETF ($113.35 on Nov. 9) is down 10.6% year to date with the ETF below a "death cross" since Feb. 7 when the 50-day simple moving average fell below the 200-day simple moving average to indicate that lower prices lie ahead. This ETF set its 2018 low of $111.90 on Nov. 2 and is well below my monthly risky level of $118.82. The weekly chart is negative but oversold with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $114.96 and well below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $124.70. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 14.99, down from 15.93 on Nov. 2, well below the oversold threshold of 20.00.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my weekly and quarterly value levels of $110.45 and $105.77, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level at $118.82.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

The Utility Stock ETF ($54.87 on Nov. 9) is up 4.2% year to date and is above a "golden cross" since Aug. 14 when the 50-day SMA rose above the 200-day SMA. This indicates that higher prices lie ahead and its 2018 high of $55.49 was set on Oct. 24. Its weekly chart is neutral with the ETF above its five-week MMA at $53.70 and is above its 200-week SMA of $49.13, which is also the "reversion to the mean". The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 61.38, down from 62.48 on Nov. 2.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to the 200-day SMA at $51.56. The ETF is above my semiannual, quarterly and annual pivots at $53.86, $54.42, $54.46, respectively, and below my monthly risky level of $55.68. The Dec. 1, 2017, high is $56.90.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Junk Bond ETF ($35.14 on Nov. 9) is down 4.3% year to date and ended last week a tick below my monthly pivot of $35.15. The ETF has been below a "death cross" all year long and the 200-day SMA was tested at $36.02 on Sept. 27 as an opportunity to reduce holdings. The weekly chart remains negative with the ETF below its five-week MMA of $35.42 and below its 200-week SMA of $36.44. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 22.67 last week, down from 29.55 on Nov. 2.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $31.15 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly, annual and quarterly risky levels of $36.18, $37.15 and $37.23, respectively. My monthly pivot for November is $35.15.

