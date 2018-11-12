Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Nov. 12

As investors digest one of the busiest week in earnings, there is only one Canadian Dividend All-Star that is expected to announce a dividend increase this coming week. Before jumping in, let’s analyze last week’s results which was full of surprises and disappointments. Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last Week – Results

Only three of the six All-Stars expected to raised earnings last week did so. Of the three that did, Magellan Aerospace (OTCPK:MALJF) [TSX:MAL] delivered as expected, Canadian Tire Corp. (OTCPK:CDNAF) [TSX:CTC.A] surprised to the upside, while Inter Pipeline’s (OTCPK:IPPLF) [TSX:IPL] raise was lower than expected. Failing to announce a raise included High Liner Foods Inc. (OTC:HLNFF) [TSX:HLF], Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd. (OTCPK:CBYDF) [TSX:CSW.A] and Supremex Inc. (OTCPK:SUMXF) [TSX:SXP].

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Magellan 17.56% $0.015 17.56% $0.015 $0.10 Canadian Tire 5.55% $0.05 15.28% $0.1375 $1.0375 Inter Pipeline 3.57% $0.005 1.79% $0.0025 $0.1425

First, let's start with those who failed to raise dividends. Last week I cautioned that High Liner’s poor performance may stall its dividend growth. Sure enough, as revenues dipped by 17% year over year, the company kept its dividend steady.

The company also announced that the “Board has commenced a review of its capital structure to determine the most prudent use of capital.” Is a dividend cut on the horizon? The company is now yielding 9.21%, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

I also cautioned that Supremex may not announce a raise this year. As the company’s share price has plunged, its yield has sky-rocketed. It is therefore not surprising that the company kept its dividend steady.

Corby Spirit and Wine is in a unique position. Although the company did not announce a raise to its quarterly dividend, it did announce a special dividend. The special dividend of $0.44 is double that of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share.

Magellan Aerospace continued its strong history of double-digit dividend growth. Its 17.56% raise was inline with historical averages. The $0.015 bump results in a new quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.

Inter Pipeline continued its downward trend. This year’s $0.0025 per share raise was half that of last year’s raise. The company’s new monthly dividend is now $0.1425 per share.

Finally, Canadian Tire Investors were treated to a surprise double-digit raise. The higher than expected raise was fueled by a 21% increase in diluted earnings per share. This smashed estimates for single-digit growth. As mentioned last week, the company’s payout ratio is at the mid-range of guidance. As such, dividend growth will primarily be driven by earnings growth.

Expected Raises

Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.CA) [TSX:BYD.UN] – Current Streak – 11 YRS, Current Yield – 0.46%

Earnings: Wednesday, November 14

What can investors expect: Boyd Group Income Fund is the only public company in the auto collision repair industry in North America. At 0.46%, Boyd Group has one of the lowest yields on the All-Star List. The company typically raises it monthly dividend in November.

Although its yield may not be impressive, its share price appreciation certainly has been. The company has posted impressive revenue and earnings growth and its share price has a compound annual growth rate of almost 60% over the past five years. It’s an impressive run. The company appears centered on growing the business and re-directs most earnings accordingly. As a result, dividends account for only 14.4% of earnings.

Since 2013, the company has raised dividends by exactly $0.001 per share. So long as the company can find accretive acquisitions, I don’t expect its dividend growth rate to jump significantly. As such, another raise of $0.001 per share is likely.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 2.27% $0.001 $0.045

