Preparing For The Next Recession: Commercial Mortgage REITs

Now is not the time to be too cute and that is why we will continue to evaluate the trends in the commercial mortgage REIT sector.

As we learned during the last recession, when the gun-slingers begin to show up, it’s time to head to high ground.

During the last recession, the financial markets were in utter turmoil and there was no certainty that any REIT would have access to capital.

In the November edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor, I wrote an article titled Recession Ready SWAN Portfolio, in which I explained,

Well-capitalized balance sheets have reduced REITs’ exposures to interest rate movements. The limited use of debt to finance acquisitions in recent years, combined with the low level of market interest rates, has pushed interest expense as a share of net operating income to the lowest on record.”

That’s true, most equity REITs have been prudent in their approach to managing balance sheet risk, “providing a solid cushion against rising interest rates or any unexpected future market developments.”

However, commercial mortgage REITs are differentiated (from equity REITs) in that incremental leverage has begun to accelerate.

Remember, I spend most of my time researching equity REITs (that own brick and mortar), but I have become a big fan of the structured finance businesses – or commercial mortgage REITs – that provide financing for a variety of commercial real estate products/sectors.

The commercial real estate (or CRE) market is enjoying extra innings of the real estate cycle and that means investors should stay focused for opportunities to diversify and take advantage of the continued economic performance.

A quick glance at history reminds us of the late 90s when the Russian debt crisis triggered problems with U.S. real estate that later crippled Criimie Mae in 1998. Then in 2007 we saw the financial collapse, only paralleled by the Great Depression and saw the end of Lehman Bros and Bear Stearns with the near collapse of Citigroup (NYSE:C) and AIG.

During the last recession, the financial markets were in utter turmoil and there was no certainty that any REIT would have access to capital. As a result, most REITs were forced to cut or suspend dividends.

However, since the end of the last recession, commercial mortgage REITs have become less risky – primarily due to lower leverage and lower loan-to-value (or LTV) ratios.

These days, there is strong demand for CRE debt capital, driven by a high volume of over-leveraged and near-term loan maturities that provide for strong transaction volume fueled by improved economic conditions.

The commercial mortgage REIT sector can be further broken down into two categories: pure balance sheet lender and balance sheet/conduit lender.

A pure balance sheet lender originates or purchases loans for their own balance sheet and holds these loans on their balance sheet (although they may sell participation units in the loans to diversify some of the risks). Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI).

A balance sheet/conduit lender originates and/or purchases loans for its own account (balance sheet) or to be sold into a securitized vehicle such as CMBS (conduit). Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE), Ladder Capital (LADR) and Starwood Property Trust (STWD) are all conduit lenders.

There are differences between these two types as well and risk can be further diversified. Balance sheet lenders originate loans with the intent of holding them on their books. Balance sheet/conduit lenders originate loans for both their own books and to sell into securitized markets such as CMBS.

The risk with balance sheet lenders is relatively straightforward - the risk that the loans don't perform as expected. Balance sheet/conduit lenders have the risk of non-performance as well as the risk that the conduit market experiences a disruption and cannot take as many loans as expected.

Although the U.S. economy is strong, I think that it’s prudent to begin thinking about the next recession. Many investors are more conservative (than me) and that means that they want to maintain a “sleep well at night” approach in which principal preservation and low volatility are a must. As we learned during the last recession, when the gun-slingers begin to show up, it’s time to head to high ground.

As promised, I am now going to recap the commercial mortgage REIT sector in an effort to grade the overall quality of the portfolio (diversification, credit quality, loan type) and score the risk management practices of the management team.

Commercial Mortgage REIT #1: KKR Real Estate (KREF)

Portfolio Size: $3.4 billion (37 investments)

Average Loan Size: $91 million

Composition: 87% of the portfolio consists of office and multifamily loans

Investment Type: 98% senior-secured, 1% CMBS, and 1% Mezz

Average LTV: 68%

Risk Management: KREF is new and does not have much of a track record; however, we like the senior-secured focus (with a few B-pieces) and access to big brother KKR (KKR). Although KREF’s portfolio appears sound, the average loan size could present a problem in a recession, especially office tenants (cap-ex) and pressure on funding TI (tenant improvement) costs. Overall, we like the yield (8.7%) and we are maintaining a Buy.

Quality Score: 14 (out of 20)

Commercial Mortgage REIT #2: TPG Real Estate (TRTX)

Portfolio Size: $4.7 billion (62 investments)

Average Loan Size: $75.9 million

Composition: 37% of the portfolio consists of office, 20% multifamily, 16% mixed-use, 13% hotel, 5% retail, 1.4% industrial, and other.

Investment Type: 100% senior-secured

Average LTV: 66.4%

Risk Management: TRTX is also new and does not have a track record; however, we like the company’s 100% focus on senior-secured lending. We like TRTX’s diversified platform, but we’re not fans of the retail (5%) and hotel (13%) exposure. Also, TRTX’s average loan size is around $76 million and this could also present problems in a recession environment. Overall, we like the yield (8.6%) growth forecast in 2019 (8%) and are maintaining a Buy.

Quality Score: 14.5 (out of 20)

Commercial Mortgage REIT #3: Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT)

Portfolio Size: $13.8 billion (113 investments)

Average Loan Size: $122 million

Composition: 44% of the portfolio consists of office, 23% hotel, 14% multi-family, 8% Spanish assets, and other.

Investment Type: 100% senior-secured

Average LTV: 62%

Risk Management: BXMT has a track record (my first article was Feb 2014) and the company is 100% senior-secured. Also, the company has close ties to its external manager, Blackstone Group (BX), where it has tremendous deal sourcing advantages. BXMT’s deal size is over $120 million so this means that the company makes loan on trophy assets. The outsized office exposure (44%) is concerning, especially in a recession, and there is added risk to hotels (23%). Notably, BXMT has no retail exposure. Overall, we like the yield of 7.1%, but growth seems to be muted in 2019 (based on estimates). We maintain a Buy.

Quality Score: 16.0 (out of 20)

Commercial Mortgage REIT #4: Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

Portfolio Size: $7.8 billion (lending segment)

Average Loan Size: $113 million

Composition: Office: 32% office, 12% mixed-use, 22% hotel, 3% retail, 8% residential, 13% multi-family, 2% parking, 2% industrial, and 6% other.

Investment Type: 91% senior-secured, 5% mezzanine, 2% sub-mortgages, and 2% CMBS.

Average LTV: 62.4% (blended)

Risk Management: STWD is not a pure play lender, the company invests in various other sectors: commercial loans (54%), residential loans (6%), CMBS (10%), property (27%), and other (3%). We are concerned with the company’s outsized exposure to retail, especially the mall portfolio (acquired from Taubman (NYSE:TCO)). We believe that the portfolio has outsized risk and also several of STWD’s construction loans have been problematic. Also, STWD’s recent entry into the energy sector (acquired portfolio from GE) could prove problematic (what does STWD know about energy?). While STWD’s 8.7% yield may look attractive on the surface, we caution investors to ‘peel back the onion’ before buying. Maintaining Hold.

Quality Score: 13.0 (out of 20)

Commercial Mortgage REIT #5: Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT)

Portfolio Size: $2.8 billion

Average Loan Size: $36 million

Composition: 51% of the portfolio consists of office, 15.6% multifamily, 14.9% hotel, and other. (funded 57% retail in Q3-18).

Investment Type: 96.7% senior-secured, 1.7% subordinate loans, and 1.6% CMBS.

Average LTV: 62.8%

Risk Management: GPMT is also fairly new (first article was January 2018) and we have warmed up the name. The company has a few B-loans, but the vast majority (96.7%) are senior-secured loans. The company has over 50% invested in office loans and 14.9% in hotels. This could prove especially problematic in a recession. However, GPMT scores well on the smaller loan sizes and we are a bit cautious to see 57% of loans funded in Q3 were retail. We like the attractive 8.9% yield and out-sized growth projected in 2019 (14%). We maintain a Buy.

Quality Score: 13.5 (out of 20)

Commercial Mortgage REIT #6: Apollo Real Estate (ARI)

Portfolio Size: $4.8 billion (68 loans)

Average Loan: $70.5 million

Composition: 25% hotel, 13% residential (for sale), 8% residential (construction), 14% urban pre-redevelopment, 11% office, 9% multifamily, 7% Mixed-use, 5% healthcare, 4% retail, and other.

Investment Type: 77% senior-secured and 23% subordinate

Average LTV: NA

Risk Management: ARI is essentially what I would refer to as a “gun slinger.” The company has enhanced exposure to higher-risk mezzanine loans and the portfolio has outsized to hotels and development. We have been concerned with the Steinway building loan in New York City “where the least expensive units start at $15.5 million, with the most expensive selling for $59 million on the top floor.” The company also had a “nosebleed” in North Dakota (garden-style multifamily project) and a 50-unit condo project in Bethesda, Maryland (where API recorded loan losses and impairments). Although ARI’s 9.7% dividend yield may look appealing, investors should recognize the risk of holding shares in a more toxic finance REIT. We maintain a Hold.

Quality Score: 11.0 (out of 20)

Commercial Mortgage REIT #7: Ladder Capital (LADR)

Portfolio Size: $4,163 million

Average Loan: $19 million

Composition (property type): 27% hotel, 23% multi-family, 23% office, 10% retail, 9% mixed-use, 2% industrial, 1% MHP, and 5% other.

Investment Type (% senior secured): 96% senior secured first mortgage loans; 4% subordinate loans.

Average LTV: 67.6%

Risk Management: We recently wrote on LADR (here) and explained that we “favor internal management versus external management in the REIT sector, and LADR has proven that it can out-perform peers by maintaining a nimble and disciplined strategy." We also like the fact that LADR operates a multi-cylinder platform (not just a balance sheet lender), such that the company can adapt easily to the marketplace. We also like the smaller loan sizes ($19 million) that provide better protection (more diversified) if a borrower defaults. LADR has virtually no retail exposure and the other property sectors are well-balanced. LADR recently said it had to restructure a loan (took an impairment charge of $10 million) in connection with a $45-million secured loan by an approximately 500,000 square foot office building in Wilmington, Delaware. However, LADR was prudent by not trying to “blend and extend” and the REIT ended up with 19.9% equity in the building. LADR has an attractive 7.7% yield and we are maintaining a Buy.

Quality Score: 16.5 (out of 20)

In closing: We consider LADR and BXMT to be the best commercial mortgage REITs to own in the next recession. We also like KREF and TRTX and as noted, we are warming up to GPMT.

We are heading into the tail end of the commercial real estate cycle and investors should recognize that a large jolt in rates could stress borrowers. Recognizing that understanding credit quality is critical to the equation, and we believe now is the time to consider risks within each REIT’s business model.

Now is not the time to be too cute and that is why we will continue to evaluate the trends in the commercial mortgage REIT sector (we plan to introduce a commercial mREIT Index in the first quarter of 2019). It’s important not to just chase yield, but to evaluate each prospective REIT as if you were the owner of the business.

