XLE Weekly: Price Discovery Higher To 70.37s Near Resting Supply, Selling Interest To 67.34s

This week’s auction saw continued retracement higher from the stopping point low to 70.37s near resting supply overhead as balance development ensues.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE price action.

04-09 November 2018:

This week’s auction saw minor buying interest early week which drove price higher to 70.37s near resting supply overhead as the retracement from the stopping point low continued.

This week saw a minor gap higher develop during Monday’s auction as price traded from last week’s close toward last week’s high, 68.98s. Narrow, two-sided trade developed there into mid-week before buying interest emerged in Wednesday’s auction, 69.31s-69.41s, driving price higher in buy-side continuation into Thursday’s auction.

Price discovery higher developed to 70.37s at/near resting supply overhead from 23 October’s auction. Self-similar selling interest emerged, driving price lower as a sell excess developed. Rotation lower developed to 67.34s into Friday’s auction as sellers trapped, 67.45s, ahead of the week’s close, driving price modestly higher to 68.94s as the market settled at 68.50s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw buy-side continuation to 70.37s following the development of a stopping point low, 64.37s, in last week’s auction. Within the broader context, self-similar buying interest continued within the March-April 2018 demand cluster. This week’s buy-side continuation from the stopping point low to 70.37s and sell response constitute balance development.

Looking ahead, development and maturation of the current balance, 64.37s-70.37s, is likely before the next directional phase can ensue. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path following the stopping point low is for further balance development near-term (2-4 weeks) within the context of an intermediate (3-6 months) sell-side bias. Failure of the current stopping point low, 64.37s, would result in continued sell-side activity.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index reflects the aggressive decline in bullish sentiment has halted in late October 2018. That bearish extreme resulted in a meaningful relief rally this week from 64.37s to 70.37s. From a sentiment perspective, the market has now entered an area of bearish extreme. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Given these empirical facts within the context of a seasonally weak period from April-October, caution would be advised at the current demand cluster as the 64.37s stopping point is likely a momentum low developed ahead of a structural price low.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.