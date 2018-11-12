Dividend Increases: November 5-9, 2018 (Part 1: Industrials, Health Care, And Utilities)

This week, 22 companies declared dividend increases. Part 1 of this article covers increases from the Industrials, Health Care, and Utilities sectors. Part 2 will cover the remaining sectors.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way I identify candidates for further analysis.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases. Companies that regularly increase their dividends show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

I use the CCC List as a starting point and apply the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the last week, 22 companies that declared dividend increases passed these screens.

The following table presents a summary of dividend increases announced by companies in the Industrials, Health Care, and Utilities sectors. Part 2 of this article will cover the remaining sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Air Lease (AL)

AL is an aircraft leasing company that purchases and leases commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. AL was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 30.00% to 13¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on January 9 to shareholders of record on December 13, with an ex-dividend date of December 12.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. HII designs and builds both non-nuclear and nuclear-powered ships, and provides refueling, overhaul, and inactivation services.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 19.44% to 86¢ per share. The dividend is payable December 14, with an ex-dividend date of November 29.

Snap-on (SNA)

SNA manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions. It serves aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. SNA was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Recently, SNA increased its quarterly dividend by 15.85% to 95¢ per share. The dividend is payable on December 10 to shareholders of record on November 20.

Atmos Energy (ATO)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ATO and its subsidiaries are engaged in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company delivers natural gas to residential, commercial, public authority and industrial customers in nine states in the southern USA. ATO also operates intrastate gas pipelines in Texas.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 8.25% to 52.5¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on November 23, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on December 10.

DTE Energy (DTE)

Founded in 1995, DTE is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. DTE’s non-utility energy businesses are focused on natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, power and industrial projects, and energy marketing and trading.

Recently, the board of directors of DTE declared a quarterly dividend of 94.5¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 7.08%. All shareholders of record on December 17 will receive the new dividend on January 15.

Black Hills (BKH)

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota, BKH is a diversified energy company with operations in the United States. BKH's regulated utilities segments provide electricity to customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana; and natural gas to customers in Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and Kansas.

On November 5, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 47.5¢ per share to 50.5¢ per share, an increase of 6.32%. BKH will trade ex-dividend on November 16. The dividend is payable on December 1, to shareholders of record on November 19.

Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers (RBA)

Established in 1958 and headquartered in Burnaby, Canada, RBA is the world’s largest seller of used equipment for the construction, transportation, agricultural, material handling, energy, mining, forestry, marine, real estate and other industries. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding.

On November 8, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 17¢ per share to 18¢ per share, an increase of 5.88%. The dividend is payable December 19, with an ex-dividend date of November 27.

AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

ABC sources and distributes pharmaceutical products to healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers, and specialty drug patients in the United States and internationally. The company distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, and home healthcare supplies and equipment. ABC was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, November 6, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 5.26% to 40¢ per share. All shareholders of record on November 19 can expect the dividend to be paid on December 3.

Tennant (TNC)

TNC designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. The company offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services. TNC was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 4.76% to 22¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on December 14 to shareholders of record on November 30, with an ex-dividend date of November 29.

Evergy (EVRG)

Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, EVRG supplies electricity through two operating subsidiaries, Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and Westar Energy. The company owns, operates, and maintains generation capacity and distribution lines and serves customers in Kansas and Missouri. EVRG was formed in 2018 by combining KCP&L and Westar Energy.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 3.26% to 47.5¢ per share. All shareholders of record on November 29 will receive the new dividend on December 20.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

EMR provides technology and engineering solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of a broad range of electrical, electromechanical and electronic products and systems. EMR was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 1.03% to 49¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on November 15, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on December 10.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, SNA, ATO, and ABC.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

SNA's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in SNA in January 2009 would have returned 16.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ATO's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in ATO in January 2009 would have returned 17% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ABC's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in ABC in January 2009 would have returned 18.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement. Also note that the ex-dividend dates below are for stocks in the Industrials, Health Care, and Utilities sectors. See Part 2 of this article for ex-dividend dates of stocks in the remaining sectors.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: Dividend Increases: November 13-26, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date AmerisourceBergen ABC 1.80% $88.86 13 19.70% $1.60 11/16 12/03 AGCO AGCO 1.08% $55.78 6 N/A $0.60 11/14 12/14 Applied Industrial Technologies AIT 1.78% $67.49 9 6.70% $1.20 11/14 11/30 ALLETE ALE 2.91% $76.85 8 3.10% $2.24 11/14 12/01 Alaska Air Group ALK 1.94% $65.97 6 N/A $1.28 11/19 12/06 Amgen AMGN 2.73% $193.16 8 26.10% $5.28 11/15 12/07 Atmos Energy ATO 2.17% $96.69 34 5.80% $2.10 11/23 12/10 American States Water AWR 1.71% $64.43 64 9.40% $1.10 11/14 12/03 Barnes Group B 1.11% $57.85 8 6.60% $0.64 11/26 12/10 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding BAH 1.48% $51.41 7 13.60% $0.76 11/13 11/30 Black Hills BKH 3.20% $63.17 48 4.10% $2.02 11/16 12/01 Cummins CMI 3.19% $143.07 13 18.50% $4.56 11/14 12/03 CenterPoint Energy CNP 3.95% $28.13 13 5.70% $1.11 11/14 12/13 Carlisle CSL 1.57% $102.01 42 13.60% $1.60 11/16 12/03 Duke Energy DUK 4.34% $85.58 14 2.90% $3.71 11/15 12/17 Consolidated Edison ED 3.62% $79.00 44 2.70% $2.86 11/13 12/17 Emerson Electric EMR 2.86% $68.49 61 3.60% $1.96 11/15 12/10 FLIR Systems FLIR 1.32% $48.40 8 16.50% $0.64 11/21 12/07 Greenbrier GBX 2.05% $48.87 5 N/A $1.00 11/13 12/05 Healthcare Services Group HCSG 1.77% $44.11 16 2.90% $0.78 11/21 12/28 Honeywell International HON 2.18% $150.32 8 12.40% $3.28 11/15 12/07 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 2.48% $145.34 56 6.70% $3.60 11/26 12/11 L3 Technologies LLL 1.64% $195.38 15 8.90% $3.20 11/15 12/17 Lindsay LNN 1.17% $105.67 16 23.50% $1.24 11/15 11/30 MSA Safety MSA 1.42% $107.38 47 4.60% $1.52 11/13 12/10 Otter Tail OTTR 2.77% $48.41 5 1.50% $1.34 11/14 12/10 Ryder System R 3.83% $56.35 14 8.40% $2.16 11/16 12/21 Robert Half International RHI 1.78% $62.84 15 9.90% $1.12 11/21 12/14 Snap-on SNA 2.35% $161.49 8 16.10% $3.80 11/19 12/10 Southern SO 5.13% $46.81 18 3.40% $2.40 11/16 12/06 Southwest Gas SWX 2.49% $83.51 12 11.00% $2.08 11/14 12/03 Timken TKR 2.75% $40.66 5 3.10% $1.12 11/19 12/04 United Parcel Service UPS 3.32% $109.51 9 7.80% $3.64 11/16 12/05 United Technologies UTX 2.25% $130.71 25 6.00% $2.94 11/15 12/10 Vulcan Materials VMC 1.06% $105.76 5 90.40% $1.12 11/20 12/07 Vectren VVC 2.68% $71.66 58 4.00% $1.92 11/14 12/03 WEC Energy Group WEC 3.16% $70.00 15 11.60% $2.21 11/13 12/01 Aqua America WTR 2.64% $33.13 26 8.10% $0.88 11/15 12/01

Thanks for reading! If you like this article and would like to read similar ones in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article. And, if you're already following me, I sure would appreciate it if you click on the Like button below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN, CMA, HON, JNJ, UPS, WEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.