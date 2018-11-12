PPL Corporation: Another Utility With A 5+% Yield But Be Cautious

PPL Corporation has a dividend yield over 5% that is much greater than the average yield of the S&P 500 and many other utilities.

PPL Corporation Has A High Yield But Caution Is Warranted

PPL Corporation (PPL) has a yield of ~5.2 – 5.3% that is much greater than the S&P 500’s average yield of ~1.9% and that of many other utilities making it of interest to small investors seeking income. But the company’s debt metrics are worse than some of its peers and furthermore long-term debt will grow substantially during the next five years due to capital expenditures limiting dividend growth. The dividend is only likely to grow at a ~4% rate CAGR over time.

I analyzed this company at the request of several readers that commented on my recent article on National Grid plc ADR (NGG) entitled “National Grid Is A Relatively Little Known Utility With A High Dividend Yield.” In this article on PPL I will examine the effect of rising interest rates and tax reform, PPL’s regulated business structure, recent revenue and earnings, interest rate risk and debt, and dividend growth and safety.

Effect of Rising Interest Rates And Tax Reform

PPL’s high dividend yield resulted from a slide in stock price starting in mid-June 2017. The stock price suffered from a general drop in utility stock prices that occurred this year due to rising 10-Year U.S. Treasury yields. Stock prices of higher-yielding companies such as many utilities typically perform poorly in a rising interest rate environment. In general, when yields on U.S. Government bonds are increasing they offer another option for small investors and retirees seeking income.

But PPL’s stock price was also affected by issues specific to the company including write-downs of deferred tax reserves and write-offs of foreign tax credits resulting from U.S. tax reform. In addition, the company issued stock to maintain credit ratings diluting existing shareholders also contributing to a decline in the stock price.

Tax reform in the U.S. was passed at the end of 2017 as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which reduced the corporate income tax rate for utilities and other businesses from 35% to 21%. Lower cash flows were forecasted because a lower tax rate for regulated utilities would in turn lead to lower rates for customers. In addition, utility companies with high debt will take an earnings hit because the lower tax rate will mean they get less of benefit from their interest deductions.

Notably, PPL did in fact lower rates for its customers. But the company was required to write down the value of its deferred tax reserves by $210M and furthermore the company had to write-off one-time losses on foreign tax credits by $100M. The company’s management forecast that tax reform would reduce 2018 EPS by -$0.03 and also lower cash flows.

As a result, the company issued 55M shares of stock to raise ~$1.5B in capital in order to maintain its credit ratings. Other utilities such as Dominion Energy (D), Duke Energy (DUK), and Entergy Corp. (ETR) also issued equity in response to U.S. tax reform in order to raise capital. The combination of U.S. tax reform and rising interest rates pressured the company’s stock price, which dropped from almost $40 per share to just under $26 per share, an approximately -35% drop in less than one year leading to the high dividend yield. This drop presented an opportunity for many small investors interested in buying shares of the regulated utility.

U.S. Tax Reform Passed In 2017

Source: ustaxiq.com

Regulated Business Structure

Let’s first review PPL Corporation’s businesses in the U.S. and U.K. to understand its organizational structure. PPL Corporation is a utility holding company that controls regulated utilities with operations in the U.S. and the U.K. similar to its competitor National Grid plc ADR. However, since PPL is headquartered in Pennsylvania, small investors in the U.S somewhat better know of it. The company is divided into three subsidiaries, which are PPL Electric, LKE, and PPL Global that are in turn aligned with three respective reporting business segments, which are Pennsylvania Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and U.K. Regulated.

In aggregate, the company serves 10M+ customers in the U.S. and U.K., owns 218k miles of electricity transmission and distribution lines, 1,000+ substations, about 8,000 MW of power generation in Kentucky, and natural gas distribution lines in and around Louisville, Kentucky. Note that the company spun off about 9,995 MW of power generation capacity in Pennsylvania and Montana in 2014 and 11 hydroelectric power plants were sold in Montana for ~$900M.

After the spin-off and sale, PPL Corporation operated primarily in the regulated electricity and natural gas market. In 2016, the company divested PPL Solutions, LLC, which provides billing, business process outsourcing, call center, and information technology services to regulated utilities in the U.S. further streamlining the corporate structure. In 2018, PPL bought Safari Energy LLC, which provides solar power solutions to commercial property owners in the U.S. and is an unregulated operation.

Solar Panels On The Rooftop Of A Commercial Building

Source: saferienergy.com

PPL Electric is a regulated electricity transmission and distribution utility in eastern and central Pennsylvania. This business segment owns about 50k+ miles of electricity lines serving approximately 1.4M residential customers in a 10,000-square mile territory in 29 counties. PPL Electric also supplies electricity to retail industrial and commercial customers. Since PPL Electric is a regulated entity, it has a monopoly in its service area.

LKE primarily consists of the regulated electricity transmission, distribution and generation operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company. This business also includes the regulated gas distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company. LKE serves a total of 1.3M customers in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee.

Louisville Gas and Electric Company serves ~411k electricity customers and ~326k natural gas customers in Louisville and the surrounding area. It has 2,920 MW of generation capacity. Kentucky Utilities serves ~533k customers in Kentucky and also serves ~30k customers in Virginia and the remainder are in Tennessee. It has 5,097 MW of generation capacity. The company essentially has a monopoly in its service area.

PPL Global consists primarily of Western Power Distribution in the United Kingdom with service areas of the East and West Midlands, South West England and South Wales. The company serves 7.8 million customers. It is the largest regulated electricity distribution company in the U.K. The company entered the U.K. regulated utility market in 1999 when it acquired SWEB Energy that operated in South West England.

It followed that purchase with the acquisition of the British electricity distribution company Hyder that operated in South Wales. In 2011, PPL Corporation bought Central Networks, which was the Distribution Network Operator for the East & West Midlands forming the current service area as seen in the chart below.

PPL Corporation Service Area

Source: PPL Corporation 2017 Annual Report

Revenue And Earnings

The company’s revenue is predominantly derived through regulated rates on its electricity or gas network that guarantees a certain RoE negotiated with its state regulator in the U.S. or the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) in the U.K. In turn this provides stability for revenue and cash flow, and safety for the dividend leading to defensive characteristics that many small investors desire. The majority of earnings are from the U.K. regulated business unit and that was consistent between 2017 and 2018 as seen in the chart below. The company projects EPS growth at 5% - 6% out to 2020.

PPL Corporation’s Earnings As Of September 30, 2018 Source: PPL Corporation 3rd Quarter Earnings Call Presentation

Interest Rate Risk And Debt

PPL has interest rate risk due to rising rates. PPL Corporation has only $485M in cash on hand but short-term debt is ~$1.9B and long-term debt is ~$19.9B at the end of 2017, which some may consider high for a company of this size. Notably, total debt has increased 156% since 2008 as seen in the chart below. Total debt decreased somewhat in 2015 and 2016 and that is most likely related to the spin-off and sale of its Montana generating units in 2014 but total debt in Q3 2018 is currently at ~$21.8B.

However, regulated utilities typically have higher debt levels due to large capital expenditures and service area monopolies that guarantee stable revenue to cover the interest payments. The interest expense totaled $901M in 2017 giving an average interest rate of 4.25%. The average rate will likely increase as the company refinances existing debt and issues new debt in a rising interest rate environment leading to higher borrowing costs. If the company cannot pass on higher expenses to its customers it will reduce its future cash flow and EPS.

PPL Corporation’s Total Debt 2008 To Latest Quarter In 2018

Source: DP Research, Data from Morningstar.com

The company’s debt metrics are somewhat worse than the average of some peer large cap utilities on current ratio and debt-to-equity ratio (D/E) basis as seen in Table 1. But PPL’s total leverage and interest coverage are currently similar to most of these large utilities but this may change in the future due to its capital expenditure plan. The current ratio was 0.57 in 2017 and it is 0.58 in the latest quarter of 2018, which is below the desired target of 1.0 and less than the peer averages of 0.73 in 2017 and 0.71 in 2018.

These ratios are probably lower than desired and furthermore; only about $845M or 33% of current assets are in cash and short-term assets. Much of the remainder of current assets are in receivables or inventories. I believe that the company should have a higher cash position. But note that the company has short-term credit available increasing its liquidity.

Table 1. Debt Metrics For Large Cap Utilities In 2017 And Latest Quarter Of 2018

Source: DP Research and Calculations, Data from Morningstar.com

PPL’s long-term debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio was 1.84 in 2017 and it is 1.69 in the latest quarter of 2018 as seen in Table 1. Although this has improved, the values are still much greater than the average of 1.29 in 2017 and 1.26 in 2018 for its peers. In fact, only Southern (SO) and Dominion Energy (D) have similar D/E values as PPL. PG&E (PCG), Consolidated Edison (ED), and NextEra Energy (NEE) have D/E ratios less than 1.0 indicating conservative use of long-term debt.

PPL has over time increased long-term debt and has plans to increase it further through 2022 to fund capital investment. But only ~$4.321B of debt matures in the same time frame meaning that the company will significantly increase its long-term debt due to its capital expenditure plan. This will in turn lead to higher interest expense. Currently, the company has investment grade credit ratings with stable outlook but it is in the lower medium grade to upper medium grade range as seen in the chart below. Larger debt with higher interest rates without corresponding increase in cash flow may affect credit ratings or outlook.

PPL Corporation’s Debt Maturity as of September 30, 2018

Source: PPL Corporation 3rd Quarter Earnings Call Presentation

PPL Corporation’s Credit Ratings As Of September 30, 2018

Source: PPL Corporation 3rd Quarter Earnings Call Presentation

PPL’s total liabilities-to-equity ratio was 2.85 in 2017, which was higher than the average of large utilities in Table 1. This ratio improved to 2.65 in 2018 and is now near the industry average. Only Southern and Dominion Energy have ratios much greater than the averages indicating greater total liabilities. PPL’s interest coverage was ~3.12 in 2017 and similarly it was ~3.14 in 2018 TTM near the average of its peers of 3.36 in 2017 and 3.02 in 2018 TTM.

PPL Corporation is in the middle of a major capital expenditure plan that will increase long-term debt but upgrade its generation and network capabilities. The company plans to spend ~$15.4B over the next five years (2018–2022) investing in its power generation, transmission, and distribution networks. The projects are intended to generate an estimated rate base growth of ~5.4% CAGR out to 2022 in order to support management’s EPS growth targets.

But the company’s capital expenditures have historically been greater than its operating cash leading to negative FCF as seen in Table 2. The company also pays a growing dividend that now exceeds $1B+ annually. The combined effect of negative FCF and higher dividends results in PPL issuing debt and stock to fund its capital investment plan and pay dividends. Although PPL repays some of its debt annually, the company’s debt issued generally exceeds the amount repaid causing debt to increase slowly over time. In addition, stock issuance dilutes existing shareholders and further adds to cash requirements needed to pay the growing dividend.

Table 2. Summary Of PPL Corporation’s Annual Cash Flow (millions) Source: DP Research, Data from Morningstar.com

Regulatory Risk In The U.K. And U.S. Differs

The most significant risk to PPL is regulatory risk in the U.K. In general, regulators must balance keeping costs to consumers low but allowing sufficient return or profits for utilities. In the U.K., the primary risk to asset and dividend growth is the upcoming changes to regulatory pricing. The current pricing was implemented in 2013 and extends through 2021 by the RIIO-1 (Revenue = Incentives + Innovation + Outputs) framework that sets price controls.

Electricity transmission and distribution will have new price controls in the RIIO-2 framework starting in 2021. There is risk here to PPL’s asset growth rate since expectations are for tougher price controls to facilitate lower costs to consumers and thus leading to lower returns for utilities.

Regulatory risk in the U.S. is less compared to the U.K. PPL has successfully requested and received rate increases in Pennsylvania in the past. The company has recently requested rate increases in Kentucky in order to raise its RoE from 9.7% to 10.42%.

Dividend Growth And Safety

PPL’s dividend yield is greater than the S&P 500’s average and that of many other utilities and has thus gained attention from small investors seeking income. But the dividend is not growing at faster than a low single-digit rate. The annual dividend is $1.64 per share and the current yield is ~5.2% - 5.3%. The current payout ratio is ~69.8% based on an EPS estimate of $2.35, which is the mid-point of the current 2018 guidance range.

Although the dividend has been growing continuously for the past eight years, the dividend growth rate is not significant. The chart below shows the dividend growth since 2008. The 1-year growth rate is ~3.8%, the 5-year growth rate is ~4.6%, and the 10-year growth rate is ~4.2%, which are not really high enough to get the attention of many dividend growth investors.

Furthermore, the projected increase through 2020 is only ~4% CAGR. In context of future growth, the above discussion outlines why the dividend is not growing much. The company’s dividend growth rate is limited by the capital expenditure plan, it has a negative FCF, and a payout ratio already near ~70%.

PPL Corporation Dividends Since 2008

Source: DP Research, Data from Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Despite the high yield PPL is not a buy for me. The company’s debt metrics are in general not as good as its peers and furthermore long-term debt will increase substantially in the future. In addition, PPL has some real risks to asset growth and thus dividend growth related to the upcoming RIIO-2 price control changes in the U.K. This combined with the already high payout ratio and negative FCF will likely limit the dividend growth rate to low single-digit rates reducing my interest.

