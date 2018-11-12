Redfin: Don't Expect Too Much

Merely a day after fellow real estate company Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) posted its worst-ever quarterly results that sent shares plummeting 30%, Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) also reported a rather bleak quarter. We shouldn't have expected much. The prospect of the Fed raising rates by another quarter point in December, as announced at Thursday's policy meeting, adds further worry to the state of the housing market.

It's readily transparent from just the trading momentum of both Zillow and Redfin that these companies, as well as all real estate firms, are facing some serious headwinds. Yet, in my view, Zillow and Redfin are tackling entirely different risks. Redfin's ills, in my view, are less easily cured that Zillow's - yet, its stock has held up far better. Over the past month, Zillow is down more than 25%, while Redfin's losses are only in the single digits:

RDFN data by YCharts

As most investors know, Redfin isn't really a technology company as much as it is a "technology-enabled" company. It has a slick user interface that allows users to browse available homes via an intuitive web portal, and Redfin also takes the buying process a bit more into the twenty-first century by integrating with DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and removing much of the physical paperwork (as I've noted in prior articles, I'm a happy former Redfin customer, but that doesn't make me a fan of its stock).

But at the end of the day, Redfin generates substantially all of its revenues from a single source: agent commissions. In an effort to take market share from massive incumbents like Coldwell Banker and RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX), Redfin has resorted to cutting down its sellers' fees in many markets, which has helped it gain a few basis points of national market share, but is also a headwind to profitability. The real estate market, however, is undeniably slowing down. Rising rates, a less-friendly tax policy that caps state and property tax deductions, and a lack of housing supply that has led to escalated pricing have all led to a decline in existing -home sales. The National Association of Realtors (NAR), the leading authority on home sales data, published a report noting that September home sales were down -3.4%, continuing a trend of weakness that began earlier in the summer.

This bodes very ill for Redfin: how can it justify investing in growth and cutting down its fees when the overall market is facing serious headwinds? The housing cycle may take years to recover. Zillow's problems, while somewhat correlated to the housing market's fate, are more solvable in the near term. The company noted in its Q3 earnings report that it's changing the way that the Zillow platform is generating leads for "Premier Agents," which are its largest advertising clients and the lion's share of its revenue. In the short term this change is causing some advertising churn, but eventually this can and will normalize.

In my view, Zillow is not only the cheaper and more beaten-down stock to invest in, but also the one with a quicker path to recovery. It has a diverse revenue stream - from advertising to Zillow Rentals to a new home-flipping program called Zillow Instant Offers (which investors currently detest, but that may provide an important source of growth in the future). Redfin, however, is tethered to real estate agents' fees, which most of the market agrees are headed south.

Q3 is a terrible mix of revenue deceleration and margin contraction

Redfin's most recent quarterly results don't exactly inspire confidence that the company is bucking the trend of real estate weakness. Here's a look at the results below:

Figure 1. Redfin 3Q18 results

Source: Redfin Investor Relations

The company grew its revenues by 28% y/y to $140.3 million, barely surpassing Wall Street expectations of $139.4 million (+27% y/y). Taken at face value, this isn't a bad result - Redfin is growing at nearly 30%, when existing-home sales are down in the low single digits. This implies an expansion of market share - and indeed, Zillow reported impressive growth in its market share to 0.85% of the U.S. pool of existing-home sales, up 14bps from the year-ago quarter.

We note, however, that there are some concerning stats underneath the hood. First of all, Redfin grew revenues at 36% y/y in Q2 - so its revenue growth actually decelerated eight points from the last quarter, meaning that the company is especially feeling the impact of a slower housing market. Further deceleration is on the cards for Q4: Redfin guided to just 20-24% y/y revenue growth in Q4, falling beneath Wall Street's expectations of +27% y/y.

Figure 2. Redfin Q4 guidance

Source: Redfin Investor Relations

Glenn Kelman, Redfin's CEO, expressed uncertainty about the state of the housing market on the Q3 earnings call and noted that a more significant correction may be waiting in the wings:

And when you ask about whether this is just a temporary change, driven by a rate shock, I think that is one possible theory, but we also have to soberly account for affordability versus wages, even before rates went up buyers were really struggling to figure out how they're going to buy a house in the expensive coastal cities. And since many of them were using stock and not their salary to do that, the stock market is fairly relevant to the housing market in those coastal cities.



So once buyers adjust to interest rate increases and that becomes the new normal, I think it's quite possible that strong economy drives the real estate market forward, we come back to some level of normalcy, and maybe even bidding wars and all the rest. But it's just also possible that there is a more significant correction."

We note also that Redfin's gross margin shrunk in the quarter, confirming the hypothesis that the company is sacrificing fees and profitability in its efforts to claim greater market share. Redfin's CFO also confirmed that brokerage fees per transaction are down 1% quarter-over-quarter as the transaction mix continued to shift into sellers, which, thanks to the new lower fee, typically generate less revenue than buyers' agents. Gross profit in the quarter was only 30.2%, down sharply from 35.9% in the year-ago quarter. A company with gross margins in the low 30s is not a technology company - it's a low-margin services company. Zillow, on the other hand, produces nearly pure gross profit:

Z Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Following the contraction in gross margins, Redfin's operating profits are also down sharply to just $3.3 million, down -68% y/y versus $10.2 million in 2Q17. The company blamed a number of factors on the profitability decline: a rise in tour costs for potential transactions, higher headcount, as well as a heavy 47% y/y jump in sales and marketing expenses in a continued attempt to grab market share. Fortunately, Redfin still has about $460 million of cash left on its balance sheet (much of which was accrued from IPO proceeds) to absorb its losses, but the signal of margin contraction amid a revenue slowdown is worrisome.

Key takeaways

In my view, shares of Redfin have corrected to appropriate levels after falling from the high $20s earlier this year. At the moment, I view the stock as a Hold. The company has promising new revenue streams to diversify its fortunes away from residential agency fees - such as Redfin Mortgage and Redfin Now, which are essentially carbon copies of offerings from Zillow - but in the short to medium term, Redfin's perceptions in the market will largely be dominated by its slowing real estate agency fees.

The housing market will recover to a normal state, and so will Redfin stock. But in the near term, I wouldn't enter into a new position in the company just yet.

