Wall Street Breakfast: Concerns Intensify Over Oil Glut

Economy

Sterling slipped 0.8% overnight to $1.1269 as former British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson came out swinging against Theresa May, stating the U.K. is on the verge of "total surrender" in Brexit negotiations. May also faces the threat of further resignations from several pro-EU ministers following the departure of transport minister Jo Johnson on Friday, while the Labour party said leaving the bloc without a deal would be blocked by parliament.

The euro is not "a clear alternative" to the dollar thanks to the U.S. currency's international "strengths," French President Emmanuel Macron told CNN. "This is an issue of sovereignty for me. We made a great job during the past years but it’s not yet sufficient... That’s why I want us to work very closely with our financial institutions, at the European levels and with all the partners."

Alternatives to Libor underpinned less than 5% of interest rate derivatives traded last quarter, FT reports, with regulators like the U.S. Fed and Bank of England trying to wean financial markets off the scandal-tainted benchmark. Banks will no longer be required to submit the daily rates that together form Libor from 2021 as many believe the benchmark no longer accurately reflects the cost of unsecured borrowing between banks.

World leaders are heading to Singapore for the semiannual ASEAN summit, where Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is expected to rally support for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a free trade deal that will encompass more than a third of the world's GDP. The pact currently includes 16 countries, including China, India, Japan and South Korea, but not the United States.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's National Assembly has unanimously ratified the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the updated version of the TPP following the U.S.'s withdrawal in 2017. Brunei, Chile, Malaysia and Peru are now the four remaining member nations that are yet to ratify the 11-nation trade pact, which will slash tariffs across much of the Asia-Pacific.

U.S. stock index futures are starting the week not far from the flatline. No major economic data is expected and the session could see low trading volumes as U.S. bond markets are closed for Veterans Day. In earnings news, several retailers including Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Macy’s (NYSE:M) will be on the radar this week, with investors keen on hearing what they say about consumer sentiment.