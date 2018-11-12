Bank Loan Funds May Be Riskier Than You Think

In addition, despite being called "senior" loans, in a growing number of cases, the loans are not actually senior to anything except for common equity.

One thing that often happens near the top of an economic cycle is that demand for highly risky loans increases to high levels. This is something that we saw during the lead-up to the financial crisis with subprime mortgages (especially with the reviled NINJA loans). We have begun to see it today in the leveraged loan space, which may cause problems as the Federal Reserve continues to increase rates. This is due to the very high default rate that borrowers may have in such an environment.

About Leveraged Loans

Admittedly, leveraged loans are an asset class that many investors may not be familiar with. A leveraged loan is defined thusly,

A leveraged loan is a type of loan that is extended to companies or individuals that already have considerable amounts of debt and/or a poor credit history. Lenders consider leveraged loans to carry a higher risk of default, and as a result, a leveraged loan is more costly to the borrower. Leveraged loans for companies or individuals with debt tend to have higher interest rates than typical loans; these rates reflect the higher level of risk involved in issuing the loan.

The reason why investors are interested in these loans should be fairly obvious. Despite the series of interest rates hikes that the Federal Reserve has implemented over the past several quarters, interest rates in the United States and over much of the rest of the developed world still remain quite low. As a result, investors are still seeking yield en masse, especially fixed-income fund managers.

We can see evidence of the demand for these loans quite clearly. For example, Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) recently used $6.4 billion worth of leveraged loans to fund its acquisition of AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals (OTCQX:AKZOY). During the loan pricing process, the company had to cut the offered rate twice due to high demand from investors for the paper.

Another private equity manager, in this case Blackstone Group (BX), attempted to raise $9.25 billion in the debt market through a levered loan offering in order to buy out part of Reuters' financial terminals business. This offering was similarly greatly oversubscribed by fixed-income fund managers looking for yield.

The unprecedented demand for these offerings has naturally resulted in a similar increase in supply as various entities come up with new things to buy using this borrowed money. As a result of this, so far this year there has been a record amount of leveraged loan issuance:

The leveraged loan market now exceeds $1 trillion, which is fortunately still a relatively small part of the total debt market in the United States. It is clearly continuing to grow quite aggressively going forward though and will likely continue to do so, at least until another series of economic crisis hits.

Buyers Of Leveraged Loans And Reasons

As already mentioned, fixed-income fund managers have been large buyers of leveraged loans over the past year. This is fairly common at the height of any economic cycle. After all, these funds were also heavy buyers of sketchy mortgage debt ten years ago. Lately, however, we have seen retail investors moving into this space. During the week ended September 12, 2018, there were net inflows of $282 million into ETFs and funds specializing in these loans. A few of the more popular and well-known of these funds are the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN), Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR), and Nuveen Credit Strategies Income (JQC).

One of the big appeals to investors is that leveraged loans offer floating interest rates. Typically, the interest rate adjusts periodically based on a spread over a benchmark, typically the Fed Funds rate of LIBOR. This provides them with great appeal in a rising interest rate environment as the loans will better maintain their value due to these periodic adjustments. In fact, leveraged loans have significantly outperformed other types of fixed income so far this year.

A second reason why investors have been buying leveraged loans is that they do tend to carry higher yields than many other fixed-income securities such as government and highly-rated corporate bonds. However, this is due to the risks that they carry as these loans are being extended to entities that are already heavily in debt. It, therefore, appears that yield-starved investors are either willing to overlook, or are not aware of, these risks in order to get access to these yields.

Risks Are Increasing

The funds and ETFs that invest in these loans often promote them as being senior loans and therefore safer than other types of fixed-income security. It is true that leveraged loans are senior in a company's capital structure to either bonds or equity and therefore are more likely to see some recovery in a bankruptcy than either a high-yield bondholder or a stockholder. However, the risks of these securities appear to be increasing.

One method that lenders frequently use to increase the safety of a loan is the imposition of debt covenants. A debt covenant is an agreement between a borrower and a lender that the borrower will restrain from certain actions, such as taking out another loan that is senior to the current one. Another common covenant is that a borrower will keep its leverage ratios within a certain range so that the lender can be reasonably certain that the borrower can afford to pay back the loan. However, as Zero Hedge reported back in March, a growing number of leveraged loans that are being issued lack these covenants:

Without the use of covenants to restrain them, borrowers are largely free to do whatever they want with their finances. This greatly increases the risk to the lender as the borrower can easily get themselves into financial trouble by borrowing too heavily to finance overly-ambitious growth plans that do not work out.

The use of the term "senior loan" to describe these loans is also becoming somewhat misleading. This is because an increasing number of these leveraged loans are being made with no debt cushion. A debt cushion is the amount of debt that a borrowing company has that is subordinate to the senior loan. As a general rule, the presence of a solid debt cushion increases the amount that an investor in the loan will recover in the event of a bankruptcy. We can see the increased number of leveraged loans that are being made with no debt cushion here:

As we can see, an increasing number of these so-called senior loans are really senior in name only because they are not actually senior to anything except for common equity. In a bankruptcy, the more subordinate the loan, the more likely it is that the owners of the loan will end up losing their money. Thus, the lack of anything below these loans essentially results in a situation that could prove costly to investors, especially considering that leveraged loans are being made to companies that are highly indebted and thus may run into serious financial problems once the economy begins to roll over.

Takeaway

In conclusion, leveraged loan funds such as BKLN, PPR, JQC, and others have been becoming increasingly popular among retail investors due to the relatively high floating rate yields that the securities held by these funds have. However, I believe that investors may be underestimating the risks here and that could result in significant losses should the market or economy turn. That does not necessarily mean that investors should completely avoid these funds as they can provide a useful hedge against rising interest rates but it is important to be aware of the risks and to manage your exposure accordingly.

