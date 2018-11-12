Housing Is In A Bear Market - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/9/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, November 9.
Bullish Call
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): It's a good stock. "But understand it's just going to be stalled here until the Fed gives us a little more direction that they don't want to wreck the economy."
Bearish Calls
Square (NYSE:SQ): From the business point of view, they're spending a lot of money to gain market share. From the investor point of view, the company is spending a lot of money. It's a tale of two Squares and hence Cramer cannot recommend it.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG): Housing is in a bear market due to the Fed raising rates. Even with 4% yield, Cramer does not want to recommend a buy.
Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI): They got a takeover bid. Book profits.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN): The entire group has become tough. They still have lots of money to cover the dividend but Cramer is not a fan.
