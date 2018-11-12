Housing Is In A Bear Market - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/9/18)

Cedar Fair has enough money to cover the dividend.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, November 9.

Bullish Call

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): It's a good stock. "But understand it's just going to be stalled here until the Fed gives us a little more direction that they don't want to wreck the economy."

Bearish Calls

Square (NYSE:SQ): From the business point of view, they're spending a lot of money to gain market share. From the investor point of view, the company is spending a lot of money. It's a tale of two Squares and hence Cramer cannot recommend it.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG): Housing is in a bear market due to the Fed raising rates. Even with 4% yield, Cramer does not want to recommend a buy.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI): They got a takeover bid. Book profits.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN): The entire group has become tough. They still have lots of money to cover the dividend but Cramer is not a fan.

