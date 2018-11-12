3 Reasons You Should Invest In REITs And 4 Great, Undervalued Names To Buy Today

Best of all, REITs can help you pay the bills during retirement, all while sleeping well at night no matter what the volatile stock market is doing.

That's thanks to their paying investors mostly in dividends, suffering lower volatility, and thus helping to avoid costly mistakes during bear markets and lost decades for stocks.

REITs have proven themselves for over 55 years to be a great source of generous, safe and growing income, as well as market-beating total returns.

My personal high-yield dividend growth retirement portfolio is based on achieving market-beating total returns over time, thanks to three core strategies:

maximum safe yield (including during recessions) of 5+%

strong long-term dividend growth: 10+%

buying each stock at highly discounted prices (high margin of safety and long-term valuation return boost)

REITs (VNQ) are a cornerstone of my approach, making up 22% of my portfolio right now. In fact, thanks in part to my high REIT exposure here are my portfolio stats right now:

Yield: 6.0%

1-Year Dividend Growth: 20.5%

5-Year Average Dividend Growth: 15.9%

Average valuation: 32% undervalued (per Dividend Yield Theory)

But REITs aren't just a great asset class or sector to own for dividend investors. Real Estate has historically been one of the best ways for any investor to get rich over time. That's why, according to Forbes, Real Estate is the source of 10% of the world's billionaires.

But REITs are not just for those looking to become tycoons. They are an excellent long-term investing class for anyone looking to merely become financially independent and achieve a prosperous retirement.

In fact, there are actually three reasons why REITs should be a part of every diversified portfolio, including those that aren't necessarily focused on dividends. And to help you get started adding quality undervalued REITs to your portfolio I'll also highlight four top picks you should consider buying today.

1. REITs Beat The Market Over Time In All Economic And Interest Rate Environments

While I'm a passionate dividend investor, ultimately I'm not just interested in generous, safe, and steadily growing income, but great total returns as well. Fortunately, REITs have proven to be a great source of market outperformance over time.

From 1998 to 2017, REITs (technically a kind of equity) managed to beat every asset class, including stocks and the traditional 60/40 retirement portfolio. I know what some of you might be thinking, "sure because bonds were in a 35-year bull market and falling long-term interest rates boosted REITs to bubble levels."

While it is true that extremely low-interest rates did push REITs into a bubble in mid-2016 (all sectors experience periods of mania), when we look back further, we find that REITs don't do well just in falling interest rate environments.

(Source: NAREIT)

Since 1972, equity REITs (that own commercial rental properties) have outperformed not just the S&P 500 (SPY), but even the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) and Nasdaq (QQQ). That's because REIT returns are based on positive growing fundamentals (cash flow, rent, and dividends), with virtually no long-term correlation to 10-year yields.

That's why even when high and rising inflation caused a decade of high and rising interest rates in the 1970s and early 1980s, REITs still managed to deliver double-digit total returns most years. Even when the 10-year yield peaked at nearly 16% in 1981 REITs still delivered positive returns. And looking back even further, we find that not just does REIT outperformance persist, but isn't limited to the US either.

Recently, Dutch researchers Laurens Swinkels of Erasmus University, Rotterdam, Trevin Lam of Rabobank, and Ronald Doeswijk, looked at global financial asset returns in the modern era (1960 to 2015). What they found backs up the idea that REITs are not just a great asset class, but the BEST asset class you can own. That's because, globally, on an inflation-adjusted basis, REITs delivered 6.43% CAGR total returns compared to 5.45% for global stocks over this 55-year period.

Non-government and government bonds delivered CAGR inflation-adjusted returns of 3.5% and 3.1%, respectively. That 1% annual inflation-adjusted outperformance over stocks doesn't sound like much. But over time it adds up to a massive difference in your portfolio size.

For example, say that you invested $1,000 into both global REITs and global stocks in 1960, and then invested $1,000 per month for the next 55 years. This is how your portfolio would have looked at the end of 2015:

Stock portfolio: $4,085,590

REIT portfolio: $5,949,444

Difference: $1,863,854 (46% larger)

What's especially important to point out is that this study covered the entire world, including all manner of economic and interest rate environments. Or to put it another way, it proves that REITs are a great way to exponentially grow both your income and wealth, as long as the US and the global economy is growing. And if you're not a long-term bull on the economy? Well, why are you investing in stocks at all?

Okay, so maybe REITs are great over super long periods, but what if you don't have decades to wait out down periods for the sector? Well, actually REIT returns are far more consistent than those of stocks. For example, during the 55 years of the Dutch study global REITs had just one "lost decade" in which inflation-adjusted total returns were barely positive. That would be the 1990s and was almost entirely caused by the Japanese Real Estate bubble bursting in the early 1990s. In literally every other decade, global REITs delivered inflation-adjusted CAGR returns of at least 5%.

(Source: Dutch Global Asset Study)

In contrast, global stocks were flat during the 1970s, and between 2000 and 2010 actually delivered negative inflation-adjusted returns. These two "lost decades" were caused by the timing of severe bear markets. What does this mean for you? That investing in REITs, especially when their valuations (P/FFO) are low by historical norms (like today) is the best way to ensure you actually make money in any given decade.

But wait, it gets better! Not just do REITs outperform stocks (and pretty much every other asset class) over time, but they do so while helping you to achieve your long-term financial goals. That includes funding a comfortable retirement.

2. REITs Help You Pay The Bills And Deliver Most Of Their Returns In Cold Hard Cash

Long-term buy and hold dividend growth investing has been shown to be the best way for regular people to get rich over time. That's because historically a large part of the market's incredible wealth compounding power comes from reinvesting dividends. For instance, since 1871, the S&P 500 (or its predecessors) has delivered 9.2% CAGR total returns (7.0% adjusted for inflation). Here's how those returns break down with and without dividend reinvestment.

CAGR Total Returns With Dividend Reinvestment: 9.2%

CAGR Total Returns Without Dividend Reinvestment: 4.5%

CAGR Inflation-Adjusted Total Returns With Dividend Reinvestment: 7.0%

CAGR Inflation-Adjusted Total Returns Without Dividend Reinvestment: 2.4%

For the past 146 years, 51% of the market's total returns have come from dividend reinvestment. And in inflation-adjusted terms that rises to 66%. Okay, so maybe that's true looking back all the way to 1871, but surely in the modern era dividends have been less important right? Actually no.

(Source: Hartford Funds)

S&P 500 CAGR Total Return With Dividend Reinvestment: 10.2%

S&P 500 CAGR Total Return Without Dividend Reinvestment: 2.7%

Since 1960, dividends and dividend reinvestment have accounted for 74% of the market's total returns. But what about the last few decades? That's when red-hot growth stocks have been the big winners on Wall Street. So surely today dividends don't matter, right?

(Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation)

Actually since late 1994, dividends still accounted for 41% of the market's returns. That means avoiding dividend stocks entirely would have cost you a fortune. This shows that even today, dividends are an important component of maximizing your total returns and achieving your long-term financial goals.

Now there are two ways to earn stock returns, yield, and capital gains. While capital gains are great, they are also very fickle. As the saying goes "stocks take an escalator up but an elevator down." That means that several months or even years of gains can be wiped out in a hurry, such as we saw with some popular tech stocks during October 2018 (Nasdaq had its worst month since November 2008).

In contrast, consider Realty Income (O), the epitome of a blue-chip sleep well at night or SWAN REIT.

(Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation)

Since its 1994 IPO, Realty has delivered not just superior total returns, but 81% of those have been through dividends and dividend reinvestment. That means that during the wealth building phase of your life (saving for retirement), your wealth compounding is far more dependable. And when it's finally time to start living on those dividends during your golden years.

(Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation)

Well then holding blue-chip REITs like Realty Income means that your yield on cost (the price you paid) can be wonderfully high. For example, if you bought Realty in 1994 then you've not just seen dividends over time equal to more than five times your initial investment, but each $1,000 you invested is now paying you $310 per year in dividends. In fact, that's coming in the form of $25.83 each month, because Realty pays monthly dividends that historically grow at 4% to 5% per year.

Okay, so maybe dividends are still important, and Realty is indeed a quintessential dividend blue chip (it becomes a dividend aristocrat in 2019). But what about all those REIT dividend cuts during the Great Recession? After all, according to SNF Financial during the Financial Crisis 78 REITs cut or suspended their dividends. And just nine managed to keep raising their payouts each year during the Great Recession.

However, it's important to remember two things about REIT dividend cuts during the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression. First, at the time many REITs had overleveraged balance sheets. Second, because credit markets slammed shut REITs with too much debt had to become super conservative and preserve cash even if their adjusted-funds from operation or AFFO (REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what pays the dividend) were covering their payouts sufficiently.

Today the REIT sector looks nothing like it did in 2007 and 2008. Before the financial crisis, the average REIT debt/asset ratio was nearly 70% and the sector average interest coverage ratio was under 2.0.

(Source: NAREIT)

Today debt/market assets are close to 30%, an all-time low and the sector interest coverage ratio is about 4.5. That's more than twice what it was when so many REITs were forced to cut or suspend their dividends.

(Source: NAREIT)

That means that, despite the lowest interest rates in US history, REITs have spent the last decade shoring up their balance sheets by deleveraging. Even should the next recession be caused by another financial crisis, and one as severe as the last one (highly unlikely) then most REITs will be able to at least maintain their dividends. Many quality blue chips will even continue raising them.

Which brings us to perhaps the most important ways REITs can make you rich over time. Not just are these great sources of market-beating returns and generous and rising income, but REITs are known for their low volatility that can help you avoid making costly mistakes (like panic selling) during inevitable market declines.

3. REITs Help You Sleep At Night During Market Downturns

No matter how great your investment strategy is, if you can't stick to it during a bear market then it will fail. This is where the lower-volatility REITs provide and can be a great source of emotional comfort that helps you avoid making costly mistakes during inevitable market downturns.

(Source: Dutch Global Asset Study)

Between 1960 and 2015, global REITs were 25% less volatile than stocks during bull markets, and 20% less volatile during bear markets. That lower volatility is a key reason that REITs have outperformed stocks over time, around the world, and for more than half a century.

In fact, in terms of risk-adjusted returns, REITs have beaten stocks by 21% annually for over 50 years.

REIT Sortino Ratio: 0.69

Stock Sortino Ratio: 0.57

The Sortino ratio is total returns minus the risk-free rate of return (government bonds) divided by negative volatility (the only one investors care about). A higher Sortino ratio is better and indicates that for every unit of negative volatility REITs deliver superior inflation-adjusted returns over time.

What's more, REITs outperform stocks no matter the state of the economy.

Economic Environment Global Stock Inflation-Adjusted CAGR Returns Global REIT Inflation-Adjusted CAGR Returns Recessions -3.37% -2.96% Economic Expansions 9.51% 11.21%

(Source: Dutch Global Asset Study)

Between 1960 and 2015, during recessions REITs delivered 12% better annualized real returns, but during economic expansions (bull markets) outperformed stocks by 18%.

Okay, so maybe global REITs, over the last half-century, have been low volatility safe havens during bear markets and recessions. But what about US REITs which is what most American dividend lovers actually buy?

(Source: NAREIT)

Since 2008 REITs have been:

31% less volatile than the Nasdaq

26% less volatile than the S&P 500

But remember that due to the Financial Crisis when many REITs became more volatile than the broader market, those historical figures are actually skewed higher. During non-financially induced bear markets REITs are indeed a great port in the storm. For instance, since 1988, REITs have been:

45% less volatile than the S&P 500

64% less volatile than the Nasdaq (tech stocks)

Ultimately, this shows that when the next recession comes (likely around late 2020 to early 2021) bringing with it a bear market, REITs will probably fall far less than most stocks. But of course, that's as a sector. Individual REIT industries also have wildly varying volatility (beta) relative to stocks.

(Source: NAREIT)

For example, due to their inherent recession resistant nature, self-storage REITs, even during the financial crisis, were far less volatile than the S&P 500. And in general: healthcare, infrastructure, self-storage, and retail REITs tend to be some of the least volatile types of REITs you can own.

Now that you understand why I'm such a long-term bull on REITs, here are four deeply undervalued, high-quality names to consider adding to your portfolio today. These are REITs that can deliver not just generous, safe, and growing income over time, but market-beating returns of 12+% over the coming decade.

4 Highly Undervalued REITs Worth Buying Now

For passive investors, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is a good default choice. However, for those looking to buy individual REITs here are four great choices. Each has strong balance sheets (BBB credit rating or higher), safe dividends, and are expected to grow their AFFO/share and payouts at good clips over the next decade.

More importantly, thanks to being extremely undervalued (based on dividend yield theory), each is likely to offer at least 12% long-term CAGR total returns. For a detailed explanation of how dividend yield theory works, and how I use it to build long-term total return models (including examples and calculations) see the watchlist section of my weekly portfolio updates.

The basic formula I use is a valuation adjusted Gordon Dividend Growth Model (relatively effective for dividend stocks since 1956). The GDGM says that long-term total returns, over periods of 5+ years (when fundamentals are all that drive a stock's price), follows the formula: yield + long-term EPS/cash flow/dividend growth. The formula assumes a stock starts and ends at fair value (valuations are mean reverting and always return to fair value). To this formula, I add a valuation adjustment based on DYT.

DYT has been proven highly effective since 1966. That's when asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends began using it exclusively to recommend dividend stocks and began delivering decades of market-beating returns (with about 10% less volatility to boot).

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

By comparing a dividend stock's yield to its historical norm, we can get an idea of the "fair value yield" that it will likely eventually return too (as long as the fundamentals don't break). This can tell us how undervalued a REIT likely is, and thus how much the share price will outpace cash flow and dividend growth over time when it returns to its normal historical valuation.

Annualize that upside potential over however many years you are looking to invest and you can get an approximate CAGR valuation boost. Add that to the GDGM and you get a total return formula of: yield + long-term EPS/cash flow/dividend growth + CAGR valuation boost. For my valuation adjusted expected returns I use a 10-year time period.

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Moneychimp)

These four REITs are merely meant as a good starting point for REIT investors looking to earning generous, safe and growing income. All while enjoying 12%+ long-term total returns over the next decade.

I've linked to articles about each REIT, including ones that I've written that explain in great detail the bullish cases for Tanger and Kimco. CubeSmart and Boston Properties have been covered well by Seeking Alpha's REIT Guru Brad Thomas, and Ploutos Investing, respectively.

Bottom Line: REITs Are Not Just A Great Source Of Generous And Growing Income, But Also Long-Term Market-Beating Returns In All Economic And Interest Rate Environments

Don't get me wrong, I'm NOT saying that REITs will always outperform the market. Like any sector, they can experience bear markets and periods of underperformance. And it's true that in the short term they can be sensitive to long-term interest rates. However, history clearly shows that over long periods of time quality REITs are not just a great source of generous, safe, and growing income, but also strong, market-beating returns as well.

Best of all, those returns come mainly in the form of cash dividends that can help you pay the bills in retirement and more importantly keep you calm during the market's inevitable downturns. REITs also tend to be less volatile, further helping you sleep well at night or SWAN during bear markets.

The bottom line is that REITs are potentially the best asset class you can own and an essential part of any diversified dividend growth portfolio. That's why 22% of my high-yield dividend growth retirement portfolio is invested in REITs.

For new money today, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Kimco Realty, CubeSmart, and Boston Properties are some of the most undervalued, high-quality REITs you can find. Each is likely to deliver 12+% CAGR total returns over the next decade, which is far more than the S&P 500 is likely to deliver.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.