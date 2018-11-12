Weekly Fund Wrap: Stepping Back From The Abyss

The Fed made no changes to the Fed Funds rate while commenting that the economy has begun to slow.

The midterms have delivered a split Congress which is unlikely to lead to further fiscal boosts, though some hope remains for an infrastructure bill.

For once the pollsters did not disappoint - the midterm election results came in broadly as expected, resulting in a divided Congress. While this result does not have a predetermined policy outcome, the most likely scenario of a split government is the limited potential for tax cut extensions. That said, there is now a greater likelihood of an infrastructure bill which appears to be favored by both the President and the Democrats.

Our overall view is fairly upbeat going into year-end. Post-midterm history is on the side of the equity markets which also boast improved valuations, the subsiding of technical selling and exit from the blackout buyback period as additional tailwinds. On the Fixed-Income side, high real rates and lower likelihood of fiscal extension or increased Treasury supply should support bonds.

In terms of fund sectors, we continue to like Loans and Mortgages due to their lower duration and price volatility. Our pick MLP has taken a bit of a beating on the Oil price drop although a great earnings quarter and continued simplifications supported the sector this week despite further Oil weakness.

Macro

The Fed voted this past week to keep the Federal Funds rate unchanged - in line with market expectations, however, consensus remains for a December rate hike. The Committee noted that growth "has moderated from its rapid pace earlier in the year."

The market continues to underprice the Fed dot plot which has 3.375% as the median expectation at the end of 2019, although this divergence is less than it has been in the prior months. This is not to say that the market is wrong however the risk remains that sharply higher inflation or wage figures pushes the market to recalibrate its expectations with knock-on results of a potential yield spike in the long-end of the curve.

Markets

Post-midterm historic returns are typically supportive of Equities. Historically, stocks have posted positive annual returns following each of the midterm elections after 1950 and have outperformed the average 12-month period. The most likely reason for this historic outperformance is that a fiscal stimulus is most likely in the middle of a presidential term. Is this time different?

We are tempted to say yes because unlike most prior administrations, we saw a large fiscal stimulus in the beginning of the term and now a divided Congress means we are less likely to see an extension of the stimulus than had Republicans maintained controls. However, as we noted above, there is potential for an infrastructure bill which should help support economic activity.

However, the absence of further stimulus, is not necessarily bearish for stocks. This is because of the high degree to which stocks are sensitive to interest rates. Further stimulus should lead to greater budget deficits which should in turn lead to increased Treasury issuance and pressure on interest rates. The convex relationship between higher interest rates and stocks tells us that 10-year yields above 5% are bearish - and this level is probably much lower currently given the low level of the term premium.

Fund Space

This is what a relief rally looks like with most prices and discounts moving higher.

Interestingly, the interest-rate sensitive Utilities and Real Estate sectors outperformed despite yields being flat on the week. The performance of Utilities is doubly-puzzling given its defensive stance - so an outperformance during a broad-based market rally is unusual. The sector valuation is currently less favorable so we think it is more likely to struggle in the medium term.

The Real Estate sector is one that we currently like given its history of increasing distributions (3Y DVD change column in the table below is positive), high yield percentile (1Y YLD %LE column) and attractive Z-Score (Z column).

Discount Divination

In the last few weeks, we have puzzled over how to think about fair value of sector discounts. This week we take a closer look at the Municipal sector to see if we can see anything interesting in the sector's price dynamics to give us a clue.

One intuition around single-sector discounts that investors have is that lower sector yields (whether due to higher prices or lower distributions) will tend to correlate with wider discounts. This is because lower sector yields will lower demand for the sector and hence drive its discount wider, all else equal.

The corollary of the above intuition is that we can make statements about the sector discount based on its historic yield behavior. For example, we can see in the first chart below that the Municipal sector yield (right-hand-side axis) has traded in a steadily decreasing range since the Great Recession.

This suggests that at the extreme points in the range, the discount was vulnerable to correction. More specifically, when the yield was close to the upper part of the range, the discount has tended to narrow and vice-versa. This is the first takeaway of this analysis - that we can make valuation statements about the discount by looking also at the historic yield range.

Let's see what this looks like on a longer horizon. In this chart, we flip the Yield axis (right-hand-side). The first observation is that yield and discount tend to move together over the longer span. Currently, the yield is close to the lowest of the range with the discount also close to its widest in its history. Another thing we notice is the widening gap that has developed between the two time series since about 2014. This gap has to do with the distribution cuts in the sector that has contributed to a drop in yield and a consequent widening in the discount.

Over the longer term, the yield range analysis is less useful because the sector distributions can change. For example, it may be tempting to say by looking at the second chart that the current Municipal discount is at risk for widening because the yield is trading at its historic low. This statement, however, misses the point that the yield is low due to distribution cuts and, in fact, yields are low in many other sectors as well.

This also suggests then that a Z-Score analysis of the sector discount is more useful on a short-term horizon which assumes that sector distributions are constant - this is not a terrible assumption for a short-term window but less so over a longer one.

So, over the longer term, we cannot say that the discount of the Muni sector is attractive just because it is historically low. This is because the sector generates significantly lower distributions than it did historically so comparing the current discounts across long periods of time is tricky. This is the second takeaway of this analysis - sector distributions matter for a longer-term fair value discount analysis.

Conclusion

Investors were able to take a deep breath this past week as most fund sectors saw a relief rally. We remain fairly upbeat going into year-end due to improved asset valuations, most notably equity multiples and bond real yields. We continue to like Loan and Mortgage assets both of which have performed well through a difficult October period and we think remain attractive due to their low correlations to major assets and lower price volatilities.

