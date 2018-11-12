Exiting A Prime REIT Prior To An Equity Raise

We expect an equity offering soon and we sold to try and repurchase in the mid-$14s.

It has delivered a strong total return since we made our case for a table pounding buy.

Medical Properties Trust has been one of our favourite US REITs.

We first made the strong case for Medical Properties Trust (MPW) in July 2017 in a piece titled, This 7.69% Healthcare REIT Yield Will Deliver More Alpha Than Omega.

At the time, the healthcare REITs had been battered by oversupply and government funding fears. Since then, MPW has been quite kind to our portfolio, handily outperforming the whole healthcare space and the broader REIT index.

MPW Total Return Price data by YCharts

The crux of our thesis back then was that MPW had a very strong set of acute care hospitals in the US and in Europe with rather strong rent coverage. It also had rent coverage that handily exceeded the piddy rent coverage you see in today's touted behemoths. It was, however, priced for disaster and we felt that mispricing created an opportunity.

MPW has delivered a rather impressive performance and this has come from its big dividend and a rather large multiple expansion. It is important to note that its funds from operations (FFO) has moved up rather slowly in this time frame. While we are not displeased with the growth rates, the point we are trying to make is that MPW is no longer as cheap as it was in the past. The FFO multiple has expanded by about 2.6 turns during this time frame.

Q3 2018 results

Q3 2018 had a lot of moving parts and MPW's core results were overshadowed by large asset sales.

Completed the previously announced sale of MPT’s equity investment in Ernest Health, Inc. in October resulting in total proceeds of approximately $176 million; As previously announced, completed in August the joint venture with Primonial Real Estate Investment Management(“Primonial”) resulting in total proceeds of approximately €1.14 billion, and sold North Cypress Medical Center to Hospital Corporation of America for $148 million; Repaid $820 million in outstanding revolver debt, resulting in approximately $1.3 billion in available liquidity from the revolving credit facility and pro forma net debt to EBITDA of approximately 4.5 times.

MPW realized large GAAP gains on these sales (not uncommon as real estate tax book values are often way below market values). Adjusted FFO (AFFO) fell as properties were sold off reduced rents.

Where we are going next, clues from the conference call

MPW was operating at close to 6X leverage in Q2 2018.

Source: Q3 2018 supplemental

These asset sales have now pushed debt to EBITDA ratios down to 4.5X. The current AFFO run rate is now probably close to $1.08-$1.12 on an annualized basis taking into account the $0.29 AFFO reported and accounting for a mid-quarter sale.

Interestingly, MPW guided 2019 at $1.42-$1.46 AFFO. That suggests a very strong exit rate. Now going from the current $1.08-$1.12 to a much higher than $1.46 annualized exit will take a lot of acquisitions during 2019. MPW also stated its desire to operate at the mid-5s range for debt to EBITDA.

Derek Johnston Could you tell us - could you tell us a little more about your new approach to leverage? Seems like you're no longer focusing on a target or historical ranges, but where do you feel most comfortable leverage-wise and how are you guys thinking about it? Edward Aldag Jr. Well, we don't think we've changed. If you look across the last 8 or 10 years with periodic exceptions, like we're in a period of exception right now at 4.5 times, in the past, we've been as high as 6 times, 6-plus times. But the goal is to operate in that roughly mid 5s level, which we think is actually more than appropriate, given the fact that we don't have mortgage debt, so we don't have periodic mortgage refinancing. We don't have capital expenditure obligations that all rest on the tenants. So we feel like that 5.5 times range is the right place to be. Steven Hamner Derek, I think it's important to point out, I think you're alluding to this, the 5.5 times range is we think a conservative number, where we'd like to operate, but it's not a cap, it doesn't put us in a box.

MPW also suggested an equity financing might be part of this.

Steven Hamner Yeah, weighted all-in, yeah. Jordan Sadler And lastly, how are you financing this in guidance? Is this - is there an equity component? Steven Hamner Yes, there is. There - we assume in our guidance that permanent financing. And - to result in as we've discussed both in the press release and on this call conservative leverage in the range that we've always talked about.

It might seem counterintuitive for MPW to raise cash when it just sold $2 billion worth of properties, but assuming it wants to get to a higher run rate than now, and do it using less leverage, it has to raise equity. It also might as well do it when the market is euphoric about its results. Considering its massive outperformance of the sector and the likely equity raise, we exited at $16.80 and will look to buy when the froth is back out.

Longer term outlook

MPW is one of the safest bets on healthcare and real estate. Its high geographic diversity makes this an even better play.

Portfolio rent coverage by tenants is high and stable at 3.2X.

MPW has very few lease maturities any time soon.

Its debt is about as completely insulated from rising interest rates as one can get.

The one risk factor is that it has a higher concentration of operators than some other healthcare players, with Steward Healthcare leasing 38% of gross assets.

However, Steward is a strong player and the rent coverage is quite strong on all properties making this a well mitigated risk.

Conclusion

We are switching this to a neutral rating and we sold our stake at $16.80. The stock is not expensive, but we think we can get it cheaper down the line post an equity offering. We postulated an offering earlier in the year for another fast grower, and we were right, allowing us to repurchase at lower levels. We will see if this works out the same way.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Tipranks: HOLD.

