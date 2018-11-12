Arc Resources: Well-Prepared For Canadian Oil Price Volatility

The market values Arc Resources at a discount considering the three-year outlook management provided. With more conservative assumptions, the market fairly values the company.

The company is in a good position to handle the recent drop in Canadian oil prices.

Arc Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) reported Q3 earnings with similar results compared to the last quarter.

As all the Canadian oil and gas producers, the company is exposed to the recent drop in Canadian crude oil prices. But with a diversified production and a low net debt, the company can sustain a prolonged period of oil price volatility.

Based on the company's outlook over the next few years, the market values Arc Resources at a discount. But with more conservative assumptions, the stock price reflects my valuation.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q3 earnings

The production increased by 5.9% QoQ and 4.5% YoY.

The oil production dropped due to the sale of the Redwater assets. The company sells its production against the benchmark prices listed below.

Oil and gas prices stayed stable QoQ. Compared to last year, liquids prices improved by more than 40% and gas prices dropped.

As a result of stable prices QoQ and increased production, revenue increased by 8.9% QoQ. Revenue increased 36% YoY due to the higher liquids prices.

The table below lists the costs and shows the netbacks the company realized over the last two quarters.

With stable costs and similar realized prices, the operating netbacks stabilized QoQ. In line with the operating netbacks, funds from operations are similar to the previous quarter, at C$205 million compared with C$204.4 million.

With a capex of C$169.3 million in Q3 and taking into account the dispositions for C$96.2 million, the company generated ample free cash flow. As a result, the net debt decreased by C$89.2 million QoQ and by C$60.2 million compared to the end of 2017.

The net debt to annualized funds from operations ratio at 0.8x is below the target of 1x to 1.5x. The ratio is also at 0.8x if we consider TTM funds from operations.

The graph below shows the company has been keeping the net debt to annualized funds from operations ratio at low levels over many years.

Canadian oil prices

The company sells oil at the Edmonton mixed sweet crude stream prices ("MSW"). And the condensate production, which is exposed to the Edmonton condensate stream price, increased during Q3.

The table below shows the evolution of the Canadian condensate and crude prices the company is exposed to (prices in US$).

Oil prices started dropping at the beginning of Q4 2018. And management is not optimistic about the Canadian crude oil prices in the short term.

Congestion on major export pipelines, high western Canadian crude oil inventories and growing western Canadian crude oil production will continue to depress Canadian crude oil prices until incremental export capacity comes online. Crude-by-rail volumes are expected to increase by year-end 2018 and throughout 2019; additionally, there is expected to be a meaningful pipeline expansion by the end of 2019. - Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

The meaningful pipeline expansion management mentioned is the Enbridge Line 3 replacement. The project should add an export capacity of about 370,000 boe/d.

In the meantime, due to the oil prices, funds from operations will drop in Q4. But the company will not have any difficulty to navigate through the Canadian oil price volatility, thanks to its diversified production and low net debt.

Also, Arc Resources produces about 70% of gas. And the gas production is sold to several sales points in the U.S. and in Canada.

Guidance confirmed

Arc Resources is reducing its 2018 guidance range for crude oil production following the disposition of the Redwater assets. But the guidance ranges for condensate, natural gas, and NGLs production increase. As such, the mid-point of the FY 2018 guidance stays at 132,000 boe/d.

Due to the volatility in the Canadian oil prices, some other producers postponed the release of the 2019 capital program to early next year. But Arc Resources already communicated its 2019 budget.

The company even provided an outlook for the next three years.

With this information, we can draft a back-of-the-envelope valuation. The TTM funds from operation amount to C$831.5 million and management indicates a sustaining capex of C$400 million.

Assuming a similar amount of adjusted funds from operations over the next years, the company would generate about C$430 million of free cash flow while keeping the production flat.

Applying a 12x multiple to this free cash flow would value the company at 430 * 12 = C$5.16 billion (C$14.6/share). The stock price at C$10.49 represents a discount of 28% to this estimation.

But let's take a closer look at the valuation.

Valuation

We have seen above that the company generated a total netback before hedges of about C$5/boe during Q2 and Q3 2018. After hedges, total netback amounted to approximately C$7/boe.

If we consider prices and costs will stay the same as Q2 and Q3, we can approximate the total netbacks at about C$6/boe.

The table below shows my calculation of the intrinsic value based on these assumptions:

I apply an arbitrary multiple of 12x the profits of C$289.08 million. It is equivalent of applying a P/E ratio of 12x to a company with no growth. The corresponding valuation amounts to C$3.47 billion (C$9.81/share).

This valuation of C$9.81/share is below the back-of-the-envelope calculation of C$14.6/share because of the different sustaining capex assumptions.

The total netbacks of C$6/boe take into account the DD&A costs of about C$11/boe (as detailed in the Q3 earnings section). And the DD&A costs are a proxy for the sustaining capex. With an annual production of 132,000 boe/d, these costs amount to C$11/boe * C$132,000 million * 365 = C$530 million.

The C$530 million is higher than the C$400 million guidance from the management. The reason can be the DD&A from the financial statement overstates the real replacement costs. But management might also underestimate the sustaining costs.

With an estimation of C$530 million for the maintenance costs, the stock price at C$10.49 is close to my estimation of the fair value.

The flowing barrel valuation at C$33,152/boe/d confirms the reasonable valuation by the market.

Even if we consider the C$400 million of sustaining capex management provided, the discount to the fair value is not high enough for me to buy shares. But the company is in a good position to handle the Canadian oil price volatility with a low debt and a diversified production.

Conclusion

Arc Resources reported Q3 earnings in line with the previous quarter. Due to the production mix and with the low net debt, the company will not have any difficulty to handle the recent Canadian oil price volatility.

Management even provided the 2019 capital program and the outlook for the next three years.

If we assume stable funds from operations and the sustaining capex management provided, the market values the company at a 28% discount. But with conservative assumptions, it is fairly valued at about C$10/share.

The company is well managed, but the margin of safety to my estimation of fair value doesn't justify becoming shareholder.

