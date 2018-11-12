Lions Gate: Poised For A Rebound With A Great Quarter Under Its Belt

Lions Gate is still hovering near 52-week lows, making it look attractive to a potential buyer. Last month, rumors surfaced that Amazon may be interested.

The company's acquisition of STARZ continues to be immensely accretive to the bottom line as well as driving TV subscriber growth amid a slower theatrical slate.

Lions Gate (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) has long been the black sheep of the media and entertainment sector. While many other studios were being scooped up in multi-billion dollar deals and acquisitions, Lions Gate was left to fend for itself, as a slower film slate and tough y/y comps ate into its earnings. That changed in Q2 when Lions Gate reported a strong quarter that beat Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom line - a surprising reversal for a company that typically falls on earnings releases.

Lions Gate has been stuck in a rut all year. As I mentioned in a prior article, the primary culprit is the studio's lineup this year versus last year. Prior years included mega-blockbusters such as the Oscar-winning La La Land, and this year's film slate looks comparatively sparse. Surprisingly, however, Lions Gate has been able to make up for a slower film division through its subsidiary Starz, a premium cable network that Lions Gate acquired two years ago for $4.4 billion and has continued to see strong subscriber growth.

Still - in spite of this quarter's ~5% spike, shares of Lions Gate remain well below highs in the mid-$30s reached earlier this year and are now only barely above YTD lows:

LGF.A data by YCharts

I noted previously that Lions Gate looks extremely cheap against media comps (and since writing that article, shares of Lions Gate are now 10% cheaper). A 12x forward EBITDA multiple for company with strong subscriber growth and stable, if not, growing EBITDA is quite reasonable. At the time, a major Lions Gate investor had speculated that Lions Gate's deepened relationship as provider of content to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would soon pave the way for an outright acquisition. While these rumors haven't gained any traction since then, it has effectively put a target on Lions Gate's back as an undervalued, mid-cap content producer in an industry environment where almost every distributor wants access to content.

There are risks, of course, to Lions Gate's bullish thesis. One could say that its track record for producing hits is sporadic. I frequently refer to the below chart - taken from industry observer BoxOfficeMojo - for a list of Lions Gate's all-time top-grossing hits:

Figure 1. Lions Gate top-grossing films

Source: boxofficemojo.com

As you can see above, all of the top five hits come from two serials that have expired - Hunger Games and the Twilight saga. At the moment, there is no feasible replacement to these heavy hitters.

I would still argue, however, that Lions Gate's studio experience and pool of production talent make it appealing to any content buyer, regardless of the sparseness of its current slate. And from a financial perspective, while theatrical revenues are in a temporary funk, at least network revenues are growing to offset some of these declines.

With remarkably inconsistent earnings performances, Lions Gate is certainly a mixed bag. However, it is appropriately and cheaply priced to accommodate for that. I remain long on Lions Gate in the hopes of an eventual buyout (with rapid consolidation in the industry, this isn't just a casual hope) and have added shares on the dip.

Q2 wrap: record subscriber growth for Starz

Here's a look at Lions Gate's latest quarterly results:

Figure 2. Lions Gate 2Q18 results

Source: Lions Gate investor relations

Unsurprisingly, revenues continued to lag, declining by -4% y/y to $901 million. This represents a slowing of that decline, however, relative to -8% y/y contraction in Q1, and it's also a point higher than the $892.3 million (-5% y/y) that Wall Street was expecting.

Lions Gate's segment breakouts tell a fuller story:

Figure 3. Lions Gate 2Q18 revenue breakdown

Source: Lions Gate investor relations

As can be seen above, declines in motion pictures and TV production are primarily to blame for the revenue decline, as they have been all year. It's worth noting, however, that the -2% y/y decline in motion picture revenues is a substantial improvement relative to a stark -23% y/y drop last quarter.

Media Networks, however, saw relatively impressive 5% y/y growth that made up for these declines. And as can also be seen above, it's the Media Networks segment that is producing all the profit contribution.

Jon Feltheimer, Lions Gate's CEO, attributed all the strength in the quarter to a record quarter for Starz on the Q2 earnings call:

We just reported a strong quarter with robust free cash flow and record growth at Starz. During the quarter, Starz continued to build on its strengths as a modern data-driven premium streaming platform, well-differentiated from our competitors, positioned to become an integral part of the bundles and packages emerging throughout our ecosystem. Driven by a sequential quarterly increase of 1.3 million domestic subs, growth of over-the-top subs to well over three million, and an increase in MVPD subs for the second straight quarter. Starz achieved its best revenue growth in more than 10 years. These results reflect everything we've been learning from our data initiatives about how to reach, engage and retain our customers as we continue to build strong and sustainable growth."

Record subscriber growth is an important point to touch on, especially when most in the media industry are fearing the effects of cord-cutting and subscriber losses. Lions Gate has done an excellent job at positioning Starz as an OTT offering across both traditional linear TV programming as well as OTT channels - you can, for example, subscribe to Starz via Amazon Prime Video Channels for $8.99/month. It's also available on Hulu for the same price as well as directly on Starz's site. Starz has become a significant competitor to HBO, with top hits like Power and American Gods. The network ended Q2 with a total of 25.1 million subscribers

Despite the declines in TV programming and theatrical revenues, growth in Media Networks and its 15% y/y increase in gross contribution have led to strong operating income growth. Lions Gate's operating income grew 28% y/y to $39.1 million in the quarter, representing a 4.3% operating margin - a 110 bps improvement over 3.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Lions Gate also managed to reverse its trend of declining OIBDA from last quarter, instead achieving 19% y/y growth in OIBDA in Q2:

Figure 4. Lions Gate 2Q18 OIBDA

Source: Lions Gate investor relations

Additionally, Lions Gate's pro forma EPS of $0.22 was more than double Wall Street's expectation of $0.09.

How should investors react?

Despite throwing off tremendous Q2 results and producing a strong recovery in bottom-line profits, Lions Gate shares still remain near 52-week lows. In my view, that spells great opportunity for investors who are willing to embrace near-term volatility. The market is still unsure whether Lions Gate can overcome its dependency on its theatrical slate (which really means a dependency on large pop-culture series) and become a more reliable, subscription-driven business - but all the indicators from this quarter point to tremendous opportunity for Starz. Lions Gate also recently rolled out its subscription offerings internationally in six European countries (with Amazon as its distribution partner), which management reported was being well received by customers.

Ultimately, the anticipated big gains for Lions Gate investors will rest on the fate of its rumored acquisition. While it's never smart to invest in a stock for acquisition potential alone, we note that even standalone, Lions Gate's growing subscription narrative and the fact that it will soon escape a period of difficult theatrical comps will help it to achieve a more position valuation. Stay long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGF.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.