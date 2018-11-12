Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SGAPY) CEO Chua Sock Koong on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (OTCPK:SGAPY) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 10:00 PM ET

Executives

Sin Yang Fong - VP, IR

Chua Sock Koong - Group CEO, Executive & Non-Independent Director

Lim Cheng Cheng - Group CFO

Allen Lew - CEO, Consumer Australia & Optus

Murray King - CFO & Director, Singtel Optus Pty Limited

Arthur Lang - CEO, International

Yuen Kuan Moon - CEO, Consumer Singapore & Group Chief Digital Officer

Bill Chang - CEO, Group Enterprise

Samba Natarajan - CEO, Group Digital Life

Analysts

Miang Chuen - Goldman Sachs Group

Piyush Choudhary - HSBC

Luis Hilado - Maybank

Wu Wei-Shi - BNP Paribas

Eric Pan - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gopakumar Pullaikodi - Nomura Securities

Ian Martin - New Street Research

Hussaini Saifee - Citigroup

Sachin Mittal - DBS Bank

Prem Jearajasingam - Macquarie Research

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to SingTel FY '19 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. Ms. Sin, over to you.

Sin Yang Fong

Thank you. A warm welcome to all investors and analysts. You are listening in to SingTel's earnings conference call for the second quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2018. My name is Sin Yang Fong and let me introduce management on the call. We have Ms. Chua Sock Koong, Group CEO; Mr. Allen Lew, CEO Consumer Australia; Mr. Bill Chang, CEO Group Enterprise; Mr. Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO Consumer Singapore; Mr. Samba Natarajan, CEO Group Digital Life; Mr. Arthur Lang, CEO International; Ms. Lim Cheng Cheng; Ms. Jeann Low, Group Chief Corporate Officer; Mr. Murray King, CFO Consumer Australia. Before we start taking any questions, I would like to invite Sock Koong to share some highlights from this set of results.

Chua Sock Koong

Yang Fong, thank you, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for SingTel's results for the second quarter and the half-year ended 30 September, 2018. Let me just give you some quick highlights of the group's results. For the half year, the group continues to focus on driving performance. The core carriage business remains resilient, despite headwinds. ICT revenue that showed a dip for the quarter is expected to grow in the second half of the year, backed by a strong order book.

In Singapore, we also expect an upturn, as the government lifted its pause on new Smart Nations projects, after a review of cybersecurity measures. So the group is well positioned to capture opportunities as the businesses and governments look to harness the benefits of digital solutions and strengthen their cybersecurity.

During the half-year, Optus recorded strong postpaid customer growth of 124,000, underpinned by its improved mobile network and content proposition. In Singapore, the postpaid customer base rose by 57,000. As I mentioned earlier, ICT revenue fell and that was due to the lumpy nature of major infrastructure projects, which contributed strongly to sales last year, and also the commoditization of the legacy payment card industry compliance business.

Group revenue rose 3% in constant currency, lifted by higher equipment sales in Singapore and Australia. EBITDA declined 3% in constant currency due to lower NBN migration revenues in Australia and investments to grow the digital businesses. These results were also impacted by the strengthening of the Singapore dollar against the regional currency and the Australian dollar.

Share of regional associates earnings fell, with lower contribution from India and Indonesia. And that is partly mitigated by strong performance of Airtel Africa and Globe. Competition in India remains intense. In Indonesia, price recovery has driven sequential quarter earnings growth. Excluding prior year gains on divestment of NetLink Trust and other exceptional items, underlying net profit declined 21%. Free cash flow rose 7%, reflecting higher dividend from associates and lower capital expenditures.

So for the quarter, underlying earnings profit fell 22% on lower associates' contribution and adverse currency impacts. For the quarter, the weaker Australian dollar and regional currencies reduced underlying net profit by $34 million or 4%. Over the half year, the impact was $59 million or 3%.

I would also add that the board has approved an interim dividend of $0.068 per share, representing a payout ratio of 77% of underlying net profit for the half year.

With that, I'm going to hand over to Yang Fong.

Sin Yang Fong

Participants are advised that this call is being recorded for playback and transcription. We will now invite questions from participants.

Question-and-Answer Session

Your first question comes from the line of Miang Chuen of Goldman Sachs.

Miang Chuen

Three questions, please. Firstly, if you look at the Singapore mobile service revenues, obviously, the momentum appears to be tracking a bit behind your peers, such as M1. I'm just wondering what is the reason for that? Is there any also positive impact from the MVNOs that you have onboarded as well during the previous months? My second question is on Australia. Just wondering whether you could give some sense of how you expect competition to be like post the TPG and Vodafone merger? And thirdly, in terms of the cybersecurity and Amobee, guidance is obviously lower versus previous quarter. Just wondering what you have seen so far in just the last few months that has caused sort of the change in the view?

Chua Sock Koong

Why don't we -- I get Moon to talk about the Singapore mobile business and then maybe Bill can talk about competition both TPG and maybe, Bill, I can get you to talk about cybersecurity and Samba can speak about Amobee and why we revised the outlook for those 2 businesses.

Yuen Kuan Moon

Thank you, Sock Koong. Well, the Singapore mobile business is actually gaining a bit of momentum in terms of the number of subscribers that we're acquiring. I think this is a quarter that we have added the highest number of net adds of 41,000 postpaid customers. And with this strong net acquisition, you see that we have actually also re-contracted a lot more of our customers. And with that, actually, there's a bit of impact on service revenue because of the new IFRS 15 reporting. So some of the equipment subsidy is now being netted off from the service revenue and that's one reason why you see that the service revenue seems to be of a slower momentum and a decline. The second reason why you see the service revenue a bit slower is also because of our share of the voice revenue. In the past, it's been a lot higher and the decline in the voice usage, both in IDD as well as in the local voice and roaming voice, we are bit more impacted because of our -- the profile of our customers. So combining the 2, you see that we are slightly behind in that sense. But if you incorporate into the equipment revenue, which has seen a very strong growth as well and strong equipment margins correspondingly, so I think the momentum is actually quite good in terms of the overall mobile data growth.

Allen Lew

In regard to Australia and whether there'll be change in the competitive environment as a result of TPG-VHA merger, I think if you look at Australia, and you look at the demand for primarily, mobile services, which is the largest part of the telephone market there, there's 2 categories of customers, that is the quality conscious and the price sensitive. I think in terms of the pressure on the market, it's mainly coming in on the price sensitive end. And a lot of that is driven actually by MVNOs and I don't expect that to change significantly in the near or medium term. I think at the end of the day, these MVNOs compete mainly on price and that dynamic won't change significantly, even with the TPG-VHA merger.

Bill Chang

On cybersecurity, let me take the question on the guidance where we had low teens and now high single digit. Actually, due to the commoditization of the PCI business primarily, in the U.S. and our APJ business that is performing well and above-market growth rates, we remain optimistic about this category in cybersecurity services, and making further investments with our Trustwave fusion center that we've just announced, and also the acquisition of professional services firm Hivint in Australia that we announced in October.

Samba Natarajan

On Amobee, our programmatic business is growing, whereas our managed media business has slowed down, as customers and agencies shift from media to programmatic approaches. For this year, we note that the growth in programmatic in our business is not enough to offset the decline in media, especially as I've mentioned in the last quarter that a couple of our key customers had held back spending to companies for this specific reason. As a result, for this year, we have had to readjust the guidance.

Miang Chuen

Got it. Can I -- sir, maybe one follow-up? If you exclude the Videology losses and the one-offs, is it possible to get a sense of Amobee or GDL's EBITDA?

Samba Natarajan

We haven't shared that information. But we'll provide more information, especially guidance in Videology at the end of the third quarter.

Chua Sock Koong

The numbers that we have now for Amobee excludes the impact of the Videology acquisition -- the guidance that we have provided excludes the impact of the Videology acquisition. Yes, which, I think as you can see, we have just completed the acquisition. We will provide any update, including the Videology impact, in the next quarter.

The next question comes from the line of Piyush Choudhary of HSBC.

Piyush Choudhary

A couple of questions. Firstly on the Group Enterprise, you mentioned that the ICT business outlook is improving. Could you kind of share some light and details on the same on how kind of robust could be the improvement and just on the broader enterprise strength? Secondly, in the enterprise business, we saw mass market on net revenue declining, but within it, broadband is down 17.5% year-on-year. Could you help us understand the reasons behind the same?

Bill Chang

On the enterprise market, the ICT services, the key piece, if you see, last year was due to completion of several big projects in Singapore and Australia. It was a very huge quarter in Q2 due to the lumpy nature of ICT, 13% growth on the previous year. Obviously, this is a business that is driven by large contracts and this quarter, we didn't have those similar ones. The other piece that, sort of, had a slight tweak to this is that, supporting the cybersecurity events in Singapore, there was a 4 to 6 weeks stall in terms of the spend in government to allow them to do the necessary checks and also verify what are some of the key implementation in ID projects, cybersecurity measures, and therefore, the 6-week span, number of contracts that we have in our order books just came in late in the quarter. So as mentioned in earlier announcements this morning that the order books remain strong, we believe that this will continue to be sold. The Smart Nation plans that the government has announced, it's definitely committed to them, despite of a short pause. And we remain optimistic in terms of pursuing those opportunities in Smart Nation. And as more businesses go digital, we're also positioning ourselves to go after them. So we're keeping to our guidance despite of the Q2 softness in -- that is due to the 1 small year-on-year lumpy type of deals.

Sin Yang Fong

Piyush, do you mind repeating your second question?

Piyush Choudhary

Sure. In Australia, if you look at the 26 Page in your MD&A, the mass market on net revenue is down and within it, broadband is down 17.5%. So just trying to understand what's the reason behind it.

Murray King

Piyush, it's Murray here. In relation to your question, you're talking about the mass market broadband revenue being down on net, is that correct?

Piyush Choudhary

Yes. Yes, that's correct.

Murray King

So that's due to we are migrating customers off net -- oh sorry, off our HFC network onto NBN essentially. So the corresponding lift in the off-net revenues as a consequence.

Piyush Choudhary

But there is no kind of improvement in the off-net revenues…

Murray King

So the off-net revenues includes NBN migration payments. So as we've previously indicated, the NBN migration payments are down. So if you exclude the NBN migration payments, our off-net revenues are increasing.

Your next question comes from the line of Luis Hilado of Maybank.

Luis Hilado

I had three questions. The first was for both Singapore and Australia. There's a slight dip in the percent of data -- sorry, data as a percent ARPU, there seems to be a slight dip. I just wanted to get some color on what is driving that. It's just a revenue allocation or some promotion? Second question is related to an early -- earlier question about competition in Australia. In the current quarter, has there been any action by TPG post the proposed merger with Vodafone? For example, is there -- they were supposed to launch an unlimited data plan. Did that ever get launched? And third question is regarding the 41,000 net adds for postpaid for Singapore. Is that largely from the core Singapore business or from the MVNOs?

Chua Sock Koong

Okay, maybe I will get -- will take that. Murray, you want to talk about data as a percentage of revenue dropping for Australia first?

Murray King

Yes.

Chua Sock Koong

And maybe it applies to Singapore as well.

Murray King

Yes, so in relation to -- I think you're referring to Page 56 of the MD&A, a slight dip in the respective data. This is essentially an allocation associated with our access fee. So we continue to see strong increase in data usage, but in relation to the allocation to the access fees, it's meant there was a slight dip.

Chua Sock Koong

And it's a similar situation in Singapore.

Yuen Kuan Moon

Yes.

Chua Sock Koong

So as you can see from our data usage for customers, that continues to grow.

Allen Lew

I think right now, we haven't seen any change in terms of the rate plans or that in -- by TPG, primarily, because the proposed merger at this stage has not been approved by the ACCC. They are still looking through it. So the two companies are operating essentially, as two separate entities and they continue to have the aggressive offers that they had in the past.

Luis Hilado

And related to that, was the unlimited data plan ever launched, so the TPG one? They were taking in subscription -- pre-subscriptions, but I didn't see it launched.

Allen Lew

It's not visible in the market. I'm not sure whether it's anything below the line with existing customers so that -- or fixed customers or those who are their mobile customers, but certainly, above the line, there's nothing aggressive out there from them.

Sin Yang Fong

Luis, you had a third question. I didn't get that. Can you repeat?

Luis Hilado

Yes, for Singapore, the 41,000 net adds, was it largely sourced from the core Singapore, SingTel brand? Or was it more of the MVNOs factoring in?

Yuen Kuan Moon

Yes, we do not disclose the split, but we do see strong growth in our own branded -- the SingTel brand.

Your next question comes from the line of Wu Wei-Shi of BNP Paribas.

Wu Wei-Shi

With regard to Singapore, I noticed that the service revenues declined for the third straight quarter. Can management share with us whether you've been -- whether the business has been facing any specific difficulties unique to recent periods? Secondly, could management also share some insight as to what's happening on the ground in India and also your expectations as to when we may start to see some form of stabilization here?

Yuen Kuan Moon

Thank you for your question. I think as explained earlier on the service revenue, decline is primarily linked due to two reasons. One is a general decline in voice revenue. If you look across, the usage of voice has been on the decline for the local voice, IDD voice as well as roaming voice. So that has got a direct impact on the service revenue. While we have seen strong data growth, it's not sufficient to mitigate the decline in the voice revenue. The second impact is really a bit more of a change in the IFRS 15 accounting rules where we now have to recognize the subsidy of the phone. In the past, it was at a cost, but now we are actually taking it off service revenue. And if you look at this quarter, we have got very strong momentum in high net adds, which actually comes from high gross adds as well as high re-contracting. And so when you see that happen, it has a direct impact on service revenue. However, correspondingly, you see a very strong equipment revenue gain as well as equipment margin has also been factored in and you see the equipment margin is no longer a very small number and it's a significant portion of our revenue.

Arthur Lang

On India, just a quick -- a few highlights on the situation down there. It continues to be very difficult. Having said that, we are slowly seeing some green shoots, but it's too early to make any call whatsoever in terms of how the industry is going to evolve. If you look today, the industry structure is very much 3 main players. Now that the Vodafone and Idea merger has completed, we have Airtel, Jio as the other two. If you look at the revenue market shares, Vodafone and Idea combined, actually had lost quite a bit of market share this past quarter and most of that market share had gone to Jio. Airtel managed to actually get some net adds, particularly in the 4G, which is the key focus for Airtel. I think, believe, their net adds were about 7.5 million on the 4G segment.

And I would say the other point I think worth highlighting, if you look at total industry revenue as a whole for the first time since the entry of Jio, you actually have seen the industry revenue growing by a bit. So there is some stability. If you look at the ARPU for Airtel, it has also dropped on a quarter-on-quarter basis at a much lower rate. It's moved to -- from INR 105 to about INR 100. And this is reflective of the strategy that Airtel is adopting. One, they want to focus on the high quality, high value segment and that explains the 7.5 million net adds that we see on the 4G side, and the focus is definitely on quality. So as mentioned by the Airtel team in the last quarter, they are going ahead with the -- this minimum INR 35 plan. And they initially started out with 3 regions in India. That has shown that -- that has proven quite successful in terms of churning out the lower value segment of their customer base, particularly the INR 35 and below ARPU customer base, and that has explained partly the flattening of the ARPU decrease. So we -- it continues to be difficult, but at least we're seeing some initial green shoots and some stability coming back into the industry, but it's too early to make any call at this point.

Wu Wei-Shi

I'd like to go back to the Singapore question. So I noted your comments about IDD and roaming voice declining. However, that has been going on for a while, for a number of years. And if I'm not wrong, you've restated -- with regard to the IFRS impact, you've restated your FY '18 numbers as well, but yet, there is still consecutive quarters of revenue decline, which is why I wondered whether there was anything unique that was happening during this period over and above those factors that Moon highlighted earlier?

Lim Cheng Cheng

Wei-Shi, let me take that question on the IFRS restatement. I think you're right. There is retrospective restatement of the numbers, but recall Moon actually has higher net adds this quarter. So with the higher volume and the higher priced handset, you will see the higher impact on the service revenue unlike the previous year-on-year quarter. I hope that answers the question.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Eric Pan of JP Morgan.

Eric Pan

I've got a few for Allen on Australia. You recorded very strong postpaid adds in the quarter, but prepaid losses were substantial as well. How many of the postpaid adds came from internal prepaid migration versus external ported? And you have been very aggressive with pricing, especially on your SIM-only plans, causing Vodafone to respond in kind. Do you not worry this is going to result in a slippery slope to zero profitability for everyone in the industry? And then lastly, earlier you talked about MVNOs being very aggressive in the price conscious portion of the market, but that's really a direct result of the wholesale policies of yourself and the other MNOs, which I believe, has caused some cannibalization of your own retail business. Is there no desire to move away from that?

Allen Lew

All right, three questions, starting with prepaid, how many of our own prepaid customers we are migrating to postpaid SIM-only plans and MVNO. Okay, with prepaid, obviously, in the industry as a whole, there are operators, not just ourselves, that migrate prepaid customers to postpaid once they have a track record on prepaid and we feel that we can give them credit, we will move them. So we don't disclose those numbers but a major reason for the prepaid decline is less about that. The main reason is mainly because of the quality of customers that were acquired 6 months ago in Christmas. And basically, we've looked at them, they're not using the network, so that we're taking them off. So I think that's the main reason. In terms of aggressiveness of Optus in the SIM-only plans and what that does to the industry. I think, number one, I think the plans that are the most aggressive in the market, actually, are not the Optus plans. The more aggressive plans in the market are those from the different MVNOs. So if you surf the Internet, you can see all those different plans. You look at some plans, just as an example, if you look at Kogan, it's virtually free for 10 gigs of data.

There's lots of -- there are some very aggressive plans out there. I think at the end of the day for Optus, we have invested in our network. We have a target in terms of the revenue market share that we need to get to. And we will price our plans at a level that meets the needs of consumer and business customers. And in terms of how do we ensure that we remain profitable, you can see our underlying EBITDA continues to grow if you take out the NBN payments. So for us, we will attack our costs and do whatever is necessary to change our operating model to ensure that we have profitable revenue growth. I think the last question on MVNOs and wholesale deals, I think that's something that's commercially very in confidence between the different operators. I think we structure our MVNO deals with our MVNO partners on a periodic basis, depending on which segment they're targeting, what value they bring to us. So I think this is something that we can't disclose at this time

The next question comes from the line of Gopa Kumar of Nomura.

Gopakumar Pullaikodi

Firstly, on the cybersecurity business. Can you talk a bit more on the revenue challenges here? And I understand the slowdown and commoditization of this payment card industry, but in the other segments, like the managed security and tech services, the revenue growth was only 7%. Is there any reason why this shouldn't be growing at a faster pace? That's first question. Second is for Amobee. You highlighted the subscribers slowing spending and also some shift to programmatic platform. Is that a significant structural shift in the industry? Are there any growth opportunities that you can pursue to offset this and grow your revenues at a faster pace in the medium term? Lastly, can management talk a bit on the recent investment in Bharti Airtel's African business? Is this similar strategy to your strategy for other associates? Is the plan to increase stake in Africa as and when you get further opportunities?

Chua Sock Koong

Art, who runs our cybersecurity business, is actually with us. So I'm going to ask him to take the question on the cybersecurity business trends, et cetera. And then, of course, Samba can talk about Amobee and then Arthur will talk about our -- why we did the African pre-IPO investment. Yes.

Arthur Lang

This is Art. So as we reported, the decline in our PCI compliance business was the primary driver why we've had not as much growth as we would have expected. On the managed security services piece of it, it is a growing part of our business, and only at the end of last fiscal -- only at the end of last fiscal year, were we moved and recognized into Gartner's leaders quadrant for MSS in their magic quadrant and we're only starting to see some of the benefits coming into this fiscal year of the impact of being recognized as a leader in managed security services. So we actually do anticipate that an effect of having that business grow much quicker than it has been especially off of the positive impact and the recognition from Gartner.

Samba Natarajan

On Amobee -- this is Samba here. On Amobee, yes indeed, there is a structural shift to programmatic across all digital channels and we actually feel that we are well positioned to capture this growth and it's just occurred in the middle of a transition from media to programmatic and we should come out of it in the coming quarters. The second thing is that we've expanded the suite of our digital channels by adding advanced TV to it, with the acquisition of Videology, which is an emerging fast-growing segment and so we feel that that should only strengthen our technologies sack and their offerings to agencies and brands as they look to market digitally across multiple channels.

Arthur Lang

On the pre-IPO funding for Africa, I think the objective is -- and this pre-IPO funding, I think as laid out, it is in conjunction with many reputable investors into this investment. I think as a whole, if you look at the African business, you will see that the numbers are growing. In fact, EBITDA for the last 11 quarters have actually been moving up very nicely. And from an operational perspective, in most of the 14 countries that Airtel Africa operates in, they're in the Top 2 position. So we feel that the potential from Africa from a telco perspective are very strong -- are strong despite the headwinds. The -- and additionally, there is -- also, they have a very strong mobile financial services business in the form of Airtel Money and that's something we believe it is -- the growth of that industry is very conducive for a country like -- for a region like Africa. With regards to -- and then there's also the element of with this primary offer -- or this proceeds of USD 1.25 billion, it will be used to pay down the debt and continue to fund the growth of Africa. Now will we do this for other associates? I think we have consistently said to the markets that as and when the opportunity arises, if it makes sense, if the valuations are right and if the use of proceeds and the returns are appropriate -- appropriately in line with what our shareholders expect, we will -- are open to investments into our associates and continue to support them.

Your next question comes from the line of Ian Martin of New Street Research.

Ian Martin

Three questions for me if you don't mind, all on Australia. Firstly, while the NBN migration payments due to the NBN's pause of activation in HFC, Stephen Rue, the Chief Executive there, recently said they're pretty much on top of those issues now and activating, I think he said, 100,000 HFC customers per month, which will put them on track for their full year targets. Does that -- should we expect that those migration payments should lift in the next 2 quarters then? Is that a fair assumption? Secondly, you've got some big data allowances in your mobile plans. Now I think one package is a 200 gigabyte per month, another -- and Optus -- and Telstra and Vodafone as well. Just wondered to what extent -- that's clearly having a positive impact on postpaid net adds. Is that also having an effect on wireless only customers? Are we're seeing an increase in that wireless bypass number now with those, kind of, data allowances? And thirdly, I just wonder if you could -- given the flatness of total subscribers, I know you mentioned that postpaid's still growing strongly and it's not necessarily coming from prepaid, but we've had 2 fairly flat quarters now. I just wonder if things are picking up as we get into this December quarter. You've launched a new advertising campaign focusing on coverage and value, which I think pretty clever. Is there any traction on that at this early stage?

Allen Lew

Thank you, Ian. I'll answer the 3 questions. The first one on NBN, obviously, Stephen has said -- has given some projections and we will -- we can reasonably expect that he will deliver on that and if he delivers on that, then we will get higher NBN migration payments. Obviously, from Optus' perspective, we don't forecast this because we're not in direct control of it. So I think it is reasonable. We believe Stephen Rue and NBN's track record that if they deliver well, then we will get more migration payments. But I think for us in Optus, what's probably more important is our underlying EBITDA and our underlying profit of our existing business and that's where we as the management of Optus will focus on. I think the second big question is with all these additional data allowances on the mobile process for that, is that flowing onto the wireless broadband products, you can see we've had a very strong quarter of wireless broadband as well.

So I think wireless broadband has always -- the number -- the amount of data allowances for wireless broadband has always benchmarked, to some extent, across the SIM-only and the handset plans. So I think we have seen a flow-on benefit of this. As you know, in Australia case, there's a significant percentage of households that don't take a fixed line and take a wireless product as a result, so I think there has been some improvement of our network coverage allowing more people to use our mobile wireless broadband product and our home wireless broadband product for their home. The last question is in December will we see an uplift? Are we seeing any sort of improvements as a result of our coverage and price plans? I think it's still early days. At this time, we just started running the ad about 2 weeks ago and if we wait until February, we will give some perspective of what's happening. I think typically, the December quarter, because that's when we get free flow of handsets from Apple from their new launches, tends to be the largest quarter for actually all operators, including Optus. So let's see how well we track the market. I would expect with our improved network, with our exclusive content and with our aggressive offers, we will be pushing very hard at Optus to make sure that we acquire a large number of high value postpaid customers.

Your next question comes from the line of Hussaini Saifee of Citigroup.

Hussaini Saifee

Two questions from me. Firstly, on the higher equipment sales. Just want to understand what drove it? And was it in response to competition? That's question number one. Second is on the Group Digital L!fe costs and the costs have expanded significantly. Is it tracking ahead of expense -- sorry, is it tracking ahead of revenues? I want to understand what drove that. And finally, on the SingTel's earlier $500 million cost saving program, I want to understand where are you on that side.

Sin Yang Fong

Sorry, can I just get your last question again?

Hussaini Saifee

The last question is on the SingTel's $500 million cost saving programs, which was announced earlier. I want to understand where are you on this side.

Chua Sock Koong

Sure, thank you. Maybe I think Moon can do the equipment question and then, I ask Cheng to talk about the cost savings programs and also maybe just cover the GDL cost, yes.

Yuen Kuan Moon

The equipment sales generally will kick in Q2 and Q3. Because of new handset launches there, a lot of the new phones are coming onto the market. And that, coupled with a higher cost of the phone plus higher volume of customers coming back with new contract and new sales that are coming on, all drive up the higher equipment sales.

Lim Cheng Cheng

With regard to the cost savings, if you look into our slide deck, in the appendix, we did disclose that we are tracking at $193 million of cost savings for half year. And I think there is a question regarding the GDL cost? Okay, I think if you are asking GDL, specifically, I think 2 items. First of all, with regard to Amobee, there is a tightening in terms of the stock options to the expenses of the Amobee cost base. And GDL as a whole, of course, that also includes the other significant part would be the HOOQ business. So there is also investment into content. Those will be the 2 larger cost items into the Amobee cost -- sorry, into the GDL cost base.

The next question comes from the line of Sachin Mittal of DBS.

Sachin Mittal

Three questions. Firstly, your EBITDA margin for the first half, excluding NBN migration and on constant currency terms is almost down 1% and you have a guidance of stable, so which it kind of implies some growth year-on-year in the second half. So could you give us what are some of the drivers for the EBITDA growth in the second half based on the guidance and outlook issued by you? That's number one. Number two, with almost $200 million in cost savings in first half, yes, we have seen an almost $50 million drop in the first half profits from Singapore and Australia, so implying $250 million kind of drop if there was no cost savings. So the question is, are these cost saving initiatives, are these long term in nature, number one, which means -- because primarily, business is going through a major shift where such -- even such big cost savings are not really leading to stable earnings.

So are these multiyear in nature in terms? And secondly, what is the inflection point where we can expect okay, now the business starts to not experience that pressure which you are seeing now? And kind of linked to Digital L!fe also, whereby whenever the business has kind of stabilized, we are seeing some new acquisitions here and there. So trying to understand, is the Amobee portfolio stable now or we still have to make it more competitive portfolio going forward? So just the question is more on the inflection side. And the third is on the -- housekeeping question. If I look at the withholding tax in the first half, that's almost $140 million, which is probably the same as last year's full year withholding tax. I understand that this is on the timing of the dividend. But does it imply that we'll have probably almost a withholding tax free second half?

Chua Sock Koong

Cheng, please answer the question.

Lim Cheng Cheng

Okay. All right. I think with regard to the EBITDA, I think first of all, I think it's important to highlight that we have reaffirmed our guidance at the group level, okay, on our group revenue and EBITDA. The 2 changes that we had, that we have also explained the reason behind the changes are changes related to the cybersecurity portion and also the Amobee portion. But important to highlight the whole group's revenue and EBITDA guidance are being affirmed. With regard to your EBITDA question, I think the decline, 3.4%, I know that you said that when you remove the NBN numbers, the EBITDA is still going down, but it's important to note that because of the NBN numbers, if you exclude that, EBITDA instead of declining at about 3.4% constant currency, would have declined by about 1%. So that's the significance of the NBN migration revenue on the overall group numbers, okay. And I think you asked some question with regard to the cost on GDL, Sachin?

Sachin Mittal

Sorry, actually my first question is since the guidance is affirmed, your guidance implies some growth in the second half in constant currency terms because I'm just trying to understand your drivers, what are drivers of that half -- growth in the second half?

Lim Cheng Cheng

Yes, okay. I think with regard to the enterprise side, I think if you look at the ICT businesses, first of all, the ICT businesses we are expecting it to actually grow in the second half of the FY '19. In Singapore, we are still experiencing a strong order book and we are expecting an upturn as the government actually lifts the halt of the new Smart Nation project after the review of the cybersecurity measures. So that's the important time. So the group is definitely well positioned to capture the opportunity at -- with this lift. So with that, the ICT businesses is expected to turn around and plus, we are holding on to the guidance for the ICT part of the business. With regard to Amobee, we have also talked about in terms of the drop in the media revenue because as we see the switch of the customers switching to the programmatic front, but I think Samba also talked about that we are looking to grow the programmatic businesses.

Samba Natarajan

Yes. I mean, more broadly speaking, your question is whether the portfolio has stabilized or not. And I'll give you -- I wish I had better answer for you but the digital markets evolve very fast and we have to continuously strengthen our technology stack to stay competitive and actually do it fast. And so we are -- at this point of time, we make buyouts and build efficiencies and look at technology in the market to see what is required. So it is an ongoing process.

Lim Cheng Cheng

And then I think you have a last question on the withholding tax question. That's really the timing of the Telkomsel dividend that we have received and partly impacted the withholding tax numbers.

Sachin Mittal

I have another question on the cost savings here, cost savings -- nature of cost savings, multiyear and are they multiyear and how is it going to be here?

Lim Cheng Cheng

I think we have said that cost savings, in terms of what we are guiding for this year, we are guiding a $500 million number for the cost savings. So of course, as with any amount of cost savings, it will be a multiyear. It's not something that we're going to just do it for this current year. So this year, we are guiding $500 million and we are tracking well. We have finished the half year at $193 million.

Your next question comes from the line of Prem Jearajasingam from Macquarie.

Prem Jearajasingam

Mine's a bit more of a holistic question, especially around the associates. Given some of the pressures we've seen in Indonesia and Thailand, and given the overall state of the P&L, to what extent do we think that regaining market share over profitability would -- to what extent are you willing to give up profitability to defend market share/revenue share in these markets to secure long-term probability? Or do you think that it's okay to sacrifice some of that share in return for probability? Just to get a feel for how you look at the whole group.

Chua Sock Koong

I'm going to ask Allen to take the question since Allen chairs the ExCom in AIS.

Allen Lew

I think in Thailand, it's the case where we are facing a very aggressive player who has gone from the #3 position to a #2 position. And having got to a #2 position, continues to accelerate and is doing things like packaging free prepaid handsets with their service. So I think from our perspective at AIS, I think it's important to look at our scale and to make sure that our #1 position is not compromised. Now with regards to the balance sheet profitability, I think this is something that we look at very seriously in AIS and I think one of the key things that we look at is to make sure that people who threaten the AIS' #1 position fully understands that there is a line in the sand that we will draw and that we will respond. At the same time, to ensure that we preserve our profitability and our margins, we will also take a look at making sure that our cost structure is right as well. So I think AIS itself announced its results, I think it's talked very clearly about where it is focusing on and the high value postpaid segment and that they will be responding in the prepaid segment on a regional-by-regional basis, geographic region-by-geographic region basis rather than across the board. So let's see how that plays out. But at the end of the day, it's a very clear line in the sand that we have drawn and where we'll certainly respond to some of these threats to our leadership position while maintaining our profitability.

Chua Sock Koong

And, Moon, do you want to talk about Indonesia?

Yuen Kuan Moon

Yes, with regard to Indonesia, I think they have seen a bit of an industry repair coming through this quarter where we see prices have been lifted up across the board. And I think recently, all the telcos have actually reported their results and I think it's a healthy trend. With regard to how Telkomsel sees itself in the marketplace, whether it looks at market share and profitable growth, definitely, we have to balance the 2. It's important to grow profitable share, but at the same time, there are regions where you can see that there are a lot more intense competition and in both areas, Telkomsel will want to make sure that it protects its scale advantage and competes aggressively in those regions. But on the whole, in the overall strategy, we do think that the industry can go back to a healthier growth by everyone pricing more rationally and lifting price up across the board, which we have seen in the July period post the Lebaran period and we continue to see that healthy move going into the last quarter of the calendar year. So in general, I think I would say, as a market leader in Indonesia, Telkomsel would want to continue to defend its position and make sure that it has a tactic scale advantage, but at the same time, price rationally to ensure that the overall market can grow healthily.

Sin Yang Fong

All right, I understand there are no further questions on the call, but should you still do, please don't hesitate to reach out to the Investor Relations team in Singapore and Australia. Thank you very much for your interest in our results. We will talk to you again next quarter. On behalf of everyone in SingTel, thank you and goodbye.

