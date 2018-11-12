Magna International Keeps Snacking On Itself

Magna International (MGA) remains a compelling buy after markets initially bought and then sold off shares in response to the company's Q3 earnings report. Despite various negative factors eating into profitability, the business remains healthy and growing, printing cash that is being returned to shareholders via a very aggressive buyback program alongside an attractive and rapidly growing dividend.

The Bad

For the second quarter in a row, management reduced guidance, due to slight declines in customer production, lower earnings from the transmission JV, and higher steel prices. Adjusted EBIT margin also declined during the quarter by 70 basis points, thanks to a less-favorable product mix as well as increased launch costs and higher R&D expenditures on autonomous and electrification technology. This led to a reduced income from operations before income taxes despite the strong growth in revenue.

The Good

Despite these negatives, revenues still grew by a robust 8.6% year-over-year (11% excluding currency, acquisitions, and divestures), and adjusted diluted EPS grew by 12% (largely on the back of share repurchases and a reduced tax rate), both company Q3 records. Reflecting the strong underlying health of the business, revenue growth was strong across all segments with Body Exteriors & Structures up 6%, Seating Systems up 6%, Power & Vision up 5%, and the young Complete Vehicles business up 50%.

The company also had a very high free cash flow conversion rate as it turned $674 million of income from operations before income taxes into $637 million of free cash flow, fully covering its dividend and share buybacks for the quarter ($629 million), resulting in a ~3.8% free cash flow yield (over 15% annualized).

This leads me to the best part of Q3 and the MGA investment thesis as a whole right now: management is proving itself to be a very prudent capital allocator at this stage in the business cycle. After building a strong, scaled, and geographically diversified business over the course of this lengthy economic expansion, management is maximizing free cash flow by beginning to prune its operations through selling off non-core businesses and limiting capital expenditures in its core operations in order to devote adequate funds towards long-term growth projects (i.e., autonomous and electrification technologies). Taken in combination with its very strong balance sheet, this not only puts MGA in a very flexible position to weather a downturn and make opportunistic acquisitions once valuations come down, but it also enables it to sustain rapid dividend per share growth through massive share repurchases (which reduce the total dividend payout by decreasing the number of shares that dividends have to be paid on). Incidentally, thanks to Mr. Market's cheap appraisal of the business, these buybacks are also enabling the company to sustain very strong EPS growth despite margin pressures and the potential for revenue growth to begin slowing meaningfully.

Valuation

MGA continues to buy back copious amounts of shares. Since Q3 began, the company has bought back ~12.5 million shares and counting. It also just announced a new buyback plan that could result in 10% of float being reduced over the next year.

As long as the company continues to generate ~$2 billion in free cash flow per year (which is management's guidance for the next several years) and its share price valuation remains low (mid to high single digits P/E), management should be able to continue reducing float by at least 10% per year while also steadily growing its dividend, whose yield is hovering near all-time highs even as its payout ratio remains well within its historical range at a very conservative 18%.

Between its dividend and buyback-fueled EPS growth, the shareholder cash yield will likely remain well over 10% over the next several years. With revenues still growing at a robust rate and appearing to have a long runway of continued steady growth (thanks to the strong complete vehicle production growth and investments in autonomous vehicle and electrification technology), shares remain extremely cheap.

Investor Takeaway

MGA continues to sustain strong and well-diversified revenue growth and free cash flow generation. It is prudently allocating this capital into reducing float, growing its dividend, and investing in long-term growth technologies in order to keep its business competitive for years to come. Tariffs, slowing demand growth, and declining margins are weighing on the stock in the near term, as underlying earnings growth actually disappeared this quarter on a year-over-year basis (earnings per share only increased due to the lower tax rate and aggressive share repurchases). However, it is selling at extremely cheap valuations and continues to grow revenues at a solid pace. As a result, it merely has to continue buying back stock and paying out a strong dividend to generate strong earnings growth for shareholders, which it can continue doing even if underlying earnings continue to decline. Furthermore, a breakthrough in trade negotiations will further lift headwinds on this stock and almost certainly enable it to return to the mid to high $50s fairly quickly. It therefore remains one of my top buys.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.