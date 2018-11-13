The Strongest Buy In The Midstream Sector Has The Safest Dividend Set To Increase 25% Annually

Kinder Morgan (KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in America. In comparison with master limited partnerships ('MLPs'), KMI has the distinction of being a c-corp, which means that it does not issue K-1 tax forms and is able to retain significantly more cash which makes its dividend safer and enables it to buy back shares. Trading at less than 9 times earnings, KMI is a very strong buy with over 30% total return upside in the next 12 months.

Business Overview

KMI owns an impressive energy infrastructure network in North America, as it owns the largest natural gas transmissions network at around 70,000 total miles, is the largest independent transporter of petroleum at 2.1 mmbbld, is the largest independent terminal operator with 152 terminals, and is the largest transporter of CO2 at 1.2 Bcfd:

(2018 September Presentation)

KMI nonetheless continues to invest in growing its business with $2-3 billion in growth spending projected annually. 66% of its current backlog is slated for natural gas-related projects at a 5.3x EBITDA multiple:

(2018 September Presentation)

As we can see below, KMI generates 90% of its cash flows from stable, fee-based sources and 96% from fee-based or hedged sources:

(2018 September Presentation)

This means that the revenues of KMI very much resemble a toll road and will experience minimal volatility related to oil prices. But, now, we must address the elephant in the room - why should we trust management to deliver when they have failed investors in the past?

Fall From Grace

Oil prices experienced their worst bear market after 2014 when the price of the WTI crude cratered from over $100 to around $50 in 2015 and finally bottoming around $30 in 2016.

(Investing.com)

The stock price of KMI, however, was still resilient, as it appeared that the midstream model would not be as impacted due to its toll-road reputation. Even as the stock price began to crash in 2015, investors did not anticipate any material impact to KMI's financial results.

Nonetheless, in 2016, KMI surprised the investing community when it cut its dividend from $1.605 to $0.50 per share. This led to a further dramatic selloff in the stock:

(Yahoo Finance KMI)

Falling stock prices are not necessarily correlated with dividend cuts, but this KMI event failed to prove otherwise. What was the problem? The historically high oil prices created a booming energy economy with high projected growth rates. KMI strived to capture all this growth as aggressively as possible, leading them to significantly rely on equity and debt issuance to fund what inevitably proved to be more growth projects than they could handle. In order to be able to issue equity at attractive prices, they paid a significant amount of their distributable cash flow ('DCF') out as dividends. This however meant that they had very little in the form of retained cash flows. As a result, their financial results were ironically very much tied to their stock price, and so when their stock price began falling hard in 2015, they needed to cut the dividend so that they can fund their growth projects using the retained cash.

Is It Different Now?

Now, an important question: is the current dividend safe, or will KMI experience the same nasty cut as they did in 2015?

While some may point to KMI's high amounts of fee-based cash flows as suggestion that they are resilient in the event of another crash in oil prices, I should point out that KMI was quoted as stating that "for 2015, approximately 86 percent of our cash flows are fee based and approximately 95 percent are fee based or hedged."

I offer a different take. First, I should point out that the struggles at KMI were not that bad when viewed in comparison to other struggling stocks in the energy sector which had to dilute shareholders at depressed prices, as KMI did not need an aggressive equity raise and was able to survive "only" with the dividend cut. Current day, investor expectations are much more conservative. Because KMI only pays less than 40% of DCF out as dividends, those purchasing shares in KMI now are buying it at less than 9 times DCF and a 4.5% yield. In contrast, at the peak in 2015, KMI traded as high as 20 times DCF and a 4% yield, which represented a payout ratio of over 80%. This means that shares of KMI have a much larger margin of safety than before.

Next, as we can see below, KMI has been able to significantly reduce leverage through a combination of paying off debt and increasing cash flows:

(Chart by Author, data from KMI annual filings)

In addition, the lower payout ratio (made possible due to KMI being a c-Corp) means that KMI is able to self-fund all its growth projects moving forward with both retained cash flows and debt issuance.

Finally, the CO2 segment of KMI is much more conservative than before, due to the lower oil prevailing oil prices and also lower exposure to swings in oil prices:

(Chart by Author, data from KMI annual filings)

While I'm no expert in predicting oil prices, I however think that the odds of an implosion in the price of WTI crude are much lower at $56.50 than $96.10 as in 2014.

The lower leverage, greater retained cash flows, and lower oil price sensitivity mean that the odds of another dividend cut are very low - KMI is a much less risky stock than before. In spite of this, KMI trades at similar levels to that it did in 2016, prior to this transformation.

Balance Sheet

With their most recent quarter, KMI reduced their adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio to 4.6 times, which basically is at their revised goal of 4.5 times (originally it was 5 times). In response, KMI has disclosed that all three credit ratings have given management notification of positive outlook for rating upgrades, and S&P has announced that it intends to upgrade in January. This bodes well for KMI's ability to tap the debt markets moving forward as it would be better able to attain lower interest rates due to its better credit standing. While KMI's leverage ratios are not best in class, especially in comparison with the 3.9 times EBITDA at Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) and 3.4 times EBITDA at Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), they are nonetheless above average and very conservative. While management has not indicated a desire to lower the leverage ratio further, their high levels of retained cash flows mean that it would be easy for them to do so.

Dividends And Beyond

KMI currently pays an annualized dividend of $0.80, for a current yield of around 4.5%. In comparison with their $2.05 in DCF, the dividend is covered by an abnormal 256%. Management has guided for 25% distribution growth in both 2019 and 2020, equating to $1.00 and $1.25 per share, respectively. This means that KMI trades at forward yields of 5.7% and 7.1% for 2019 and 2020, respectively. Even then, the dividend would be still amply covered at 164% for 2020, and that's assuming DCF does not increase. While some may be worried that the dividend may be cut as it was in the past, our analysis of their current financial position suggests otherwise: dividends look set to continue increasing from here on out.

Unusual For MLPs: Buybacks

KMI is currently executing on a $2 billion share repurchase program which was declared in 2017. KMI has already repurchased 27 million shares for about $500 million, leading to their shares outstanding to decline 1% over last year. While their status as a c-corp means that they pay more income taxes, it appears that the trade-off has given KMI greater flexibility to access of retained cash flows which it can use to fund growth projects, pay off debt, and buy back stock.

Valuation And Price Target

KMI has guided for $4.57 billion in DCF, or $2.05 per share. This means KMI trades at around 8.5 times DCF, which is very cheap especially considering their low leverage. This is very low in comparison with peers:

(2018 September Presentation)

The valuation disconnect is made even more clear when considering that KMI has the safest distribution as defined by DCF coverage:

(2018 September Presentation)

What we have here is a stock with a super-safe dividend yielding 4.5% but set to rise to 7.1% within two years, trading at only 8.5 times DCF and buying back stock. This is a rarity in the market for high quality to sell for bargain basement prices. My 12-month price target for KMI is $22.55, or 11 times DCF. This represents 33% total return potential from current prices.

Insider Ownership

As we can see below, insiders, especially, CEO Kinder, own a significant amount of stock:

(2018 Proxy)

This makes me confident that management will do what is in the best interest of shareholders which essentially is what they currently have been doing: buying back shares and increasing the dividend.

Risks

While KMI appears to be less vulnerable to falling oil prices than in the past, if oil prices were to drop significantly to the $30-$40 range, then they may still see significant impact. That said, I view the likelihood of this to be quite low, and KMI is much better positioned now with the lower leverage ratio and higher amount of retained cash flows. Furthermore, the low equity price means that much of this negativity may already be priced in.

KMI is a large company at a roughly $40 billion market capitalization. This means that it may be hard to move the needle with their growth projects. I however view this as a high quality dividend player trading at a large discount and anticipate much of the returns to come from dividends and price appreciation rather than DCF growth.

While KMI has significantly reduced its leverage profile, they are nonetheless still quite leveraged and would be impacted in the event of rising interest rates, as they may see rising interest expenses. I however am confident that investment rating upgrades due to their improving fundamentals and lower leverage position will help to counteract the negative impact of rising interest rates.

Conclusion

I believe that 3 years from now, even former shareholders from 2014 will view these past few years as a great chance to accumulate shares in a company which needed some hiccups to realize its current conservative profile. KMI offers a rare combination of a well-covered and growing distribution, low valuation, and share buybacks. Shares are a strong buy with over 30% total return potential to my 12-month price target.

