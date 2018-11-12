Twitter: A Smaller And Cleaner Garden

While Facebook became the primary victim of the fallout, Twitter seems to have benefitted from the anti-Facebook sentiment.

As Twitter embarked on improving the health of its user base, the Cambridge Analytica scandal shook the world of social networking.

Twitter (TWTR) appears to be benefitting from the headwinds that Facebook (FB) faces as well as from TWTR’s own initiatives towards improving the health of its platform. The twin tailwinds have the potential to propel the stock much higher from current levels.

The background

TWTR is the world’s best-known microblogging website. Users (including individuals, corporates, brands, influencers among others) put forth ideas, news and opinion within a word limit of 280 characters (except for certain languages where this limit is 140) and over 300 million users get a chance to interact with the content providers. TWTR’s popularity is predicated on the growth in complexity to communicate coupled with the ever-increasing need to be heard.

The size and interest areas of TWTR’s user base amplifies the platform’s appeal for policymakers, activists, brands and influencers in general. While the stock listed a while back, it has never really been able to perform at the level of an FB.

The difference in the two social networks’ performance was mostly due to the visual content on FB versus the text focused content on TWTR – visuals are easier to absorb than just words. In some sense TWTR was the gateway social network – tweet was the hook to let the user click a hyperlink to an FB page. FB also had the advantages of accurate targeting algorithms that led to a significant surge in the ROI of the marketing spend. FB’s algorithms were so effective that FB could even alter users' mood. No wonder FB’s revenue growth (predominantly advertising driven) had outpaced TWTR’s.

However, all good things must come to an end and so did FB’s stellar run. During its 2Q18 earnings call, FB announced that in the wake of data privacy issues, FB would be investing in ensuring user experience and that could lead to a lower user and revenue growth going forward. FB’s stock has been on a downhill ride ever since.

The genesis of this fall was rooted in the data misuse allegations pertaining to the British data analytics firm, Cambridge Analytica.

Social advertising: A zero-sum game

Despite the growing pie of the digital advertising world, the dominance of a limited number of players in the social media space has meant losses for one implying gains for the others.

It is believed that Cambridge Analytica’s algorithms used illegally obtained data of several million FB users and led to considerable influence over the 2016 US Presidential elections, in favor of Mr Donald Trump.

What made matters worse for FB were reports that Mr Peter Theil, an early investor in FB and also a staunch supporter of Mr Donald Trump, may have also helped fund Cambridge Analytica’s work. Adding fuel to fire was Mr Mark Zuckerberg’s March 2018 post claiming that FB had knowledge of this data misuse in 2015 but had relied on affirmations received from Cambridge Analytica about the quarantine of the illegally obtained data.

Even TWTR was also exposed to Cambridge Analytica, although the exposure was limited to just one day’s access to sample public tweets over a five-month period during 2014-15.

Admittedly, the two companies have an order of magnitude difference in size (revenue, user base, reach). However, can the impact of privacy scandals and GDPR continue to take the wind out of one’s sails to power the other? Maybe.

Despite a ‘weak’ quarter, FB’s revenue growth in 3Q18 was 33%; TWTR’s market-beating results were based on a 29% revenue growth. The difference highlights the depth of FB’s competitive moat, user base and engagement across Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger.

Post the Cambridge Analytica episode FB has embarked on an expensive journey of privacy enhancements and has led to the market sentiment pointing towards TWTR becoming a potential beneficiary of FB’s losses. Before jumping in with the herd, one must understand TWTR’s underlying business model to assess the extent to which the zero-sum game can play out.

Understanding TWTR

According to TWTR’s CEO, Mr Jack Dorsey, TWTR is a 'public park'.

we are being used more like what you would find in Washington Square Park. You walk into Washington Square Park and there’s a bunch of people who, when I walk in, there’s a bunch of people there who are not expecting me to walk in and aren’t expecting me to do the things that I intend to do and might see it out of the corner of their eye and might come over and listen or interact or whatnot. In that public square, there’s all these things that happen and some are amazing, and some are stupid, and some are silly, and some are really terrible. There’s a guy in the corner with a megaphone broadcasting his thoughts and then he recognizes you and he says, “Jay, get the hell over here. You’re a terrible person and I hate you,” and all these other things. And it’s completely directed at you. And at that point, people recognize it and they tell him to stop, or the park stewards or police come over and say, “Here’s a warning and if you keep attacking this one person who doesn’t want it and is not even paying attention to you, then you’re out.” So that action right there was not neutrality, it was being impartial to the conduct and with an eye towards more of the collective, with an eye towards like, “We need to make Washington Square Park something that people actually want to be at and recognize that there’s going to be people who choose unhealthy behaviors and we’re going to at least demonstrate what is not healthy and what could be healthier.

Source: Recode

The idea of TWTR is that of an open chat space, where anyone can reach out to anyone else. The obvious attractiveness such a platform, coupled with improvements in NLP, AI and ML has led to the growth of fake accounts. Since TWTR is the playground to mold mass opinion, the ability to have a large following (real or artificial) can lead to an unfair advantage for a particular point of view.

To put in perspective the gravity of the fake news issue, consider the following: Nearly 70% of FB and TWTR users get their news from these platforms, which translates into a reach of 1.5 billion people who can be potential consumers of fake news.

The seriousness of the situation has attracted many steps from these platforms to curb the spread of fake news. As per an October 2018 study,

Facebook engagements (for fake news) fell from a peak of roughly 200 million per month at the end of 2016 to roughly 70 million per month at the end of our sample period. As a point of comparison, the 38 major news sites in the top left panel—including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CNN, Fox News, etc.—typically garner about 200-250 million Facebook engagements per month. On Twitter, shares of false content have been in the 4-6 million per month range since the end of 2016, compared to roughly 20 million per month for the major news sites

Source: Stanford Study

At 15% of FB’s user base, TWTR represents a much smaller audience set and thus potentially a relatively smaller problem in terms of fake news. Also, it is worth looking at the revenue breakup of TWTR and that of FB.

FB

Source: FB 10K - 2017

Payments and other fees revenue in 2017 decreased $42 million, or 6%, compared to 2016. The decline in Payments and other fees revenue was primarily due to decreased Payments revenue from games played on personal computers, partially offset by the revenue from the delivery of virtual reality platform devices. We anticipate Payments revenue will continue to decline, and such decline will be offset by increases in revenue from various other sources.

Source: FB 10K - 2017

TWTR

Source: TWTR 10K - 2017

We generate data licensing and other revenue by (1) offering data products and data licenses that allow our data partners to access, search and analyze historical and real-time data on our platform, which data consists of public Tweets and their content, and (2) providing mobile advertising exchange services through our MoPub exchange. Our data partners generally purchase licenses to access all or a portion of our data for a fixed period.

Source: TWTR 10K - 2017

TWTR knows whom it is fighting – they license their data versus FB which has to fend off attacks to harvest data from unknown sources. Thus, TWTR’s business model makes it the smaller garden where entry fee includes third-party advertising and also the garden’s ability to sell information about your actions in the garden! To reduce the bullies in the garden, TWTR has been expunging accounts with contentious backgrounds, which has had the side effect of limiting user growth on the platform.

While not a comforting proposition to all, the disclosed monetization of user actions has made TWTR the lesser evil in the privacy marred social networking space. There seems to be a wave of people moving away from social networking due to privacy concerns. Since TWTR has always been the mouthpiece of the biggest names, this use case may not only help the company weather this storm of user losses but also anchor the company as a unique cross between a social and a professional networking platform (did someone hear a potential acquisition opportunity?).

The pace of this transition and the consequent size of TWTR’s gains (by capturing incremental ad spend or displacing that of FB ad budgets) is the million-dollar question.

Financials

Advertising revenue decline seems to have bottomed out in F2017.

Source: TWTR Financial Model. Note: The TWTR Financial Model has been developed by the author using SEC filings, the company's investor disclosures and competitor analysis. The TWTR Financial Model is a multi-scenario, three-statement model that estimates financials for the next seven years and summarizes the expectations through a DCF valuation.

It is encouraging to note that advertising revenue growth had started growing before the Cambridge Analytica scandal hit FB: 1Q18 onwards, TWTR has seen a 20%+ y/y growth in advertising revenue.

Also notable is the relatively healthy clip at which data services continue to grow. Data services represent the exact pain point in the Cambridge Analytica episode – data was harvested without permission. However, TWTR is legitimately selling data and disclosing the fact upfront. This makes TWTR a natural choice for influencers, rather than going through complex (and often questionable) routes to procure this data. In some sense, the Cambridge Analytica episode might have given TWTR’s business model a level of acceptance that it never had. Given the current scheme of things, there could be many scenarios for TWTR going forward and some of the cases for user growth and cash flows are as follows:

Bear case: If TWTR spends another year weeding out the bad actors to make the platform’s health reach the baseline, the user base stagnation would also weigh in on the margins and cash flows.

Base case: Assuming that the company can produce start net additions to user base starting next year, the chances of TWTR picking up the mantle of leadership in the social networking space becomes much higher.

Bull case: With one quarter of results remaining this year, any surprises on the MAU growth front could propel the stock to levels 100% higher than the current price.

CAGR (F2017-24E) Bear Base Bull MAU 10.2% 14.6% 19.6% Ad ARPU 11.7% 16.7% 21.7% Total revenue 23.1% 33.7% 45.6% Average (F2017-24E) Bear Base Bull EBITDA margin 39.4% 43.7% 48.3% FCF margin 27.4% 41.8% 62.9%

Source: TWTR Financial Model

In the bull case, the substantial difference between FCF margin and EBITDA margin is attributable to higher deferred revenue, leading to a higher FCF. A summary of the DCF based expected values across these scenarios is as follows:

Scenario Expected Value ($) Bear 15.3 Base 29.5 Bull 62.9 Average 35.9

Source: TWTR Financial Model

Some of the key risks to the scenarios laid out are as follows:

Regulation: All the scenarios above assume lack of surprises on the regulatory front (GDPR, Senate Committee hearings, regional privacy norms). Any sudden changes could lead to the TWTR stock falling off the cliff.

Competition: While FB may have taken a hit from Cambridge Analytica, it still is the elephant in the room and must be given the due respect of an able competitor. However, FB’s recurrent missteps are increasingly making it Johnson & Johnson of the digital world.

M&A: TWTR may be the last available piece in the networking space that can still be acquired (LinkedIn was lapped up by Microsoft and FB is almost worth half a trillion dollars!). If IBM could see an opportunity in Red Hat’s struggles, TWTR’s turnaround may definitely be worth looking at.

Something outlandish: What if TWTR were to launch a cryptocurrency of its own with tweeting activity leading to the mining of the TWEEOIN? While TWTR’s expected FCFs are likely to be sufficient for the company’s cash need and then some, a cryptocurrency would make TWTR as possibly the only major social network with a currency of its own. It is worth mentioning that many social networks do reward users for content creation and consumption. Steemit rewards the users by distributing the platform cryptocurrency based on the content created. Medium also has a reward program for bloggers, that pays in fiat currency. Seeking Alpha is another example of rewarding contributors. However, the content is far more specialized (investment research) than on a Medium or TWTR.

Minus any unforeseen bumps, there isn’t much reason to not own TWTR. At the current mid-$30 levels, TWTR appears to be attractively priced.

