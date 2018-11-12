Weekly Cannabis Report: Mexico And U.S. Moving Closer To Pot Legalization

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks experienced a volatile week as multiple catalysts were met with a brutal selloff during the last two days. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) gained 3.4% while the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) gained 0.7% last week.

Canadian Large-Cap: Canadian stocks gained broadly after lagging the U.S. peers the prior week. Aurora (ACB), Canopy (CGC), and Aphria (APHA) all advanced single digits as all three stocks are listed on the NYSE now. HEXO (OTCPK:HYYDF) gained 2.1%, Cronos (CRON) gained 6.1% and OrganiGram (OTCQX:OGRMF) gained 2.4% on a relatively calm week. Tilray (TLRY) shot up more than 30% on Wednesday after Jeff Sessions resigned before giving back much of the gains during the following two sessions, which solidified its position as the go-to stock for speculators. CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) continued its slide after losing another 3.8% last week making it the only loser among this group. Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) continued its rebound with 17.8% gain and now trades above its IPO price.

Canadian Small/Mid Cap: Supreme (otcqx:SPRWF) continued its strong performance with a 14.8% gain last week. Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF) gained 5.6% recovering last week's losses. Namaste (OTCQB:NXTTF) fell 2.2% after falling 12.7% last week and now trades at C$1.75 after raising C$52 million at C$3.00 just a few weeks ago. Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQB:KHRNF) fell 2.4% as Mexico proposed a new bill aiming to legalize cannabis nationally. Aleafia (OTCQX:ALEAF) lost 15.3% reversing part of last week's 22.9% gain.

U.S. Sector: After a strong showing the prior week, the U.S. cannabis stocks stabilized last week. Curaleaf (OTCPK:LDVTF) fell 23.3% as its valuation and large equity offering continued to be an overhang on the stock price. The stock is now trading well below its offer price of C$11.45 for the $400 million financing round. MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) lost 16% after announcing a C$120 million equity offering after it raised C$86 million only a month ago. Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) gained 11.4% after announcing its first foray outside Florida with two small acquisitions in Massachusetts and California. iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF), Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF), Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF), and Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), and Sunniva (OTCQX:SNNVF) were all flat last week with no news.

As part of our effort to expand our coverage of U.S. cannabis stocks, we added CannaRoyalty (otcqx:ORHOF), Planet 13 (otcqb:PLNHF), Body and Mind (otcpk:BMMJ), and 1933 Industries (otcqb:TGIFF) to our list. You can find details on these stocks in "Best Ways To Play The U.S. Cannabis Industry (Part 2) as we discuss some of the most promising U.S. cannabis plays.

Three States In; Sessions Out

Last week during the U.S. midterm election, four U.S. states went to the ballot to decided whether cannabis will become legalized. Three of them (Michigan, Missouri, and Utah) voted in favor of marijuana legalization. Michigan's recreational cannabis market could reach $1-$2 billion in a few years and could serve as an important catalyst for the Midwest states as it became the 10th state to legalize recreational pot. Missouri and Utah approved medical cannabis which together could present new growth opportunities for all cannabis operators. North Dakota, however, rejected the legalization of recreational cannabis while it has a medical cannabis program in place.

When Jeff Sessions resigned on Wednesday, cannabis stocks fired up and speculator's all-time favorite Tilray shot up more than 30% before erasing much of the gains by the end of the week. Although everyone knows that Sessions was against cannabis and his resignation could dramatically improve the regulatory outlook for cannabis legalization in the U.S., the final effect remains unclear until a new AG is appointed. Investors retreated their exuberance on Thursday and Friday wiping out all the gains from Wednesday, a reminder to pot investors that we are likely in this protracted range-bound period.

(Source: TSX Website)

Mexico Proposes Cannabis Legalization

Mexico's incoming government has proposed a new bill that aims to legalize cannabis on a national level. The bill could legalize both medical and recreational use of cannabis, similar to the program in Canada as the Mexican government has studied the Canadian market closely. If passed, Mexico would become the third country in the world to fully legalize cannabis after Canada and Uruguay. Mexico moved closer to legalize cannabis as its domestic fight against drug gangs pushed the government to seek ways to eradicate the powerful gangs that supply most of the illegal cannabis to the U.S. Now that more U.S. states are legalizing cannabis, the Mexican government is hoping that it could reduce the demand for illegal cannabis by setting up a domestic system that would replace the existing illegal system.

We think the best stocks to benefit are Khiron Life Sciences (otcqb:KHRNF) which has attracted the former Mexican president, Vicente Fox, to its board. Khiron is one of the few remaining publicly-traded Latin America pure-plays after Aurora acquired ICC Labs (OTC:ICCLF) and Aphria acquired assets from Scythian Biosciences (OTCQB:SOLCF). Khiron is well-positioned to establish its first-mover advantage given its close proximity to the Mexican market and insider access to key politicians and decision-makers.

Closing Remarks

The cannabis sector continues to stabilize after a brutal selloff in August. The U.S. is moving closer to legalization as three more states voted to legalize cannabis. We think the country will eventually legalize cannabis on a federal level despite that it might take a few years to get there. Mexico, on the other hand, has just proposed a new bill to legalize cannabis on a national level which will result in unprecedented access to cannabis in North America. Should Mexico follow through its promise and with Canada already legalized in October, the U.S. will be under immense pressure to harmonize the increasing acceptance of cannabis among states and the prohibitive stance on the federal level. We continue to favor U.S. cannabis stocks as they will stand to benefit immensely from a secular trend that supports an eventual federal legalization. We will also start to uncover stocks that could benefit from the imminent legalization in Mexico. The market can't be more supportive of the cannabis sector and investors are getting more and more choices as companies go public in Canada. We will continue to expand our coverage to include up and upcoming players in the cannabis sector.

Good luck to all next week!

Author's note: "Follow us" to stay informed of the latest development and best ideas in the cannabis sector. We provide the most in-depth and comprehensive cannabis coverage on Seeking Alpha with analysis of over 50 cannabis stocks in the U.S. and Canada.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.