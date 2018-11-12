Home Depot: A Retail Winner

Source: Home Depot Google Images

Despite being a Wall Street favorite for most of 2018, Home Depot's (HD) stock price plummeted 15% over the past couple of weeks as investors reconciled market calamities, raising interest rates, and housing market headwinds. Despite the market erasing most of the stock's trading premium, many investors are conflicted over re-establishing a position as fears of a more severe economic downturn persist. This article will offer my bullish outlook on HD's business, assess housing market trends, and provide my recommendations on the stock.

Home Depot: A Well Positioned Business

Exceptional Managerial Oversight

Home Depot exemplifies four cornerstones of distinction that reinforce a well-operated business. The company demonstrates a clear and concise business model, targeting a diverse array of home improvement categories and a professional and do-it-yourself clientele base. HD is able to pinpoint a specialized niche and monetize it effectively. HD has successfully integrated itself within the digital e-commerce space, the company displays adaptive management that is integrating consumer-centric innovations, and the company's home improvement products are inherently defensive against online competition. If one looks at Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), HD's preeminent competitor, HD earns significantly more revenue with a smaller physical store presence. HD generates $101 billion in revenue with slightly over 2,200 stores whereas LOW generates only $69 billion in revenue with 2,400 stores. Overall, HD demonstrates exceptional management and strategic business execution.

The second aspect to consider is the company's adaptiveness to competition. HD has implemented streamlined freight and inventory management processes, digital self-checkout solutions, online store navigation systems, and storage lockers where customers can pick up online orders. Investing in the business and focusing on the customer experience are qualities that reinforce a capable management team well positioned for future success.

The last two aspects I would like to discuss are brand communication and a customer-centric business model. Home Depot communicates a very compelling and buyer-friendly atmosphere, personnel are well-trained and very helpful, stores are well-staffed, and the company is heavily investing to improve various facets of the customer experience. From an overarching perspective, HD displays capable management and a fierce resistance to competition.

Defensiveness from Online Competition

Although HD is positioned within the highly competitive retail space, the company displays a number of safeguards against market share erosion. The home improvement sector is more conducive to in-store buying and construction products are inherently defensive against online retail purchase methods. The following safeguards reinforce HD's secure positioning within the retail home improvement space.

Customers seek the advice of knowledgeable sales personnel to help guide their buying decisions.

They are more inclined to want to visualize products (especially expensive appliances) as well as perform measurements on various items ex. bolts, beams, pipes, etc.

Some items such as garden tools, soil, plants, wood, brick, rebar and other materials are needed on a short time horizon. Home improvement store customers are looking to complete yard work, building tasks, or other outdoor maintenance tasks expediently making them unlikely to order the materials online and wait 2 days for shipping.

Contractors have accounts with home improvement stores enabling them to receive discounts on bulk purchases.

In many instances, the goods sold by HD are unable to be shipped by parcel services.

Online vs. in-store shopping preferences of consumers in the United States as of February 2017, by product category:

Source: Statista

Natural Disaster Rebuilding Efforts - Over the course of 2017 and 2018, the U.S has incurred unprecedented property destruction as a result of hurricane's Harvey, Irma, Florence, and Maria. Although these events are unfortunate and devastating, they will precipitate extensive rebuilding efforts for years to come providing substantial benefits to home improvement retailers.

Sears - As Sears is embroiled in bankruptcy filings, the likelihood of complete liquidation becomes a more ever-present reality. This will provide a significant tailwind for HD as the home improvement retailer is poised to gain increased market share in the outdoor/indoor tool and appliance segments. As of 2016, Sears ranked as the 3rd largest appliance supplier in the United States. As Sears continues to deteriorate, it will leave a sizable amount of market share to competitors.

Revenues - HD displays a good income statement. The company has sustained continued revenue expansion, gross margin has held steady, SGA expenses have flatlined, and profit margins have increased. Management has done a good job of executing margin and revenue expansion. HD has expanded gross revenues to $100 billion up from $83 billion in 2015. HD also delivered impressive 2nd quarter earnings, with comparable store sales up 5.3% and earnings per share of $3.05 surpassing analyst expectations of $2.84. Third quarter earnings will be released in about a week and analyst expectations remain positive with overall transactions and comparable store sales projected to climb 4.7% and 5.3%, respectively.

HD Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Investment Returns

From an investment returns perspective, HD has much to offer in the form of sustained capital appreciation, elevated dividend payments, and share buybacks. Over the past five years, HD has sustained capital appreciation of 124%. The company has also sustained consecutive dividend increases for the past 8 years, currently offering an appealing 2.46% yield. Investments that couple high capital appreciation with consistently elevated dividend payments amplify long-term wealth creation. HD also employs a very aggressive share buyback program; in the past twelve months alone, the company expended $7 billion in share buybacks. Overall, HD displays a strong commitment to rewarding shareholders.

HD Dividend data by YCharts

Concerns

Despite demonstrating a number of business advantages, the only foreseeable issues with HD lie with the company's financial position, valuation, as well as concerns within the housing market. HD displays a very leveraged balance sheet; the company has accumulated a significant amount of debt resulting in a disadvantageous debt to equity positioning. HD assumed an increasing debt load in order to expedite the company's digital integration, buy back shares, drive supply chain efficiencies, etc. However, I'm not overly concerned with the debt as it is well covered by operating cash flow (47.4% greater than 20% of total debt).

HD Total Assets (Annual) data by YCharts

Currently priced at $184 a share, HD is overvalued. Although ratios have fallen slightly, the stock is expensive with a PE of 21 and PEG ratio of 1. HD's current share price of $184 exceeds the company's future cash flow value of $162. If I were looking to accumulate more shares, an attractive buying price point would be in the $170s, but a more realistic price would be somewhere in the low $180s.

HD data by YCharts

Housing Market

What we are witnessing now is a normalization in the housing market. A number of issues have arisen ranging from flattening new house construction, rising interest rates, home prices continually rising, people buying fewer homes, and elevated foreclosure rates. These trends have the potential to set limits on upward revenue expansion as the housing market cools off. However, I do feel that headwinds in the market will be counterbalanced to a certain extent. Rising home prices will compel homeowners to make property improvements (if they're looking to sell), if the market cools off there will still be a steady demand for making repairs and fixing existing homes, and HD is doing very well driving online sales growth (digital sales now account for 6.7% of the business). This, coupled with extensive hurricane rebuilding efforts and Sears inevitably going out of business, offers assurance for continued revenue growth and a reasonable price target of $200.

Conclusion

Home Depot remains a very well-operated and defensive business, the stock has generated handsome returns for the long-term investor through extensive capital appreciation/dividends, and revenue prospects remain optimistic. If you're looking for an entry point into HD, I think anything in the low $180s is reasonable, the stock does trade with a well-deserved premium. HD is a great overall holding for the long-term investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.