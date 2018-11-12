Inter Pipeline: Performance Keeps Going Up, Stock Keeps Going Down

The company's current 7.4% is enough for me to increase my position in the coming days.

Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) has delivered strong financial and operating performance all year long. Q3 was no exception as the company delivered more record-setting financial and operating results. Meanwhile, the company has divested $600 million of its large-scale $3.5 billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex ("HPC"), recently raised the dividend, and announced a US$250 million acquisition of European storage and terminal assets from NuStar (NS) at less than 9x anticipated 2019 EBITDA. Yet, for all its trouble, IPPLF is down 16% this year:

I own the shares. But despite the hit I've taken, here is why I will likely add to my position next week.

The Dividend

Last week, the company announced a 1.8% increase in the monthly dividend $0.14 to $0.1425/share. That's the 10th consecutive yearly increase. And yes, the increase is not that large, but consider the following:

The C$1.71 annual payout (US$1.30) equates to a 7.4% yield.

The payout ratio, as a percentage of FFO, is only 55%.

The dividend is safe and secure.

The Q3 Earnings Report

Despite bulk storage capacity utilization being down ~20% yoy due to unfavorable contango conditions, Inter Pipeline continues to deliver record funds from operations. This is because:

Bulk storage is the company's smallest operating segment. The company continues to over-deliver in its NGLs segment, which is knocking on the door of its biggest oil sands transportation business.

As a result, the company continues to grow earnings while funding a very large petrochemicals project. Following the theme I indicated in a previous Seeking Alpha piece (see Inter Pipeline: NGLs Will Power Growth In 2017), the NGL Processing business is still generating record quarterly FFO: $135 million in Q3 - or only $15 million less than IPPLF's "Steady Eddie" oil sands pipeline business. As a result, net income for Q3 was a record $169 million, a 19% increase over third quarter 2017:

The Heartland Petrochemicals Complex

The big capex associated with the HPC project and the length of time it will take to build (it is expected to begin producing polypropylene in late 2021) is likely one big reason the stock continues to drift lower. As if shareholders didn't have enough to worry with the future of oil sands production, now they watch as cash flow that could have gone to a much bigger dividend payout goes toward a long-range "mega-project".

But if that is the case, why didn't the stock respond positively when management - as I suggested in previous articles and comments - took on a partner on the project when it sold the Central Utility Block (i.e. the "CUB") to Fengate for $600 million. Under the terms of the deal, IPPLF will recover all of its development capital and Fengate will assume responsibility for funding the CUB capital cost, currently estimated at $600 million. Fengate has also entered into long-term agreements to supply core utilities to HPC in exchange for structured capital and operating recovery fee payments from IPPLF. The bottom line is that IPPLF recovered $53.5 million of development capital, is no longer responsible for funding construction costs associated with the CUB, and therefore, lowered the company's overall risk profile of the project.

Meanwhile, IPPLF invested $172 million of capital on project during the quarter, with ~$830 million spent since inception. The Heartland Petrochemical Complex remains on schedule and on budget. Once the Heartland Complex begins producing polypropylene in late 2021, IPPLF expects to earn approximately $450-500 million in long-term average annual EBITDA. To put that into perspective, this represents an ~40% increase over Inter Pipeline's 2017 annual EBITDA. So this is a game changer.

And while the investment community appears to have its doubt, they also doubted the company's NGLs growth strategy, which is obviously now paying huge dividends.

Bulk Storage Acquisition

The company's recent storage and terminals deal with NuStar appears to be both strategic and financially sound. While significantly increasing its European presence, the financial metrics appear sound with a C$384 million price tag being roughly 8.9x expected 2019 annual EBITDA (C$40 million). The deal increased the company's UK storage business by over 85%, overall storage capacity by ~33%, and reduced the company's overall exposure to contango conditions. That is, 100% of cash flow from these assets were underpinned by cost-of-service or fee-based contracts.

Summary & Conclusion

The stock of IPPLF has gotten no respect since the announcement of its HPC mega-project. Yes, it is far out into the future. However, the company's performance in its other businesses should not be completely ignored simply because it is investing in a long-term venture, which some would argue is outside of IPPLF's core expertise (i.e. oil sands pipelines). But that is also similar to some of the criticism management received after it acquired Williams' Canadian NGLs business (see this Seeking Alpha article). Yet, as the Q3 EPS reports, IPPLF's NGLs business is growing nicely and performing extremely well.

The company got no credit for reducing its capital exposure to the HPC by $600 million - not to mention recovering $53.5 million of development capital - with the Fengate deal. But I give them credit for reducing overall risk and capex on HPC. Meanwhile, the current 7.4% yield is too good to pass up considering the excellent financial and operational performance YTD. For all of these reasons, I will likely increase my position in the company in the coming week.

