Mylan: On The Road To Recovery

US pharmaceutical company Mylan (MYL) has struggled this year due to a series of poor earnings releases and operational setbacks. However, its 3Q18 results suggest that the drugmaker is in better health than many expected. Indeed, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.25, representing a 14% Y-o-Y increase, and a significant beat to consensus. While the company still undoubtedly faces challenges, it boasts one of the broadest generics portfolios in the world, with an attractive combination of near-term pipeline catalysts and well-diversified longer-term growth drivers. We are therefore cautiously optimistic and expect the shares to outperform.

Earnings back on track

From an earnings perspective, Mylan seems to be in rude health. EPS increased 14% YoY to $1.25 in 3Q18. This was predominantly driven by cost management, given that revenues came in 4% lower than the previous year at $2.9B, slightly below consensus. Encouragingly, management reiterated guidance for the year, despite many investors expecting it to be slashed. They also stressed that such guidance was not contingent on any single product approval or launch.

Advent of gAdvair approval

Regulatory approval appears to be imminent for Mylan’s generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s (NYSE:GSK) asthma treatment known as Advair. Management confirmed that they are engaged in ongoing discussions with the Food and Drug Administration regarding the application and that the agency is in the final stages of its labeling review. FDA approval would represent a meaningful growth opportunity for Mylan and provide concrete evidence of the company’s ability to monetize its complex generic pipeline portfolio, a key element of the investment case.

While gAdvair's approval would be a clear positive development, it is important to caveat this by saying that the product’s commercial success may be somewhat undermined by the fact that GlaxoSmithKline has worked hard to persuade patients to switch from Advair to its next generation respiratory products to protect itself from the potential entry of generic players like Mylan.

Restructuring risks diminishing

Following a site inspection, the FDA issued Mylan with a ‘Form 483’ outlining a number of concerns about its facility in Morgantown, West Virginia. Consequently, the company initiated an improvement plan that included simplifying the plant by ceasing production of several low-margin drugs, moving production of other drugs to different plants, and firing 500 workers. Such efforts have so far cost Mylan $184M, with nearly $100M being spent in the third quarter alone. Though there was a large drag from restructuring costs in 3Q18, the risk of further significant disruption seems to be falling. Indeed, Mylan President Rajiv Malik indicated in a recent analyst call that the future impact of the downsizing should be limited. He noted that only 1 of Mylan’s 10 most profitable products in North America are manufactured at the Morgantown plant. Mr. Malik also confirmed that the company does not anticipate any major product launches from this facility next year. Thus, the worst of the restructuring pain would appear to be behind us. Moreover, it should have a limited impact on future sales, and the sharper focus on product profitability should actually bolster margins in the long run.

Where Could We Be Wrong?

Disappointing sales of key pipeline drugs, notably gAdvair. As mentioned above, GlaxoSmithKline has already been encouraging patients to switch from Advair to its newer respiratory products, which could crimp sales of Mylan’s generic version. Continued pricing declines for generic drugs. This could either result from stiffer competition for Mylan’s major products, or from further customer consolidation, which ultimately gives buying consortiums more clout to negotiate lower prices. A dearth of blockbuster generic launches in the US. In this scenario, Mylan would struggle to offset declining sales of its more mature products. More generic competition for EpiPen. Mylan’s EpiPen partner Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has struggled to meet market demand for EpiPens since the FDA slapped it with a warning letter, citing concerns at one of its manufacturing facilities. Production fell as it addressed the FDA’s concerns, and this vacuum has allowed competitors to capture market share. Downsizing of Morgantown plant has a significant adverse impact on sales.

Despite these risks, we remain constructive on the shares. Mylan has a differentiated current portfolio and an impressive pipeline of potential future generics, yet the shares remain attractively valued at 7.8x 2018 earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.