You'll Want To Own This High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat During The Next Recession

However, today Realty is about 13% overvalued, meaning that its 10-year CAGR total return is likely to be just 8.4%. This means the stock is a "hold" and investors should wait for a lower price before adding more.

Not just has Realty outperformed the market during two bear markets, but it's likely to continue delivering solid 5% dividend growth over the long-term.

Realty Income's highly profitable and defensive business model, combined with its numerous competitive advantages, makes it one of the best high-yield SWAN stocks you can own in a recession.

That has many investors looking for defensive "recession proof" stocks ahead of the next inevitable bear market.

Thanks to both the longest bull market in US history (now in its 10th year) as well as numerous risks to the economy, many investors are understandably nervous about stocks in the short-term. That's especially true after "Red October" in which the S&P 500 suffered its worst single month since 2011.

I've gotten several requests recently asking me to point out "the ultimate" recession-proof stock. A high-yielding blue chip that has proven itself capable of delivering generous, safe, and growing income, and hopefully that will suffer less during the next recession and bear market. Naturally one first thinks of the venerable dividend aristocrats, those S&P 500 companies that have raised their dividends for 25+ consecutive years.

Dividend Aristocrat Total Returns Vs. S&P 500

(Source: Ploutos Research)

Over the last 27 years, these dividend growth blue chips have proven they can deliver market-beating returns (23% annual outperformance), with 18% less volatility to boot. That's thanks to matching the market during bull markets, but falling far less in bear markets. But of course investing is best done over the long-term, which means that our search for "the ultimate" recession-proof stock shouldn't merely be limited to current aristocrats, but take into account future aristocrats as well.

That's why I want to point out the five reasons that I consider Realty Income (O) one of the best high-yield blue chips you can own during a recession and bear market. That includes both fundamental strengths that are likely to make this sleep-well-at-night, or SWAN, REIT a great long-term income growth investment. But in addition, Realty has distinguished itself with one of the most impressive dividend growth track records in all of REITdom over the past 23 years (it becomes an aristocrat in 2020). It's also proven to be a great, low-volatility stock that makes it an excellent "port in the storm" when the economy and market inevitably take a dive.

That being said, while I consider Realty Income one of the best high-yield dividend growth investments you can own, that's not to say there aren't risks associated with buying today. Most notably the stock is currently about 13% overvalued, which is why I can't recommend investing new money today. In fact, for my personal high-yield income growth retirement portfolio, I'm likely to have to wait for the next bear market before the stock is likely to deliver the minimum 13% long-term total returns I'm looking for.

1. Business Model Is Massively Profitable And Defensive

Realty Income was founded by William and Joan Clark in 1969, making it one of the oldest REITs in the country. It IPOed in 1994 and has since gone on to become the largest triple-net lease retail REIT in America. Today, Realty Income owns:

5,694 properties in 49 states (and Puerto Rico)

Leased out to 260 tenants in 48 industries

Under triple-net lease leases (average remaining term 9.3 years)

Realty has been diversifying over time, including into industrial, office buildings, and farms. However, today 81.4% of its properties are focused on free-standing retail stores.

(Source: Investor presentation)

While many investors might shy away from retail REITs due to fears of the "retail apocalypse" killing low-quality mall REITs, it's important to know that Realty's business model is totally different.

(Source: Investor presentation)

The biggest differences to know are that Realty's focus is on very long-term (typically 15 years) triple-net leases for freestanding properties (not associated with mall retailers). Triple net means that the tenant pays almost all maintenance, insurance, and property taxes, with Realty on average spending just 1.75% of revenue on its properties. This creates an incredibly lucrative and stable stream of adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO. AFFO is the REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the dividend.

Year AFFO Margin 2016 66.8% 2017 69.0% YTD 2018 69.8%

(Source: Earnings releases)

Thanks to its industry-leading economies of scale, Realty's AFFO margin isn't just high, but steadily rising over time.

Meanwhile, its rent is from a highly diversified collection of tenants, including convenience stores, pharmacies, and dollar stores. These are highly defensive (recession resistant) industries that help ensure high occupancy and steady cash flow no matter the economic environment.

(Source: Investor presentation)

And it's important to note that Realty's tenants aren't dying off due to the rise of e-commerce, but are thriving. This can be seen by the REIT's steadily rising tenant rental coverage ratio which compares annual operating cash flow per store to annual rental costs.

(Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation)

In its most recent quarter, Realty's average rental coverage ratio hit 2.9, one of its highest levels in history. More importantly for investors worried about the next recession is the fact that 77% of the REIT's rent is from defensive tenants whose businesses hold up well in an economic downturn.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Management estimates that just 4% of rent is at risk from either a recession or e-commerce disruption. The combination of a diverse group of healthy, recession and e-commerce resistant customers is why Realty's occupancy rate has been solid, no matter what the economy is doing.

(Source: Investor presentation)

In fact, even during the Great Recession, Realty's occupancy rate (now 98.8%) never dipped below 96.6%. As a result, Realty has proven it can grow its AFFO/share with remarkable consistency, suffering just one negative year of growth since 1996.

(Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation)

The bottom line is that Realty Income's business model is the stuff sleep-well-at-night, or SWAN, blue chips are made of. Its high margin, low volatility, and recession resistant stream of cash flow locked in under long-term leases with strong and thriving tenants makes it a great choice for high-yield investors.

But a safe and generous dividend alone is hardly a reason to buy a stock. The second reason to own Realty is the strong competitive advantages it enjoys, which means this proven winner will keep on delivering steady income growth and likely strong market-beating returns (if bought at fair value or below) in the coming years and decades.

2. Strong Competitive Advantages Mean Realty Can Grow In All Manner Of Economic And Interest Rate Environments

Realty Income has three strong competitive advantages that help it to grow and generate rising dividends and great returns over time. The first is its top-quality management team.

That's now led by President and CEO Sumit Roy, who has been with the REIT for seven years. Over that time he's been:

Chief Investment Officer for 3 years: in charge of the REIT's property acquisitions

Chief Operating Office for four years: in charge of daily operations and managing tenants/properties

CEO since October 2018

It's important to remember that the CEO, while important, isn't the sole driver of good capital allocation. Sumit Roy is now leading the same experienced management team that's been in place for the last five years.

That team's deep industry connections allow it to continue to source large property purchases, both in bulk and at above-average market cash yields. For example, in the last two years alone, Realty has done over $1 billion in triple-net leaseback deals with 7-Eleven for cash yields that averaged 0.5% to 0.75% above the market rate.

(Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation)

This highlights the strength that an experienced management team can bring in terms of continuing to boost annual property acquisition volumes. Note that Realty usually sources well over $20 billion in potential purchases each year, but pulls the trigger on just 4% to 8% of them (5.8% YTD). This shows that management is highly disciplined in terms of not reaching for yield, but focusing on quality properties leased to healthy tenants that can support long-term cash flow and dividend growth.

Which brings us to Realty's second competitive advantage, its industry-leading access to low-cost capital. In order to grow AFFO/share and the dividend over time, a REIT's cost of capital must be below the cash yield on new acquisitions. Realty's gross investment spread in the most recent quarter was 1.54%, despite achieving just 6.3% cash yields on new acquisitions.

Metric Figure Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 4.8% Average Cap Yield On New Properties 6.3% Gross Investment Spread 1.5%

(Source: Conference Call)

According to management currently, cash yields on triple-net yield properties are stable at the following levels.

Investment-grade properties: 5% to high 6% cash yields

Non-investment grade properties: high 5% to low 8% cash yields

Realty is focusing on high-quality properties bought and then leased back to quality tenants, which means its cash yields on new acquisitions is low by industry standards. However, thanks to its very low cost of capital, the REIT is still generating above historical average investment spreads. That's even in a rising interest rate environment.

(Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation)

Realty's investment spreads have been stable over time, allowing its consistent AFFO/share and dividend growth. That's courtesy of management's superior capital allocation abilities. This includes being highly disciplined with debt, which is why the REIT was recently upgraded by both Moody's and S&P to the equivalent of an A- credit rating. Realty is now one of just a handful of REITs in America with two "A" credit ratings which is what allows it to borrow so cheaply.

In fact, the REIT recently expanded its revolving credit facility from $2 billion to $3 billion. All while lowering its total interest rate from LIBOR + 97.5 basis points to LIBOR + 90 basis points. This means that Realty's liquidity (total property purchasing power) now stands at a record high of $2.4 billion.

Combined with its low cash cost of equity (AFFO yield of 5.1%), this is what has allowed Realty Income to continue acquiring so many new properties in 2018.

(Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation)

So far the REIT has bought/invested nearly $1.5 billion into 591 new and improved properties. And according to CEO Sumit Roy, "We remain confident in achieving our 2018 acquisition guidance of approximately $1.75 billion." In fact, Realty Income is known for beating its guidance, and if it achieves similar levels of acquisition in the final quarter of the year, the REIT might achieve a non-M&A acquisition record of $2 billion for 2018.

Why is that? Because according to its CEO, "Our investment pipeline remains robust and we continue to see a steady flow of opportunities that meet our investment parameters." Meanwhile, the REIT's fast-rising share price means it can issue large amounts of accretive equity. In Q3, Realty sold $293 million worth of shares under its at-the-market, or ATM, program. That was at an average share price of $57.53, representing a cost of equity of 5.6%. Today Realty's shares are nearly $63 and its cost of equity is 5.1%.

This means that Realty Income enjoys not just $2.4 billion in low-cost (sub 4% currently) borrowing capacity, but also low enough cost equity that it could theoretically fund 100% of its acquisitions with pure stock and still see AFFO/share grow.

Of course, the REIT actually balances equity issuances with debt (41%/59% historical ratio). That's what allows it to achieve such strong and consistent top- and bottom-line growth despite its large size.

Metric 2017 Q3 2018 YTD 2018 Revenue Growth 10.2% 10.2% 8.9% Adjusted Funds From Operation Growth 13.9% 10.6% 10.3% Shares Outstanding Growth 7.1% 5.5% 5.9% AFFO/Share 6.3% 5.2% 4.3% Dividend Growth 5.9% 3.9% 4.2% AFFO Payout Ratio 82.7% 81.5% 82.1%

(Source: Earnings releases)

Historically Realty Income has grown its AFFO/share and dividend at 4.6%. This year's potentially record-setting pace of acquisitions is why management just raised AFFO/share guidance for 2018 by $0.02 to $3.20. That would represent a 4.6% increase in 2018, which is right in line with the REIT's historical growth rate.

But there's one final competitive advantage that Realty has, which allows it to enjoy above-average profitability and generate steadily higher AFFO margins over time. That in turns drives strong long-term AFFO/share and dividend growth, as well as solid total returns.

(Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation)

That would be economies of scale, created by spreading out fixed administrative and operating costs over greater amounts of revenue. In the last few years, Realty's G&A as a % of revenue has been falling steadily and for 2018 is expected to hit just 5% (excluding Case's retirement bonus). Realty's economies of scale essentially mean that it can drive stronger acquisitions per employee and thus revenue and AFFO faster than its overall expenses.

That will help keep the REIT's cash flow and dividend growth strong in the coming years. In fact, as I'll explain in the dividend profile section (reason five), analysts actually expect Realty's growth rate to accelerate in the coming years.

3. Dividend Track Record Is One Of The Best In The Industry

Realty Income is famous as the "monthly dividend stock" and known for monthly payouts that grow no matter the economic, sector, or interest rate environment. That's courtesy of the highly profitable and defensive nature of its cash flow, as well as its conservative management team, which avoids taking on dangerous amounts of debt or growing the dividend so quickly as to risk its safety in future economic downturns.

(Source: Investor presentation)

The REIT has delivered 23 straight years of consecutive dividend increases (4.6% CAGR) and will become a dividend aristocrat in 2020. The reason this consistent dividend growth is so important is for three main reasons. First, 81% of the REIT's incredible outperformance over the last 24 years has come from dividend reinvestment.

(Source: investor presentation)

This means that at the right price (see risk section) Realty Income isn't just a market-beating blue-chip, but one whose gains are not based mostly on volatile share prices and capital gains. This makes it a potentially great choice for those in the wealth creation part of their lives, meaning they are trying to maximize total returns to build their retirement nest-egg.

(Source: Investor presentation)

And for those looking to live off dividends in retirement, owning Realty Income for the long-term is a great way of paying the bills. That's because over time your yield on cost (forward dividend/cost basis) can climb to staggeringly high levels. Anyone buying at the IPO price in 1994 would be sitting on a 33% YOC, meaning that a $10,000 investment in Realty back then would be paying $3,300 in annual income in the form of $275 monthly dividends. Even adjusted for inflation that YOC would still be 19.1% showing the incredible ability of this REIT to help fund expenses during your golden years.

Those safe and steadily rising dividends (that grow more than double the rate of inflation) are a great balm for investors during market downturns. But even when stocks do end up falling hard and fast, Realty Income has proven itself to be a strong defensive name which tends to greatly outperform the market when Wall Street runs deep red.

4. Great Track Record Of Outperformance During Bear Markets

Realty Income's exceptional dividend track record has managed to deliver not just market-crushing returns over its 24-year public history, but with lower volatility as well. That means far better risk-adjusted (total returns/volatility) returns.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Over the last 24 years, the REIT's risk-adjusted returns have been:

53% better than the Dow Jones Industrial Average's

87% better than the S&P 500's

191% better than the Nasdaq's

This is because Realty's highly stable cash flows and impressive dividend track record means that it's usually a low volatility stock, as seen by its beta (volatility relative to S&P 500).

1 Year Beta: -0.14

3 Year Beta: -0.07

5 Year Beta: -0.01

10 Year Beta: 0.37

Of course, low volatility doesn't mean that the stock doesn't occasionally experience sharp downturns, as seen when the REIT bubble popped in mid-2016 (due to long-term interest rates climbing off their all-time lows).

O data by YCharts

However, outside of extreme events, such as bubbles where its valuation gets stretched to absurd levels, Realty has tended to outperform most other REITs and the market during bear markets and recessions.

O Total Return Price data by YCharts

This can be seen during the Great Recession when the stock market experienced its second largest plunge in history. Normally low volatility REITs got slammed especially hard because their business model is dependent on continued access to credit markets, which slammed shut during the Financial Crisis. Combined with high leverage ratios, this is why despite many REITs continuing to cover dividends with AFFO, 78 REITs cut or suspended their dividends during the Great Recession. Realty Income's strong balance sheet, courtesy of its conservative management, allowed it to be one of just nine REITs to continuing growing its payout during the worst recession in over 50 years.

The good news is that REITs are not likely to get gutted by the next bear market, for two reasons. First, the next recession isn't likely to be caused by another severe financial crisis that causes credit markets to slam shut. Second, the entire sector has deleveraged aggressively over the past decade, with its debt/market asset ratio now down to its lowest levels in history.

(Source: NAREIT)

Meanwhile, the sector's interest coverage ratio is now more than double what it was during the dark days of the Financial Crisis.

(Source: NAREIT)

This means that REITs are likely to once more prove less volatile than the broader market during the next recession, as they have been since 1988. Specifically, over the past 30 years, REITs have been 45% less volatile than the S&P 500 and 64% less volatile than the Nasdaq.

(Source: NAREIT)

Realty Income, in particular, has a very good track record during non-financial crisis recessions.

O data by YCharts

Of course, the reality is that every recession and bear market is different. Just as the Great Recession saw REITs fall far more than normal, the tech crash similarly was a historical anomaly. That's because the market's severe obsession with tech stocks caused many value investments like Realty to actually fall into a bear market during the end of the bubble. At the height of the mania so much investor cash was sucked into overpriced tech stocks that Realty was trading at a yield of about 11% and a P/FFO of just 5.5. Thus it's not surprising that the stock managed huge gains in the face of the greatest US stock market bubble in history bursting.

So if we don't actually have a good bear market baseline for Realty how can investors know that the stock will hold up relatively well during the next big market decline? Well, for one thing, remember that Realty is continuing to prove itself an ever safer dividend blue-chip over time (as seen by the credit rating increases and future dividend aristocrat status). Thus when the market goes "risk off" as it did during October (the worst month for S&P 500 in seven years), Realty Income proved a great safe haven defensive stock.

O Total Return Price data by YCharts

In fact, during "Red October," Realty was one of the best-performing, high-yield blue chips you could have owned.

Of course, while the recent market decline has investors highly focused on downside risk, we can't forget that over time the stock market tends to rise (74% of all years since 1926). Thus a more important reason to like Realty Income is the strong long-term growth potential that means that dividend growth might actually accelerate in the future.

5. Dividend Profile Points To Continued Strong Payout Growth And Market Beating Potential

The most important part of any income investment is the dividend profile which consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term payout growth potential. Combined with valuation, this is what determines total returns over time.

REIT Yield 2018 AFFO Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected AFFO/Share Growth (Analyst Consensus) 10 Year Total Return Expected (From Fair Value) Valuation Adjusted Long-Term Total Return Expectations Realty Income 4.2% 82% 5.1% 9.9% 8.4% S&P 500 1.9% 38% 6.4% 8.3% 0% to 5%

(Sources: Management guidance, Simply Safe Dividends, GuruFocus, Fast Graphs, Multipl.com, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard, Moneychimp, Yardeni Research)

Realty Income still offers an attractive yield that's more than twice that of the S&P 500. More importantly, that dividend is very low-risk thanks to the stable nature of its cash flow and modest 82% payout ratio (industry average about 80%).

Of course, there's more to a safe dividend than just a good payout ratio. As the Financial Crisis showed, a strong balance sheet is essential to ensuring the dividend remains intact and growing through a recession.

REIT Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Fixed-Charge Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Realty Income 5.5 4.4 4.6 A- 3.9% Industry Average 5.8 3.9 3.7 NA NA

(Sources: Earnings supplement, GuruFocus, Fast Graphs, NAREIT)

Fortunately, Realty's balance sheet is one of the safest in all of REITdom. Its leverage ratio is below average, and the interest coverage ratio is above average as is the fixed-charge coverage ratio, or FCR. The FCR is the ratio of a REIT's operating cash flow to its total fixed costs and is a key financial metric that lenders and credit rating agencies look at to determine a REIT's financial strength.

(Source: Myaccountingcourse.com)

Realty's FCR has been stable at 4.6 for several years and is a key reason it now enjoys one of the highest credit ratings in the sector.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Further cementing Realty's fortress-like balance sheet is the fact that it's nowhere near violating its debt covenants. These are financial metric limitations imposed by creditors that must be maintained at all times. If one of these is violated, then the loans can be called in immediately, triggering a liquidity crisis that can force a dividend cut or outright suspension. Avoiding covenant breaches was a key reason that most REITs cut their payouts during the Financial Crisis.

Thanks to Realty's rock-solid leverage figures, it is able to borrow at under 4%, despite interest rates now rising substantially in the last few years. This only further strengths its ability to fund profitable growth through property acquisitions which in turn is what drives AFFO/share and dividend growth.

What kind of dividend growth can Realty investors expect in the coming years? Well, 4% to 5% is a good estimate in any given year. That's in line with the historical payout growth rate of 4.6%. However, analysts now expect that its new higher credit ratings and lower cost of capital will actually allow the REIT to accelerate property acquisitions in the future. That's why the consensus AFFO/share growth forecast for the next decade has risen from 4.9% in early 2018 to 5.1%. While such long-term forecasts must always be taken with a grain of salt, given the highly stable nature of Realty's business model and its increased access to low-cost capital, I consider potential AFFO/share and dividend growth of 5.1% to be reasonable.

That means that assuming you're buying Realty at fair value, investors can expect close to 10% long-term CAGR total returns. For context the S&P 500's historical return has been 9.2%, showing that Realty Income, if bought at intrinsic value, is a solid market-beating, high-yield blue chip.

However, from today's share price (slightly overvalued) I actually expect Realty Income to deliver closer to 8.5% long-term annualized total returns. According to Morningstar, BlackRock and Vanguard founder Jack Bogle, the S&P 500 is likely to generate 0% to 5% CAGR total returns over the next five to 10 years. Thus the ultimate SWAN REIT is still likely to beat the market, despite its lower-than-typical returns.

That means that you can still make money by buying Realty Income today, but I personally wouldn't recommend doing so. That's because I consider the current valuation to be one of the biggest risk factors investors need to consider.

Risks To Consider: Valuation Is Now Stretched Making Realty Income A "Hold"

Realty Income is undeniably a low-risk SWAN stock, but that doesn't mean that today is a great time to buy it. No matter how great a company, overpaying can result in sharp short-term losses and reduced long-term total returns.

O Total Return Price data by YCharts

Since its 2018 correction lows, Realty Income has been on fire, soaring about 31%. As a result, it's outperformed not just most REITs but also the S&P 500 over the past year. Due to its slow and steady growth business model, it's extremely important that income investors only buy Realty Income at fair value or better. Unfortunately today the stock is overpriced, and thus a "hold".

There are dozens of ways to value a company but for REITs two, in particular, have proven most useful over time. The first is to look at the P/FFO or P/AFFO ratio. That's the sector equivalent of a PE ratio and can be compared to its historical norms.

P/AFFO 5 Year Average P/AFFO 20 Year Average P/AFFO Implied 10 Year AFFO/Share Growth Rate 10 Year AFFO/Share Growth (Analyst Consensus) 19.6 17.8 18.6 5.6% 5.1%

(Sources: Management guidance, Simply Safe Dividends, Fast Graphs, Benjamin Graham)

Today, Realty Income's P/AFFO (2018 guidance) is 19.6, which is significantly above the sector average 16.1. It's also above O's 5-year and 20-year average, though not absurdly so. This means that unlike in mid-2016, Realty Income is nowhere near bubble territory. That's because in mid-2016 Realty Income was trading at:

$72 per share

P/AFFO: 24 (baking in 7.8% long-term growth)

Yield: 3.3%

However, 19.6 times AFFO is still pricing in about 5.6% long-term AFFO/share growth, which is about 10% more than analysts expect the REIT to be capable of. Why should investors care if Realty Income is slightly overvalued today? Because from today's price while the REIT is likely to beat the market's sub-par returns in the coming years, you're likely to generate rather weak returns.

To show you why, let's turn to my favorite valuation model for blue-chip dividends stocks, Dividend Yield Theory or DYT. This has proven highly effective since 1966. That's when asset manager/newsletter published investment quality trends began using it exclusively to generate decades of market-beating returns, with about 10% less volatility to boot.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

DYT simply says that for dividend stocks, like Realty Income, where the growth rate is stable over time, yields are mean reverting. That means they cycle around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. Buy when the yield is significantly above this historical norm, and when the yield comes back down, shares will appreciate faster than cash flow and dividends, thus boosting your total return. But buy when the yield is below fair value yield, and shares will end up lagging cash flow and dividends as the valuation eventually returns to normal over time.

Yield 5 Year Average Yield 13 Year Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield 4.2% 4.6% 4.9% 4.8%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, GuruFocus)

Realty Income's five-year average yield is 4.6% and its 13-year median yield is 4.9%. I take the average of these figures to approximate a fair value yield of 4.8%. That incorporates a wide range of economic, sector, and interest rate environments. Or to put another way, over time I expect Realty's yield to average about 4.8%.

Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Valuation Boost (10 Year CAGR) Expected Total Return From Fair Value Valuation Adjusted Long-Term CAGR Return Potential -13% -14% -1.5% 9.9% 8.4%

(Sources: Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp, Simply Safe Dividends, GuruFocus)

The current yield of 4.2% implies the stock is about 13% overvalued, meaning it would need to fall 14% to get back to fair value. It's impossible to predict when a stock will return to fair value, but historically it's almost certain to happen over five to 10 years. For my valuation adjusted Gordon Dividend growth model (relatively effective for modeling dividend stock total returns since 1956), I use a 10-year time horizon. Buying Realty today means that over the next 10 years shares would have to appreciate 1.5% CAGR slower than AFFO/share and dividends. That takes Realty Income from a blue-chip capable of nearly double-digit total returns to one likely to deliver just 8.4% CAGR over the next 10 years.

Now if you're primarily focused on safe and growing income, that return might be fine with you. You'll still make money over the long-term buying this REIT today. However, for those looking for higher returns, you'll need to wait for the stock to once more become fairly or undervalued.

When would I personally buy Realty Income? Well, I have a rather high long-term portfolio total return target of 13%. The good news for me is that as Realty has shown since 1994, it can indeed achieve such returns. The bad news is that given its realistic long-term growth rates in order to achieve 13% CAGR returns over 10 years I need to wait for the stock to be about 26% undervalued.

My Target Yield Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value CAGR Valuation Boost Expected 10 Year CAGR Total Return 6.5% 26% 36% 3.1% 13%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, GuruFocus, Fast Graphs, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

That equates to a 6.5% yield, which gives Realty Income a 36% upside to fair value over 10 years. That boosts the total return to 6.5% yield + 5.1% AFFO/dividend growth + 3.1% CAGR valuation boost = 13.0%. How realistic is that target yield?

(Source: YCharts)

Well, it's certainly within Realty's historical range since its IPO. Unfortunately, such high-yields for this blue chip are rare and thus only likely to occur in the next bear market. And as we've seen with the REIT's strong track record during recessions, even the next big market decline isn't certain to cause Realty to fall to a valuation at which I might be able to buy it.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

The good news is that for most investors, Realty doesn't need to be nearly as undervalued to achieve double-digit, market-beating, long-term returns. The stock frequently becomes undervalued, usually for long stretches of time. However, that also means that it can become overvalued for several months or even years. This is why patience is the ultimate virtue of the value dividend investor. It might be a long wait, but Realty Income is definitely worth keeping on your watchlist so you can add it to your portfolio at the right price.

Bottom Line: Realty Income Is The Ultimate High-Yield SWAN Stock If Your Buy It At The Right Price

Don't get me wrong, almost no stock is "recession proof" in the sense that its share price isn't likely to fall during a bear market. However, for long-term high-yield investors what makes for a great sleep-well-at-night, or SWAN, stock is the ability to maintain and grow dividends in all manner of economic, industry, and interest rate environments.

Realty Income's defensive and highly profitable business model, when combined with its numerous competitive advantages (superior management, largest access to low-cost capital, greatest economies of scale), means that its dividend is almost certainly to keep growing no matter what the economy or share price is doing. That's why it's set to become a dividend aristocrat in 2020.

Combined with its historically low volatility, including strong outperformance during the last two bear markets, makes this as close to "the ultimate recession-proof stock" as you can find on Wall Street. However, as wonderful as Realty Income is, price always matters. Today the REIT's slightly rich valuation means that this high-yield blue-chip is a "hold," and investors should wait for a pullback before buying more. Personally, my 13% minimum long-term return target means that I'll likely have to wait until the next bear market before I can add Realty to my own high-yield dividend growth portfolio. However, given the Grade A nature of this REIT, I'm willing to wait as long as it takes to join the happy ranks of Realty Income shareholders.

