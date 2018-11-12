Vaalco Energy - Key Takeaways From Third Quarter 2018 Results

I recommend accumulating EGY at $1.80 or below unless oil prices turn more bearish, in that case, it may be better to wait for a re-test of $1.50.

Production for the third quarter of 2018 was 4,120 Bop/d, which was above the high-end of EGY guidance.

VAALCO Energy indicated $28.89 million in revenues this 3Q'18 or 58.9% higher than a year ago and up 3.5% sequentially.

Image: Gabon offshore

Investment Thesis

VAALCO Energy (EGY) is an American oil producer focusing primarily on West Africa (Offshore Gabon and Equatorial Guinea). VAALCO is an interesting oil play with real growth opportunities which is presently focusing on solely one producing field located in Gabon called Etame Marine. This business concentration could be considered as a risk for a long-term investment perspective.

I view the recent stock correction as an excellent opportunity to accumulate this independent oil company for the long-term, assuming a future oil price stabilization in the mid 60's per barrel.

I recommend accumulating under $1.80. However, the stock is also an excellent trading tool for investors who like high-risk assets with high potential and high volatility due to their correlation with the oil prices.

Presentation

The company producing field is called the Etame Marine Permit, located offshore Gabon with currently nine producing wells. VAALCO is the operator with a 31.1% net working interest, with now nine producing wells produced 4,120 net Boep/d in 3Q'18.

The prospect had 4.0 MMBO of net 2P reserves at year-end 2017, which is unchanged from 2016. [Partners: Sinopec (SHI) (Addax), Sasol (SSL), Petro Energy, and Tullow (OTCPK: TUWLF)].

The Infrastructure is in place to develop over 71 million Barrels of Oil, gross unrisked recoverable contingent resources. The third-quarter presentation below resumes the actual situation correctly. One new crucial element is that VAALCO has signed a new Gabon license extension in September 2018 providing long-term based production. I have commented on this extension in this precedent article.

Source: EGY Presentation

VAALCO Energy - Q3 2018 Balance Sheet. The raw numbers.

VAALCO Energy 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 18.85 14.64 15.33 21.27 20.43 18.18 17.16 30.66 27.90 28.89 Net Income in $ Million -0.26 -15.60 -2.63 4.26 2.28 -0.32 3.43 8.66 0.54 78.61 EBITDA $ Million 6.16 4.32 2.92 9.90 7.89 4.72 5.73 14.23 5.53 17.53 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 20.0% 11.2% 0 20.0% 28.2% 1.9% 272.1% EPS diluted in $/share 0.00 -0.27 -0.04 0.07 0.04 -0.01 0.06 0.15 0.01 1.28 Operating cash flow in $ Million 1.81 -1.67 -3.42 4.10 -1.53 0.66 3.43 15.07 15.59 5.38 CapEx in $ Million -11.38 -0.11 0.00 -0.77 -0.26 -0.27 0.51 0.42 0.55 12.23 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -9.6 -1.8 0.7 3.3 -1.8 0.4 2.9 14.6 15.04 -6.85 Total Cash $ Million 13.68 26.88 20.47 24.25 20.64 18.86 19.67 32.21 40.49 33.72 Total Debt in $ Million 14.34 14.38 14.44 14.95 12.98 10.98 8.98 7.00 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 58.46 58.71 57.74 58.58 58.66 58.82 58.82 58.86 59.85 60.82 Oil Production 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'17 2Q'18 3Q'18 Oil Production in Boep/d average 4,796 3,836 3,682 4,622 4,363 3,707 3,957 3,611 3,549 4,120 Quarterly oil Production K Boe 435 349 339 416 397 341 364 325 323 379 Oil price realized $/ Oz 42.13 40.00 41.88 51.99 46.83 51.10 59.89 68.69 74.36 75.40

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Revenues

VAALCO Energy indicated $28.89 million in revenues this 3Q'18 or 58.9% higher than a year ago and up 3.5% sequentially.

VAALCO announced on November 7, 2018, an Income from Continuing Operations of $78.6 million ($1.28 per diluted share) for the third quarter, which includes according to the press release:

A $66.2 million ($1.08 per diluted share) non-cash deferred tax benefit recognized in part as a result of anticipated benefits associated with the PSC Extension;

A $3.3 million ($0.05 per diluted share) non-cash benefit from the deferral of asset retirement obligations related to the PSC extension.

Excluding the non-cash items relating to the PSC extension above totaling $69.5 million, ($1.13 per diluted share), third quarter Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations would have been $9.1 million ($0.15 per diluted share).

Cary Bounds, the CEO, said in the conference call:

While I'm very pleased with our operational success as well as the strong financial results that we delivered in the third quarter, I am most excited about the Gabon government granting VAALCO and our joint owners, an extension to our internal PSC in Gabon. Over the past several years, we have taken the steps necessary to transform VAALCO into a focused and financially strong company. As you are all well aware, upon our earnings calls, securing an extension of our PSC was our highest priority in Gabon, and we are very pleased to have executed an agreement that we believe adds value to VAALCO, its shareholders and the government of Gabon.

One positive note is that Vaalco Energy sold its oil at a record price of $75.40 per barrel this quarter, as we can see in the graph below:

2 - Free cash flow

VAALCO Energy is generating positive free cash flow and made $25.7 million ("TTM"). Free Cash flow was negative $6.8 million in the third quarter alone after the company made a payment of $11.8 million for VAALCO’s share of the PSC Extension signing bonus.

In consideration for the PSC Extension, the consortium agreed to a signing bonus of $65.0 million ($21.8 million, net to VAALCO) payable to the government of Gabon. The consortium paid $35.0 million ($11.8 million, net to VAALCO) in cash on September 26, 2018 and paid $25.0 million ($8.4 million, net to VAALCO) through an agreed upon reduction of the VAT receivable owed by the government of Gabon to the consortium as of the effective date. An additional $5.0 million ($1.7 million, net to VAALCO) is to be paid in cash by the consortium following the end of the drilling activities...

Free Cash Flow is an important component of the balance sheet and indicates the strength of the business model. With high oil price, the company is doing pretty well with a production around 4,000 Bopd on average.

However, Despite a negative FCF this quarter, EGY passes the FCF test.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other consideration

Production for the third quarter of 2018 was 4,120 Bop/d, which was above the high-end of EGY guidance.

The chart above is interesting because it compares the quarterly net production with the oil price received.

Note: Under the extension agreement signed with Gabon in September, the company will also re-evaluate the Etame Crude Sweetening Project that could allow VAALCO to develop its sour crude resources which forced the shut-in of two producing wells with H2S. In 2019, VAALCO will invest up to $2 million gross or $700k net to VAALCO to evaluate the cost and economics of developing the sour resources.

4 - Net debt and cash

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $33.72 million as of September 30, 2018. VAALCO energy has no debt which is a strong positive.

5 - 2018 Outlook (unchanged this quarter).

Looking ahead, VAALCO said that it estimated full-year 2018 production to be between 3,500 Bop/d and 4,100 Bop/d, with production during the fourth quarter of 2018 forecasted 3,850 Bop/d (midpoint).

Source: Vaalco Energy presentation

For the fourth quarter, EGY expects productions to be in the range of 3,700 to 4,000 barrels of oil per day net, which is down slightly from the third quarter due to planned maintenance that will require the company to shut in production for a short period of time.

A few crucial points this Quarter.

1 - The workover program on the Avouma platform was completed last quarter.

As a result, the company is increasing production by approximately 4,000 barrels of oil per day gross or 1,100 barrels of oil per day net above pre-workover levels. So far, the ESP pumps are working fine, and the company has not experienced any failure.

However, the likelihood of a failure recurrence is high, in my opinion, because the field is an old producing field that seems very corrosive and prone to that type of incident. The pump failure issue has been isolated to the Avouma Platform, but it could eventually spread to other three platforms the company owns. Those ESPs have been functioning for up to four years without any failure until now.

It is a risk that cannot be discounted. Thus, It is essential to keep that issue in mind because it will undoubtably come back to haunt the company again, in my opinion.

2 - Drilling program in 2019 and the use of a Jack-up for three new producing wells.

Under the PSC Extension, by September 16, 2020, the consortium is required to drill two development wells and two appraisal well bores. The Company currently estimates the cost of these wells will be approximately $61.2 million ($20.5 million, net to VAALCO). The consortium is planning to drill these wells and perhaps another well in the second and third quarter of 2019. Prior to the PSC Extension, the consortium was entitled to take up to 70% of production (“Cost Recovery Percentage”), net of royalty, to recover its share of costs (“Cost Account”) so long as there were amounts remaining in its Cost Account. Under the PSC Extension, the Cost Recovery Percentage is increased to 80% for the ten-year period from September 17, 2018 through September 16, 2028. After September 16, 2028, the Cost Recovery Percentage returns to 70%.

Source: EGY Presentation

3 - Angola, no real news yet. Resolving the Angola exit is essential.

We know that the company faces a maximum penalty.

$15 million related to the potential maximum penalty for not drilling the three ... wells required under the Angola production sharing agreement.

In the last presentation, VAALCO Energy believes that the $15 million accrued liability will be reduced. However, nothing has been decided yet, and if the company "believes," I would have preferred a more convincing explanation with eventually a comment from Sonangol on the issue.

4 - Block P offshore Equatorial Guinea.

Cary Bounds indicated that EGY has the license with discoveries and exploration opportunities on the block. However, the company has no plans to move ahead with the development in EG. The prospect is considered as a "medium to long-term upside potential."

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

The crucial takeaway this quarter is the signing of the extension agreement with Gabon. VAALCO Energy secured a 10-year extension of the Etame Exclusive Exploitation areas through 2028, opening the door for more exploration in 2019.

In my preceding article, I said that the extension is good news because it brushes off lingering uncertainties about the Etame field ownership and how long the company will be able to develop the field. Cary Bounds, the CEO, said in the conference call:

While I'm very pleased with our operational success as well as the strong financial results that we delivered in the third quarter, I am most excited about the Gabon government granting VAALCO and our joint owners, an extension to our internal PSC in Gabon. Over the past several years, we have taken the steps necessary to transform VAALCO into a focused and financially stable company.

While VAALCO business model is still presenting some risks due to its production focused essentially on one field, securing a long-term agreement with Gabon makes the whole deal more secure from a long-term perspective and investing in EGY is therefore safer.

I do not agree with the Finwiz on its descending wedge pattern shown above for EGY. I see instead a descending channel pattern with line resistance at $2.70 (I recommend selling at least 30-40% of your position unless oil prices turn bullish again) and line support using the low reached in early November at ~1.80. I recommend accumulating EGY at $1.80 or below, unless oil prices turn more bearish which may push the stock even lower.

