How Long Can 'Big Beverage' Ignore A Company With 92% YoY Domestic Revenue Growth, Along With A Major Foothold In China?

With a successful marketing campaign, focused on recent Asian consumer trends, sales in China could easily dwarf the current revenues achieved in U.S. markets and result in future profitability.

International expansion into Asia, led by backing from billionaire Li Ka-Shing, should provide the next catalyst for the company's continued growth in 2019.

We think that investors are failing to see the opportunity for taking a position in CELH shares by focusing on profitability rather than the company's impressive revenue growth.

Last week Celsius Holdings, Inc. reported a 92% increase in domestic revenues for Q3 as Target, CVS, 7-Eleven and others have provided exceptionally strong sales momentum.

Why The Most Important Metric To Look At Is Revenues

What would you say if we told you that a small micro-cap beverage company, backed financially by Asia's wealthiest individual, Li Ka-Shing, and whose innovative calorie-burning beverage products leap-frogged over a competitive joint-venture between Coca-Cola (KO) and Nestle, S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY) just reported a 92% gain in revenues for the most recent quarter?

Most investors would have a hard time ignoring such a compelling story. Yet, that is exactly what seems to be happening with Celsius Holdings (CELH), as investors have failed to understand what the #1 priority is in building a beverage brand with the hope of eventually being acquired by one of the bigger players in the beverage industry; plain and simple ----- REVENUES.

That's right, building a successful beverage brand is all about revenues.

Why do we say that? Because for "Big Beverage" revenues equate with proof-of-concept and a validation of consumer acceptance.

Take Coca-Cola's (KO) VEB (Venture & Emerging Brands) Unit. This group is charged with finding new beverage brands that have shown strong consumer market acceptance. Just how is that market acceptance measured? The answer is plain and simple; by annual revenues.

Typically the folks at Coke's VEB unit have looked for those brands that can meet a "proof-of-concept" number of $10 million in annual sales. What's more, history has shown that only 3% of new entrants into the beverage business can hit that bogey.

That means that 97% of all new beverage brands will fail to meet the target that Coca-Cola's VEB unit requires to be considered for inclusion into the Coca-Cola independent brand portfolio.

We should also note that Coca-Cola paid an astounding 12X revenues when it purchased Glaceau's Vitamin Water in 2006.

Recent News And The Connection To The Glaceau Story

It is not merely by coincidence that we mention the Glaceau acquisition by Coca-Cola. It remains, perhaps, the most talked about acquisition by "Big Beverage", and sparked a raging debate over the valuation metrics of the deal.

Many felt that Coke over-paid for a business whose main product consisted of vitamin-enriched colored water with some flavoring, while others pointed to the very impressive revenue growth that Glaceau was experiencing at the time and the growing cult-like consumer demand for the brand.

One of the key people at Coca-Cola (KO), who was involved very early with the growth of the Glaceau brand was a young executive by the name of Matt Kahn, whom Celsius recently hired as Executive Vice-President of Marketing.

Matt brings more than 20 years of marketing experience, including overseeing Sprite, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Smartwater, and POWERADE at The Coca-Cola Company.

Even, Gerry David, the former CEO of Celsius Holdings, Inc., who led the company during its turnaround and re-branding years, and who has been credited with saving Celsius from near bankruptcy, commented on the hiring of Matt Kahn to lead the Sales & Marketing team at Celsius, telling CEO John Fieldly that Kahn is important in "helping take CELSIUS to the next level".

Why Celsius Has Succeeded Where Coca-Cola Has Failed

Celsius is currently the world's first and only calorie-burning (negative-calorie) beverage. However, it wasn't always that way. Nestlé, S.A. (NSRGY) and Coca-Cola (KO) had been working on their own joint-venture product in late 2006-2007 called Enviga.

Enviga was a green-tea based product designed to increase the body's metabolism through something called "thermogenesis" (the raising of the body's temperature). Both companies were enthusiastic about introducing a product in this new beverage category, and the initial publicity surrounding the new product was met with much fanfare. Datamonitor even went so far as to declare calorie-burning sodas as the next big new beverage trend for 2007.

We believe that the folks at Datamonitor have it right, but were too early in their prognostication. Scroll down to read about how Nestlé, S.A. feels about the calorie-burning category's future prospects, and what they are planning to do within the next two years.

The marketing team at Celsius were overjoyed at the prospect of these two beverage giants entering a new beverage category which they had pioneered and introduced months before. There is the feeling, among many marketing executives, that the first to market with any new idea, concept or product will ultimately garner the lion's share of that market. Coke and Nestlé's entrance, into this space, was also a validation of the idea that the beverage industry was looking to take beverage technology beyond zero calories.

The Enviga product ran into strong opposition from the nonprofit Center for Science in the Public Interest, a consumer watchdog and advocate group, that challenged whether or not the marketing claims made by Coca-Cola and Nestle were both verifiable and certifiable.

Subsequent investigations into the product's assertions yielded the conclusion that the Enviga product did not have substantial proof, on a scientific basis, to validate its marketing claims of being a calorie-burning beverage. An agreement between Coca-Cola and Nestlé, along with 27 State Attorney Generals, was eventually reached to resolve the dispute over false advertising, promotion and marketing. The two companies also agreed to pay a total of $650,000 in fines to settle the matter.

Celsius Holdings, Inc., on the other hand, went on to develop additional flavors to the original Celsius and conducted a total of seven clinical, scientific studies to provide evidence that the calorie-burning claims made about their product were, in fact, provable. Many of these studies have been published in peer-reviewed scientific journals, including The American College of Nutrition, The International Society of Sports Nutrition and The Journal of Strength Conditioning and Research.

Celsius is the only beverage product that we know of that has had its marketing and advertising claims verified and substantiated by the National Advertising Division of the Better Business Bureau. (See here and here.)

Recent news in late November from Nestlé, S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY) validates the idea that the next potentially big trend in the beverage industry will be calorie-burning, or negative-calorie drinks. If nothing else, it shows that one of the largest global giants in the food & beverage industry believes that a market exists for this type of functional beverage.

It should be noted that the claims that Celsius makes regarding their product's calorie-burning properties, take place in conjunction with diet and exercise, not in the absence of them.

Actually, when you think about where we have been and where we are going in terms of beverage development, it's just a natural progression to move from lower calorie and zero calorie beverages to negative-calorie drinks. The beverage industry is now beginning to ask the question "Why stop at zero calories?"

It's nice to know that despite their previous setback, Nestlé continues to work on the development of a calorie-burning beverage. It seems to show their confidence that the calorie-burning, or negative-calorie beverage category does have a promising future.

In summary, the science behind Celsius has stood up to intensive scrutiny and Celsius is the only energy drink that can make these important calorie-burning claims that distinguishes them from other beverages.

Consumer Reviews Give Celsius a Solid 4.3 out of 5.0 Star

Rating on Amazon

We mentioned earlier that the so-called benchmark to seriously be considered by Coca-Cola's Venture & Emerging Brands Unit was $10 million in annual revenues. There can be no question that regardless of whatever functional benefits a new beverage has, it will fail unless consumers like the taste of it and it works.

As part of the rebranding and rebuilding process implemented by the new management team, brought in by Carl DeSantis in October 2011, Celsius Holdings, Inc. made a strategic decision to outsource all of its direct-to-consumer operations to Amazon.com. This enabled the company to cut expensive overhead as it pertained to the ordering, packaging and shipping of their beverage products to users across the country.

One other benefit that it has provided is the ability of consumers to use Amazon's star-rating system to provide feedback to others who are contemplating their first purchase of Celsius calorie-burning beverages.

Based on Amazon reviews, we continue to believe that more and more consumers are using the products on a regular basis, as there is mass appeal across three primary user categories; weight management, gym enthusiasts and energy drink users who want a healthier alternative to traditional energy beverages.

Almost three-quarters (73%) of Celsius users give the beverage the highest Amazon 5-star rating, and overall, among all Celsius users, the beverage enjoys a very respectable 4.3 out of 5.0 star rating.

The Carl DeSantis Connection

Carl DeSantis is an experienced South-Florida businessman, and multimillionaire, with a successful background in building companies, getting them to profitability, and selling them to larger industry players in order to realize their full underlying value.

Mr. DeSantis is, perhaps, best known for his building of the Rexall-Sundown Empire, which he sold in the year 2000 to Netherlands-based Royal Numico for the hefty sum of $1.8 BILLION.

Back in 2015, it was reported by The Wall Street Transcript in an interview with former CEO Gerry David that Carl DeSantis said that the expects Celsius to be a the next billion dollar company.

Carl really is very passionate about Celsius, absolutely passionate, and really believes it should be the next billion-dollar company. He has put his finances behind the company and is also focused on helping us take Celsius to the next level.

......... Former Celsius CEO, Gerry David

Mr. DeSantis has written a book outlining the struggles and challenges that he faced in taking a small vitamin business that he ran out of his house with his wife, to the task of successfully assimilating a national chain of drug stores into a high-profile conglomerate. His book is called Vitamin Enriched.

After reading his book, our assessment is two-fold; First, Carl DeSantis is a man who thrives on the challenge of being an underdog, and, second, his tenacity is only exceeded by his desire to win.

Domestic Sales Are Booming, Up An Astounding 92% In The Third Quarter of 2018

The Celsius team has had a number of distribution wins thus far in 2018, chief among them Big Box retailer Target.

Celsius currently has placement of their products in approximately 1,000 of target's 1,800 retail locations in the U.S. and are expected to significantly increase that number going forward, based on strong acceptance of the Celsius brand by Target shoppers.

Additional expansion of the Celsius energy drinks in 2018 have taken place at 7-Eleven convenience stores, along with newly-announced entrance into WaWa convenience stores. Others, including Sunoco and Circle K round out distribution for Celsius in the convenience store channel.

The addition of CVS Pharmacy marked the first foray into the drug store channel space for Celsius, resulting in placement at over 550 CVS stores nationally.

Our SPINS IRI data as of September 9, 2018, provides definitive proof and points that demand for our products in particular in the line -- in line with market trends. The convenience channel market has growth of over 5.8% over the past 12 months, which compares to our growth with CELSIUS at a 41.8% growth rate in the same market. We are outpacing the category growth in the convenience channel by a measure of 7.

............ CEO, John Fieldly on Nov. 8 Conference Call

Clearly, with domestic sales up 92% year-over-year Celsius has some serious momentum going and and according to CEO John Fieldly's remarks on the November 8th post-press release conference call with investors, that momentum is likely to continue into Q4 setting up CELH for a record-breaking year.

The Military Markets channels are also going gangbusters.

Within the military channel, three varieties of Celsius Energy drinks are now sold in over 800 exchange doors worldwide including the Exchange (AAFES), Navy Exchange (NEX), Marine Corp Exchange (MCX) and the Coast Guard Exchange (CGX) The three product varieties that are being sold in the Military channel are the Originals, the Natural line extension and Celsius HEAT, which is the trainer’s grade version of the product line, a high performance energy with an additional 100mg of caffeine, with the same proprietary formula, in a new, 16oz can.

Total growth through this channel is now up to 50,000 units per week at the end of the second quarter where just over a year ago, units were running an average about 10,000 units per week in the same period. The third quarter saw a continuation of this impressive trend.

Sampling events are an important source for consumers to try Celsius, and see what they think. Celsius's Tough Mudder sponsorship is in full swing in the U.S.

Some examples of where Celsius has undertaken sponsorship and provided samples in 2018 have been Miami, Texas, Philadelphia, Michigan, Kentucky, Virginia, and Boston. On average, Celsius has provided samples to between 25,000 - 30,000 people each and every weekend while touring these cities and also through our guerilla sampling events, which continue across the U.S.

The company currently has a team of 300+ passionate Celsius Ambassadors throughout the country who actively participate in these promotional events to help increase the reach, engagement, and influence of Celsius.

The Celsius brand now has a strong, dedicated consumer following. Dare we say that it has become an almost cult-like phenomenon among gym-rats, trainers, sports enthusiasts and weekend warriors.

Asia's Richest Man, Li Ka-Shing, And The Asia-Pacific Connection

In April of 2015, Celsius announced that it had been approached by a group of investors, led by Hip-Hop mogul and celebrity entrepreneur Russell Simmons.,

Among those included, in the group, was the wealthiest man in the Far-East, billionaire Li Ka-Shing, who is oftentimes referred to as the "Warren Buffett of Asia".

The announcement sent the shares of CELH into orbit; going from 0.50 cents to $3.55 on the news.

It was also revealed in a February 2016 interview with The Wall Street Transcript with then-Celsius CEO Gerry David and CFO John Fieldly that Madam Wang Rui was part of this high-profile investor group. After having successfully built the Red Bull brand in China, she has relinquished that role and now moved to align herself with the distribution of Celsius in China and other areas of the Asia-Pacific Region.

There can be many reasons why insiders may sell shares in a company (diversification, estate planning, tax issues, etc.) but in our experience there is only one reason why insiders buy stock in a company. They believe that the value of their investment will increase dramatically over time.

In November of 2016, it was reported that Celsius Holdings, Inc. had signed a strategic partnership deal with A.S. Watson, part of Li Ka-Shing's global empire of health & beauty stores spanning 25 countries.

Then in two separate Form 4 Filings on December 31, 2016 with The Securities & Exchange Commission it was revealed that both Li Ka-Shing and his partner Solina Chau had increased their stake in CELH substantially.

What made the filing even more interesting was that the price of the share purchased by Ka-Shing and Chau on December 31st, at $3.00 a share, represented a 22% premium over the closing price of CELH shares that day.

Additional Form 4 Filings followed, as the price of CELH shares rose in the weeks immediately after Ka-Shing and Chau's purchases of 833,000 and 533,333 shares respectively were picked up by various websites that track insider trading.

The Opportunities and Challenges of Expansion into Asia

The good news is that Li Ka-Shing's Empire includes A.S. Watson the world's largest chain of health and beauty stores in the world; totaling some 12,000 retail outlets.

If Celsius can launch, not just in its traditional space of fitness clubs, gyms, grocery stores, etc. but also in the vast and substantial number of retail health and beauty-aid stores controlled by A.S. Watson and, more importantly, experience the same reception by Chinese consumers that we are seeing here in the U.S., it may not take very long to reach the critical mass necessary to reach sustained profitability.

However, building a successful consumer following in international markets presents a unique challenge, as different cultural habits along with foreign rules and regulations need to be adapted and integrated into everything from marketing, advertising, production & manufacturing, product formulation, etc.

It is not an easy task. It takes time and requires precise execution to reach a successful outcome.

Successfully competing in China’s complex consumer market requires companies to take advantage of emerging trends and seize market share with products and services that meet consumers’ changing needs. Accenture's research confirms that fitness has become a major lifestyle trend:

• 60 percent of the consumers we interviewed spend over three hours on sports or fitness every week.

• 38 percent are members of sports clubs

• 37 percent frequently buy sports or outdoor equipment

• 22 percent expect to increase their spending

Currently valued at approximately CNY 1.5 trillion (or roughly USD 235 billion), the market size is expected to reach CNY 5 trillion (USD 783 billion) by 2025.7 Not surprisingly, it’s driven by sports enthusiasts and club members— consumers who have time to spend on sport, are better educated and have higher incomes (see Figure 5).

Valued at more than $USD200 billion, the new “fitness economy” in China represents a significant opportunity for companies looking to capitalize on emerging trends. Digital technologies will allow them to stand apart.

A white paper published earlier this year by CEChain shows the tremendous opportunity in China for sports-related growth:

In 2017, the annual output value of the global sports industry was close to $2 trillion, including competitive sports, sports equipment, sports intelligent hardware, leisure sports and the booming e-sports. The market is huge and covers a wide range. The global sports population has reached 2 billion and it is increasing at an annual rate of 17%. With the development of the Internet, especially the development and growth of mobile Internet and intelligence, the sports industry has moved from the traditional channels to the mobile Internet in influence, transmission channels and other ways. And through the constant amplification of Internet, the industry has constructed the communities and networks for sports users around the

............. CEChain White Paper, 2018

Another tailwind for Celsius in the China market is the tremendous growth of energy drinks there.

China offers an energy-drink market that’s set to expand a third to $10.1 billion by 2020, according to researcher Euromonitor International.

......... Bloomberg, December 2017

In the past Red Bull dominated the space, and still does to some extent, but new brands are entering the marketplace rapidly.

It comes as no surprise that gaining entrance into the China market for energy drink companies is extremely costly, and requires a certain expertise to navigate through the complex issues associated with doing business in China.

To that end, Celsius has aligned themselves with Qifeng Food Technology, a national wholesale distributor of food and beverages in the China market.

The partnership between Celsius and Qifeng Foods began more than a year ago when Celsius initially entered China market with placements in small Tier 1 cities including Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen as well as more than 30 other small markets across 14 provinces. The majority of the initial placements were in smaller, less mainstream retailers.

The consumer response was overwhelmingly positive. Qifeng Foods, with their network of distributors, national expertise and proven ability to execute operationally, has now successfully placed Celsius in more than 45 cities across 33,000 locations across China, including 15,000 key accounts.

Thus far, Celsius has spent roughly $8 million dollars setting up the marketing and distribution infrastructure, working through complex legal requirements, addressing the cultural differences for packaging design (believe it, or not, even colors that cannot be used for can design must be strictly adhered to) and setting up manufacturing arrangements with co-packers.

Celsius made a very important strategic move in their decision not to subject the company's products to tariffs by importing them from the United States into China, but rather to have all Celsius energy drinks manufactured in China.

Some investors are critical of the huge spend that has taken place over the past 18 months to launch Celsius into China and Asia, but what they don't understand is the necessity of such a outlay for marketing over there.

"China has large growth potential for energy-drink consumption," Sathien, 64, said in his office in Bangkok on Dec. 4. "But marketing costs as a newcomer will be massive. We have to make a big promotional splash to be successful."

.......... Bloomberg, December 2017

In fact, if it were not for the amount of money that Celsius has spent on the product launch in Asia, the company would likely have already shown profitability based solely on domestic sales.

Remember, that as proof that the company could achieve profitability, Gerry David ran the company lean in Q2 of 2017 and Q4 of 2014.

Celsius CEO, John Fieldly, could do the same thing in order to report a quarterly profit, but he would be doing so at the expense of a much bigger opportunity for future revenues (along with larger profits) in Asia/China.

We would like to reiterate what we said at the beginning of this article:

Investors have failed to understand what the #1 priority is in building a beverage brand with the hope of eventually being acquired by one of the bigger players in the beverage industry; ----- REVENUES.

The Attractiveness of Celsius to "Big Beverage"

While the average micro-cap investor may not be paying much attention to this little company, we are fairly certain that their products and progress have not been lost on the big beverage companies.

The mid-August of 2014 announcement that Coca-Cola will take a 16.7% stake in competitor Monster Beverage sends a couple of signals to investors in the beverage sector:

1. The Coca-Cola Company believes in the long-term viability of the energy drink market.

2. The company is willing to look to other brands, which are not currently a part of the Coca-Cola family, to fuel future growth.

3. That Coca-Cola will continue to purchase brands to modernize their beverage portfolio.

"Many large beverage companies have acquired smaller sports and energy drinks makers to respond to consumers' increasing appetite for these drinks, and because these large companies did not have such products in their R&D pipelines. Pick a major strategic in the consumer and retail space (any major public consumer or retail company). Now think of the number of brands they have added to their portfolio over the past decade. How many did they buy versus build?" ..........Forbes Magazine

In our opinion, the question is not if Celsius Holdings, Inc. will be acquired, but when. The fact that the company has been capable of reaching profitability on two occasions only adds to the attractiveness of the brand. We believe that in the hands of one of the beverage industry giants the Celsius brand of negative calorie beverages could easily generate $100 million in sales almost overnight.

As was pointed out in a 2013 article discussing Coca-Cola's Venture & Emerging Brands division, Matthew Mitchell, director of business development, said:

"We identify brands that have achieved approximately $10 million in revenue. Only 3 percent of all beverage brands reach this "proof of concept" phase. By investing in a brand at this point, we minimize much of the initial risk and partner with a team that has ironed out its launch challenges, refined its marketing mix and brand positioning, and developed a loyal consumer base. When the time is right, we then introduce our expertise and capabilities - distribution, procurement, R&D, marketing insights and more - while preserving the brand's entrepreneurial instinct and flair".

Further on in the interview, Mitchell went on to comment:

"By identifying trends early on, we are reducing our total overall investment costs. Coke's 2007 acquisition of glaceau vitaminwater was a powerful transaction for the company, but it begged the question, "What if we could have identified the opportunity three or four years earlier?"

You can read the complete interview with Deryck van Rensburg, president of VEB, and Matthew Mitchell, director of business development, to learn more about how Coca-Cola plans to stay ahead of changing consumer trends, and how the spirit of entrepreneurship is alive and well at this 126-year-old enterprise by clicking here.

As Matthew Mitchell, from Coca-Cola's VEB unit, so aptly pointed out in the interview we noted above "investors in the beverage business need to identify trends early, and get on board with those entrepreneurial companies that have a proven brand before they become too widely known and wind up costing more to acquire."

The acquisition trend in the beverage industry has seen such notable entrepreneurial brands such as Honest Tea, Zico, Izze, Naked, Odwalla, ONE, illy issimo and SoBe become part of the growing beverage portfolios of today's larger companies, such as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestle, S.A., Dr. Pepper-Snapple Group (DPS) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) who could find it more attractive and less expensive in the long run to buy it rather than build it.

Michael Bergmaier, an investment banker with Silverwood Partners, a firm that has been involved with more than 10 beverage transactions over the past four years, wrote an article in BEVNET magazine in which he said:

"my money is solidly in the camp that the acquisitions still really have just begun. Through these acquisitions, the large strategics bring healthier alternatives to the mass of consumers through more retail channel exposure. Additionally, acquisitions help fuel investment in additional emerging brands. It creates a virtuous cycle. This is all good."

We believe that you can add Celsius to the growing list of attractive brands that will ultimately be acquired in the future by one of today's beverage industry giants as a means to satisfy changing consumer demands for healthier, more functional beverage choices.

If the company can continue to execute domestically, and leverage the resources that it has brought to bear on its expansion into China, we wouldn't be at all surprised to see Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) on a revised list shown above.

We believe that investors who can look beyond the short-term profitability dilemma and are willing to look out over a 2-3 year time horizon will be extremely well-rewarded when that day comes.

With approximately 51 million shares currently outstanding, a miniscule 9.2 million shares in the public float, and massive ownership by insiders and Institutional investors, it appears that the time to buy could be now.

If revenues are the most important metric that "Big Beverage" looks to for determining the success of a new beverage brand (along with considering the brand for subsequent acquisition) we believe that investors do the same in determining whether or not to purchase shares of CELH.

If this quarter's revenue numbers don't impress you, most likely nothing will.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: We hold a long position in the shares of CELH. We may sell these shares at any time without prior notice. We are not responsible to update either this article or our opinion on CELH. We are not in the business of giving advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on SA.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.