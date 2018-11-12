Intuitive Surgical Is Ironman For Doctors

Investment Thesis

In the movie Iron Man, Tony Stark creates a weaponized suit that gives him superpowers to fight evil. Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) doesn't turn doctors into super heroes but pretty close. The company builds robotics that help doctors operate on patients through minimally invasive surgery leading to more effective procedures and faster patient recovery. The usefulness of the company's robots have led to rapid adoption which revenue growing 4x over the past 10 years to $3.6B.

The sale of robotic equipment provides immediate revenues but also generates steady future cash flows as the company provides support and maintenance. EBITDA margins of almost 38% are some of the highest in the health care equipment space, and in the S&P 500.

ISRG's international exposure particularly in high growth markets such as China and Japan should support continued rapid growth. Sales are expected to grow by 15% over the next 2 years, according to analyst estimates. And though the valuation is more expensive than peers, this is justified by the high profitability of its product and large market opportunity.

The stock is down 7% from its high on Oct 1 when the market peaked but has held up relatively well during the recent sell-off. This is a positive given that high momentum stocks like FANG stocks have significantly sold off during the recent turbulence.

Source: Koyfin

Competitive Advantage

Although there are several competitors and more to come within the robotic surgery space, Intuitive offers several advantages over them. Intuitive has a focus on patient value by trying to lower the invasiveness of surgeries and raise the success of resolving the underlying diseases. They also assist surgeons and hospitals to be comfortable with the equipment through training sessions as well as to be satisfied with the ease of use and reduced costs by lower complication rates and reduced patient stay. These culminate in the surgeons and publishes giving great reviews such as “Several of our surgeon customers have reported an improvement in their mitral valve repair rates over mitral valve replacements when using the da Vinci Surgical System” and “Published clinical literature has shown that the presence of a da Vinci Surgical System is associated with a higher proportion of patients receiving a guideline-recommended partial nephrectomy.” All the value given to the patients, surgeons, and hospitals give Intuitive’s products stickiness as well as a great reputation which can help persuade other surgeons and hospitals to choose DaVinci over competitors.

Other advantages include their R&D, sales team, and customer support. Their clinical sales team works in the hospitals and interacts with surgeons developing a stronger connection with their customers. And customer support provides 24/7 support, installation, repair, and maintenance with their field service engineers. All these further develop not only their reputation but the rapport with their clients making them more willing to continue buying further services.

Recent FDA Approvals

ION: a new robotic surgery tool for minimally invasive lung biopsies. Touted to be more precise, more stable and more maneuverable to access harder to reach parts of the lung (the inner nodules) This new tool would unlock the lung biopsy market potential for ISRG, in the US alone there are 500,000 lung biopsies per year, with 6 million people dying per year due to lung cancer across the world. With ISRG’s already well-established name and hospital, this would be a huge opportunity for Intuitive. Currently pending 510 (K) clearance and is not CE marked and not marketable as of yet. As of yet, there is no other news on Intuitive Surgical’s next product.

EM/International Growth

The surgical robots market was valued at $3.55 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.97 billion by 2023. Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest growth within the company with total usage of products up 23%, due to the increasing demand in countries, such as India, China, and Japan. In 2017, a robot performed the world’s first automated dental implant in China. The success of this procedure has raised hopes that this technology could avoid problems caused by human error and help overcome the shortage of qualified dentists in the country. Also, it is expected to increase the demand for robotic dental surgery amongst the wealthy population of China. ISRG is already well established in China and Japan and is thus very well situated to take advantage of the growing demand for robotic surgery.

Recurring Revenue

Intuitive’s recurring revenue is lucrative and assists in developing their strong cash position. Intuitive’s sticky products serve as the foundation of their recurring revenue. The da Vinci System requires extensive training by surgeons to learn how to utilize the medical robot in their daily practice. Even though other companies will attempt to enter the medical robot market, Intuitive’s current 43,000 surgeons will remain loyal to the da Vinci system, as the time and training required by surgeons and money by hospitals have already been spent.

Furthermore, continued FDA approval for additional da Vinci instruments from Intuitive’s pipeline provides a source of recurring revenue. So far, the FDA has approved the use of the da Vinci system in gynecological surgery, urologic surgery, general surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, and head and neck surgery. Intuitive’s strong pipeline includes the use of the da Vinci System for urology surgeries and the use of a single port to be used in other types of surgeries. Intuitive will be able to outperform the market because of its consistent FDA approvals, leading to its recurring revenue. Intuitive’s recurring revenue is further protected by their patents. As of December 31, 2017, Intuitive held over 2,750 US and foreign patents, with 1,900 more US and foreign pending patents.

Margins

Intuitive boasts the highest EBITDA margin in the Health Care equipment sector with its historical margins fluctuating between 33% at its lows and 44% at its highs. Compared to ISRG’s peers, the company far outperforms some of the biggest names in the healthcare space. The massive margins on this company show just how much of a cash cow it is. The company maintains its high margins with improved trends in procedures and placements that allow margins to remain elevated.

Source: Koyfin

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

ISRG generates about $1B of operating cash flow after cap ex on a trailing 12-month basis, or about 2% cash flow yield. Operating cash flow has increased as the company held cap ex fairly steady.

Source: Koyfin

Intuitive boasts a nice cash cushion and it currently holds no long or short term debt. Cash and short-term investments total $4.6B giving ISRG a very flexible balance sheet for future investments.

Source: Koyfin

Valuation

ISRG trades at a high P/E multiple of 44x however the elevated multiple is justified given the company's high growth rate and fat profit margins. A scatter plot of P/E vs. net income margin shows this relationship.

Source: Koyfin

Relative to its history, the P/E multiple is near the high end of the 10-year range. However its below the 50x multiple reached before the stock peaked.

Source: Koyfin

Background on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical designs, manufactures, and markets DaVinci surgical systems, instruments, and accessories to offer minimally invasive surgeries. Intuitive offers 3 main 4th generation systems: DaVinci X, DaVinci SP, and DaVinci XI. DaVinci X is meant to be the cheaper one of the 3 as it is considered “value-oriented.” It is upgradeable with the various accessories that can be attached giving it the ability to perform more complicated/specific surgeries, even though it isn’t meant for multi-quadrant surgeries (surgeries on average involving more than 1 surgeon) like DaVinci XI. DaVinci X is therefore capable of performing procedures such as prostatectomy and hernia repair. DaVinci SP is the Single Port meaning it enters through a single small incision allowing Intuitive to expand into urological surgeries and any surgeries involving one opening. DaVinci XI is the most capable system out of the 3 boasting four detachable arms which are smaller, thinner, and has a higher range of motion than the previous generations. It also has table motion which changes the position of the patient to take advantage of gravity so that the patient’s anatomy is better exposed. These allow DaVinci XI to perform much more complicated surgeries.

Each system is paired with a vision cart, which is the monitor to see the patient’s anatomy from the inserted flexible tube with a camera and light, as well as a surgeon console where the surgeon can grasp the master control. The surgeon’s movements on the surgeon console are then translated into more precise movements of the surgical instruments.Intuitive holds patents for each of the Da Vinci systems (for their utility) and its supporting accessories as a way to eliminate competition as well as protect their cash flow. The patents are for utility and purposes and thus, no other company can produce similar functioning surgical systems.

Intuitive mainly focuses on 5 types of surgery: Gynecologic (surgeries of the female reproductive system), Urologic (surgeries involving the urinary tract and the male reproductive system), Cardiothoracic (Surgeries of organs in the chest, mainly the heart and lungs), Head and Neck, and General, such as hernia repairs. Within these 5 addressable markets, there are still open-surgeries, surgeries done with scalpel-cut incisions, which can be further replaced with Intuitive’s product line, lessening the pain and blood loss, quickening the recovery, and making less noticeable scars. Intuitive is able to capture a large market with the 11 main procedures including transoral, mitral valve repair, thoracic, bariatric, cholecystectomy, colorectal, hernia, partial nephrectomy, prostatectomy, hysterectomy, and sacrocolpopexy surgery.

Special thanks to Sean O'Dea, Alice Karetsky, Devon Lall, Donny Moskovits and Mannat Thukral for their research

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.