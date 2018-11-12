Kinross Gold: Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 Results

I recommend the stock as a hold and advise to wait for the price of gold to turn around and wait for the company to improve cash flow.

Kinross Gold is producing gold from eight producing mines for a total gold production for 3Q'18 of 586,260 Au Eq Oz, down 10.4% from the same quarter a year ago.

Source: Mining Global

Investment Thesis

Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) is the world's fifth-largest gold miner which owns eight producing mines worldwide.

The company has been plagued with a variety of technical issues in the past, and these issues have been the primary focus-point which pressured the stock continuously quarter after quarter with recurring waves of pessimism, especially with a weak price of gold that is going nowhere now.

Yes, we can always assert that it is an unavoidable occurrence when it comes to investing in gold mining. Mining gold or any other precious metals is a complicated process that could be dangerous and unpredictable. But there is a line drawn in the sand when it is viewed as too much for a well-managed company, and we may have reached this limit with Kinross Gold.

Hence, I recommend the stock as a hold now and wait for the price of gold to turn around and let the company improve cash flow. A good entry could be $2.25-2.30.

Source: KGC Presentation

The company is about to secure $300 million in financing for the Tasiast Phase I which is encouraging when we see bank's interest. At Tasiast, the company completed the commissioning of the Phase I expansion successfully. The ramp-up of the new SAG mill went well and was concluded very fast. However, in the conference call, it is said that "the ramp-up in the mining rate and completion of the SAG mill construction were slower than planned, and these factors impacted performance in the third quarter."

The slower than expected mining ramp-up was primarily "the result of the rebuild of shovel mainframes, which has been taking place throughout the year and a delay in delivery of new haul trucks" which arrived and are now in service.

The company is now mining a higher grade area of the ore body and has averaged grades above 2 g/t in October. Combined with the new mill, which is now commissioned, Tasiast achieved a new record for monthly production in October of 29,000 ounces, which is indicative of a potential of 60% increase in output for 4Q'18.

Note: Kinross has paused Tasiast Phase II but is still forecasting 2018 capital guidance of $1.1 billion plus or minus 5%. It is due to the incremental cost associated with the Gilmore project which the company approved in July; the project studies for La Coipa and Lobo Marte in Chile.

Tasiast Phase II pause after new Mauritanian tax legislation has been proposed.

Ghana and Mauritania join a string of African countries - from Tanzania to Zambia to the Democratic Republic of Congo - that are trying to reap greater economic benefits from their natural resources.

CFO Tony Giardini said in the conference call:

We have revised our guidance for other operating costs, which we now expect to be approximately $130 million compared with our previous guidance of $100 million. This is mainly the result of tax-related items at Tasiast and costs associated with the pit wall slide at Fort Knox.

On the other side, the Moroshka project in Russia was completed as production commenced at the high-grade deposit located near Kupol. Development at Dvoinoye Zone 1 is proceeding as planned.

Kinross Gold - Company Balance Sheet and Production in 3Q 2018 - The raw numbers

Kinross Gold 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 781.4 755.2 809.4 706.2 782.6 876.4 910.2 902.8 796.1 868.6 828.0 810.3 897.2 775.0 Net Income in $ Million -6.7 -83.2 -52.7 -841.9 35.0 -25.0 2.5 -116.5 134.6 33,1 60,1 217.6 106.1 2.4 EBITDA $ Million 241.1 143.5 236.4 -502.8 247.3 276.4 179.0 201.7 383.2 313.9 281.8 353.9 373.0 241.5 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 4.5% 0 0.3% 0 16.9% 3.8% 7,3% 26.9% 11.8% 0.3% EPS diluted in $/share -0.01 -0.07 -0.05 -0.74 0.03 -0.02 0.00 -0.09 0.11 0.03 0,05 0.17 0.08 0.00 Operating cash flow in $ Million 250.1 167.2 232.1 182.2 214.5 315.9 266.2 302.6 207.8 179,7 197,7 366.4 293.9 184.5 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 149.5 128.5 171.3 160.7 139.5 114.0 153.8 226.5 178.9 200.7 204,7 313.3 246.9 247.1 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 100.6 38.7 60.8 21.5 75.0 201.9 112.4 76.1 28.9 -21.0 -7,0 53.1 46.6 -62.6 Total Cash $ Million 1,010 1,118 1,116 1,044 750 968 756 827 819 1,061 992 1,026 998 919 Long-term Debt in $ Million 2,029 2,030 1,981 1,981 1,982 1,983 1,733 1,733 1,734 1,735 1,732 1,733 1,733 1,734 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 1,145.0 1,146.0 1,146.0 1,146.0 1,183.0 1,244.0 1,256.5 1,245.0 1,255.1 1,257.4 1,257.1 1,247.0 1,258.5 1,259.3

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Gold Production Details for the Quarter

Total Gold production in Au Eq. Oz.

Kinross Gold is producing gold from eight producing mines for a total gold production for 3Q'18 of 586,260 Au Eq Oz, down 10.4% from the same quarter a year ago and down 2.6% sequentially.

Production was the lowest in years as you can see in the graph above and has been slowly falling since Q2'17. The bright spots are Paracatu mine in Brazil producing 375,041 Au Eq. Oz for the first nine months of 2018 and Kupol-Dvoinoye mine in Russia producing 366,469 Au Equivalent Oz for the first nine months of 2018.

The graph below compares the last three quarterly productions per mine. We can see that Fort Knox production is going down significantly.

CFO Tony Giardini said in the conference call:

We produced 586,000 gold equivalent ounces in the third quarter at a production cost of sales of $777 per ounce. Sales exceeded production largely due to Bald Mountain and Maricunga with 618,000 ounces sold during the quarter. Our operations generated approximately $143 million of adjusted operating cash flow and our adjusted net loss was $48 million or $0.04 per share. For the first 9 months, production was over 1.8 million gold equivalent ounces at a cost of sales of $731 per ounce on sales of approximately 1.9 million ounces.

Note: Proven and Probable reserves in 2017 were 3% higher from a year ago if we exclude the sale of Cerro Casale which represented 5.8M Oz in reserve. 2017 reserves are 25.9M Oz.

The company is still on track to meet 2018 Guidance

Source: KGC Presentation

Kinross Gold: Balance Sheet

1 - Revenues

Revenue for the third quarter was $753.9 million, down from $828.0 million in the year-ago quarter and down from $775.0 million sequentially. Adjusted net earnings were a loss of $48.4 million or $0.04 per share compared with adjusted net earnings of $84.1 million or $0.07 per share in Q3 2017.

Tony Giardini said in the conference call:

We produced 586,000 gold equivalent ounces in the third quarter at a production cost of sales of $777 per ounce. Sales exceeded production largely due to Bald Mountain and Maricunga with 618,000 ounces sold during the quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a crucial indicator when it comes to the financial health of a company. In some instance, it is reasonable to see an FCF negative for a few quarters when the company is over-spending in CapEx, but basically, the FCF should be positive on an annual basis, in my opinion. Unfortunately, on an annual basis, FCF is now minus $112.1 million.

KGC is not passing the test this quarter but should increase FCF significantly in H1 2019 with the Tasiast Phase I now completed. Price of gold is not helping now.

3 - Net Debt

The net debt is now $1,264 million, with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.12x which is a good ratio.

Source: KGC 3Q Presentation

Tony Giardini said in the conference call:

With $2 billion of liquidity and no debt maturities until 2021, we continue to be in a strong financial position and financial strength and discipline continue to be core principles.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Kinross Gold posted a disappointing quarter with a gold production reaching a record low again while overspending in CapEx. It is not a good recipe and leaves a bad taste that the market is rejecting.

However, the real issue is that the entire gold mining industry is selling off now because of a weak price of gold that can barely hold above $1,200 per ounce. It is affecting most of the gold miners that I am following and even small weaknesses in execution or small setbacks turn into significant issues in this environment with low cash flow generation. The strong get punished, and the not so strong get almost killed.

The question is to understand the situation and apply a strategy adapted to the situation. The best solution is to trade the waves and leave a smaller amount invested for the long term until the market has entirely discounted the price of gold weakness or the company can prove a clear path to profitability and increase free cash flow.

KGC is forming a falling wedge pattern with line resistance at $2.75 and line support at $2.55. Falling wedge patterns are usually bearish short term, and depending on the price of gold, it is expected that KGC will experience a decisive breakout on the negative side.

However, assuming a long-term descending channel pattern using the low in December 2016, I believe strong support should be around $2.25-2.30 at which point I recommend buying KGC for the long term with a first upper target at $4.50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.