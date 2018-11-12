Peak QQE: Meet Kuroda's New Guidance, Same As His Old Guidance

The BOJ has admitted that it is out of QQE ammunition but not out of words of commitment to it.

As his peer group talks about normalizing BOJ, Governor Kuroda has doggedly adhered to a guidance strategy, which has maintained a softer Yen, whilst global headwinds conspire to strengthen it. He has by and large been successful so far; or has he just been lucky? Japanese inflation is still growing glacially, whilst economic growth is running into global headwinds. Globally, headline inflation is picking up just as growth decelerates.

The developed market central banks are ostensibly still committed to normalize monetary policy. This is putting pressure on the BOJ to follow suit. Faced with these new growth and monetary policy challenges, BOJ Governor Kuroda appears to have changed his guidance tactics. Appearances can be misleading however, especially where the BOJ is concerned.

The release of the unattributed minutes of the last Monetary Policy Board meeting revealed substantial discussion and unease about the recent tweaks with the yield curve. The unease was largely in relation to the undesired signal that the BOJ is officially normalizing, based on the signal from the tweaks. To overcome these fears, it was unanimously agreed that the BOJ should raise its game in relation to guidance, thereby supporting its commitment to maintain expansionary monetary policy until the inflation target is achieved.

The BOJ clearly anticipates challenges to the centrality of its commitment to hit its inflation target over the short and long term. Unfortunately, its balance sheet is so large, in relation to the incremental increase of inflation, that it is running out of ammunition. As will be seen later, it is also running out of financial assets to buy, further undermining its credibility and perceived sanity in continuing with QQE.

In short, the BOJ is out of QQE ammunition, and is thus largely reliant upon guidance from here on out, until the Japanese capital markets have created more financial assets for it to buy. The problem with these dynamics is however, that current ZIRP/NIRP is constraining the creation of said financial assets for the BOJ to buy.

The BOJ is thus not just destroying the Japanese banking system, it is also destroying the efficacy of and scope for more QQE. Ultimately, all that it is left with is guidance. Talk however is cheap, in terms of credibility, if one does not have the ability to deliver on threatened future mass asset purchases. Increasing talk from the BOJ, about its concern for the banking system, should be interpreted as its concern over the sustainability of QQE. The BOJ may therefore have reached Peak QQE, which implies that normalization must now follow, by necessity rather than by invention, until the banking system can create more credit and assets for the BOJ to buy again. Anything that the BOJ says and guides with is therefore superfluous compared to this fundamental driver.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The last report suggested that the yield curve tweaks are intended to support the banking sector and to trigger its re-engagement with the credit creation process. Governor Kuroda’s commentary, after the release of the last Monetary Policy Board minutes, provided credence to this suggestion. According to him, the tweaks have been made in order to sustain the economic recovery.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The last report also suggested that the BOJ had widened the “corridor of uncertainty” around interest rates, so that they could either rise or fall, in recognition of a balanced view of risks.

(Source: Reuters)

Governor Kuroda’s framing of the recently released Monetary Policy Board minutes also supports this view. He now views monetary policy in a “balanced manner.”

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Governor Kuroda’s tactics of normalizing with market actions but easing with words, have been noted already. This was attributed to his desire to prevent a strengthening of the Yen unwinding all the stimulus effects of ZIRP/NIRP and QQE. This tactic was very evident in his recent attempt, to prevent the Yen from strengthening, post Monetary Policy Board minutes release.

Risking a Tweet attack and worse from President Trump, Kuroda extemporized that interest rate differentials favor the US Dollar over the Yen. This Dovish guidance overlays the Hawkish behavior, evident in the latest release of data which shows that the BOJ is cutting back its purchases of super-long-dated JGBs.

There were recent signs that Governor Kuroda’s tactics might be changing, whereby his guidance is converging towards his normalization actions rather than remaining divergent. This change was evinced in his latest comments on inflation. He now sees inflation circa 1%. This compares with his previous commentary which saw it in the 0.5 to 1% range. Nudging things a little further along, he also dropped a loaded hint on his slowly unraveling commitment to monetary policy easing.

He now believes that the Japanese economy is no longer in a situation that requires "decisively implementing a large-scale policy to overcome deflation." Governor Kuroda also suggested that his particular domestic audience of businessmen should now start to implement business models tailored to suit an expanding economy. The implementation of such models, will then speed up the economy, and become self-fulfilling just like the BOJ’s “virtuous cycle” mantra. In relation to this author’s thesis, such behavior will also create the financial market assets that the BOJ needs in order to implement the next phase of QQE.

Mr. Market thinks that Governor Kuroda is just trying to mess with his disinflation expectations again though, and still remains unconvinced that a normalization is on the horizon for now. Mr. Market has been put on watch nonetheless, that Governor Kuroda is no longer just singularly focused on hitting an inflation target. Evidently, the Governor can see light at the end of an extremely long tunnel that the economy is moving through exceedingly slowly.

Tightening monetary policy, by following the Fed is not an option at this point in the journey. Easing however does not speed up progress, and will only be used if progress decelerates. Alternatively, applying the worst case outcome scenario to this author's thesis, Kuroda may see the BOJ’s balance sheet limitations as the wall shining at the end of the tunnel! Not only does he have to throttle back on the easing, he also needs an external agent in the form of the private sector to remove this obstacle.

BOJ Monetary Policy Board member Makoto Sakurai is much more transparent of word and deed than Governor Kuroda. Speaking recently to a domestic audience, he emphasized his own worries at the risks from maintaining easy monetary policy for too long when the economy is showing signs of improvement. Consummate with his transparency drifting towards the tightening side, he balanced this with Dovish transparency in relation to the growing risks from trade war escalation.

Mr. Sakurai is clearly confused and willingly discusses his uncertainty in the public domain. His commitment to continued easy monetary policy is framed with a worry that this undermines the banking sector and creates financial instability through asset bubbles. One senses that his discomfort biases him towards normalization. If inflation were to pick up faster, his conviction would be stronger. Such candor is however preferable to a BOJ Governor who tightens with actions yet eases with words.

In relation to other normalization signals, BOJ researchers have released a paper which ostensibly appears to be a preparation for normalization. The working paper hypothetically investigates how ending the central bank's purchasing of government bonds would affect the market. It also includes a simulation of a scenario in which sovereign debt holdings are cut. The body of anecdotal evidence that the normalization is coming is starting to stack up.

Despite the BOJ’s declining JGB purchases and additional signals that an officially communicated normalization is to be expected, the official line still remains committed to expansionary monetary policy. The latest semi-annual BOJ Financial System Report on the banking system found that there is no evidence of any negative impact on the private credit creation process from ZIRP/NIRP.

For now, the BOJ is simply opining and advising on banking sector risk. It has not proscribed any official policy measures to be adopted. It advises the banks to adopt robust risk management techniques to quantify the risks. It also advises banks to build capital buffers to address the quantified risks. Currently, the banks' remedial actions have fallen behind the risks that they are taking (especially the regional banks) in this Regcap building process.

The BOJ also advises the banks to change their business models and seek a greater proportion of fee income. Ironically and most importantly, the BOJ acknowledges that the decline in the number of banks through consolidation actually inhibits the credit creation process. Less banks just increases the concentration of risk to an aging customer base and a mature developed economy. The risk from the banking sector to the BOJ is clearly starting to grow into something of greater importance, than the risk of government default risk from all the JGBs it owns.

All this advice sounds academic, based on the central bank’s acknowledgement of secular decline in banking as a result of demographics. The BOJ has identified a festering wound that it is making worse through its own monetary policy. The banks have been asked to dress the wound. They however lack the current income, to take remedial action, without taking on extra risks.

A foreign capital injection would be most welcome. Which foreigner in his right mind would invest in a business with rapidly ageing customers and the threat of a trade war however? It seems likely that the Japanese banking sector is incapable of internally financing its transformation to the bright new future that the BOJ opines. The BOJ must therefore enable this transformation through the provision of wider margins.

It is clear that the BOJ has bailed out the government. Now, its attention is turning to its banking sector.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The BOJ’s increased attention to trade war risk was noted in the last report. A recent survey of Japanese businesses found a roughly 50/50 split, between those who were positive and those who were negative on trade outcomes from current negotiations. Evidently, there is no smoke without fire. The smell of burning and some small flames have recently been found at Pudong International, where Chinese customs officers are showing an overzealous attitude towards the Japanese cosmetic giant Shiseido’s inbound shipments.

These flames have also showed up in the latest trade data for Japan, which fell for the first time since 2016. The drop in exports to both America and China, were notable. Clearly, Japan is at risk from both these major trade war combatants.

Responding to the trade war threat, for the Japanese government, Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi warned that, whilst economic fundamentals remain strong, his ministry will be scrutinizing the threat more closely going forward.

The deteriorating trade position for Japan has also got the attention of the IMF. It recently warned that the risks for Japan have now skewed to the downside. This is a consequence of the deteriorating trade position, combined with the expected consumption headwind from the upcoming sales tax hikes. Japan’s reform of its fiscal imbalances are something that the IMF must support however, so it still supports the sales tax hike in principle. This assessment of risk balances has prompted the IMF to recommend that the BOJ adheres to expansive monetary policy, despite the advertised risks to the banking system.

In view of the growing trade war threats, Governor Kuroda has only adopted a vigilant posture, which has not translated into significant monetary policy action yet. Articulating this posture, at the Bali IMF meeting, he stated that this vigilance has not yet translated into any concrete monetary policy steps, since the global economy still remains robust in his view. His vigilance has however flagged trade wars and protectionism as growing risks and game-changers for the BOJ. For clarity, he stated that any future exit from the current loose monetary policy position will be signaled by a change in the target rate.

Kuroda’s enhanced vigilance was immediately evident in the BOJ’s latest assessment of the nine regional economies in its Sakura Report. The central bank swiftly downgraded two regions hit by recent natural disasters. It also noted the growing worries from companies in unaffected regions, over the escalating trade tensions and general global economic softening. Less noted was the positive view from Tokai region’s BOJ Nagoya branch head.

The big Toyota (NYSE:TM) operations are located here, so the viewpoint is important. Allegedly, there are still no signs of trade war impacts in the auto sector there. When Governor Kuroda says that he is vigilant, he is only looking for bad news therefore. He is able to find it in equity market performance, which he has recently noted as something of a growing concern to him.

Kuroda’s vigilance was nudged a little further by deputy governor Masazumi Wakatabe. In a clear reference to the current paroxysms in global equity markets, Wakatabe opined that pricking asset bubbles with monetary policy tightening is a very dangerous thing to do.

The Cabinet Office is putting no immediate pressure on Governor Kuroda to ease further. Its latest assessment of Japanese economic conditions is mildly positive, exactly as it was back in January of this year. The pressure comes from its assessment of the deteriorating export picture, for the first time in months. This deterioration is associated with a deterioration in trade relations amongst Japan’s trading partners.

Having secured his grip on power, which takes precedence over public service for all politicians, Prime Minister Abe does not need a quick economic fix or a scapegoat to blame for failure. He has therefore re-calibrated the economic cycle to fit his own political cycle. In consequence, he now promises to rid the economy of deflation over three years. By logical extension therefore, there is less pressure on the BOJ to ease further. It may now have some breathing space to focus on sectors of the economy that have been decimated by ZIRP/NIRP and other horrors of unconventional monetary policy. The banking sector would be an obvious focal point.

Prime Minister Abe will tentatively press ahead with the sales tax hike this year, despite fears over the drop in consumption that this may cause. He is however prepared to put it on hold if the current blow-back from equity markets impacts the real economy. The improving fiscal position, from the sales tax proceeds, will then immediately be used in a fiscal stimulus aimed at small business and capital expenditure. Japan’s fiscal position will thus remain in deficit, but there is some hope that business will take up some heavy lifting going forward to mitigate the fiscal risk.

The BOJ’s latest decision to leave policy unchanged came as no surprise given the deteriorating global economic environment. The outlook reflected Kuroda’s vigilance, and assessed that the balance of risk is now to the downside. The risks flagged were a rising probability of missing the inflation target versus a threat to the banking system from continuing with loose monetary policy aimed at said target. The BOJ is thus covering the bases and maintaining flexibility to act, once it has decided which risk it cares about the most. Currently, its feeling is that trade war risk may need to become its priority.

There were two dissenting BOJ voices, which were picked up by Governor Kuroda’s own commentary. Yutaka Harada believes that allowing wider yield fluctuation bands for JGB’s is confusing, because it reveals that the BOJ has no clue; and is thus simply reacting to Mr. Market rather than guiding him. Goushi Kataoka still wants more easing, especially in light of the balance of risks tipping to the downside. The dissent therefore lacks any kind of consensus and comes with two opposing forces.

Even though he framed his press comments following the decision positively, Governor Kuroda seemed at great pains to emphasize that the BOJ is not targeting higher yields, and that it is quite prepared to ease again if the risk-off behavior of Mr. Market becomes a threat to the real economy.

Kuroda’s point was reiterated by Monetary Policy Board member Yukitoshi Funo. According to Funo, the BOJ has not signaled an appetite for higher bond yields, and will intervene to send them lower if Mr. Market does not do so.

Just when he appeared to be talking and acting unequivocally about tapering, Mr. Market and the threat of trade wars has made Governor Kuroda blink again. When he opened his eyes, he swiftly went back to his default position of easing with words.

In a further signal that interest rate increases, which could help the regional banking sector, are not on the agenda, the government began debating legislation to address the negative externality impact ZIRP/NIRP on these banks. A review with the aim of a rolling back of anti-trust legislation is now underway. The rollback will allow for consolidation in the regional banking sector. Governor Kuroda may empathize with the plight of the regional banks, but he does not intend to support them at the expense of de-prioritizing the inflation target just yet.

He will wait to see what kind of credit and new capital market assets they create out of their consolidated efforts. He will however have noted that by default, less banks means less asset creation. If the consolidated banks then tell him that they need wider lending margins, he may be forced to comply by normalizing and even raising interest rates marginally.

In the big scheme of things, he will only be creating further higher-yielding assets to sustain future QQE after all! Normalization, therefore, is ultimately in the BOJ’s interest. It’s just a shame that it normally comes with a Yen strengthening, but hayho.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.