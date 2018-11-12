Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/8/18

by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/8/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're entering a period of increasing insider data. Form 4 filing volumes should continue increasing over the next several weeks, and stay strong through the third week of December.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Unifi (UFI);
  • Nabors Industries (NBR);
  • LyondellBasell Ind (LYB);
  • Fitbit (FIT);
  • Carriage Services (CSV);
  • Cooper Standard (CPS);
  • Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR); and
  • Barings BDC (BBDC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Meritage Homes (MTH); and
  • Alliance Data Systems (ADS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS);
  • Zymeworks (ZYME);
  • Pivotal Software (PVTL);
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI);
  • GTY Technology (GTYH);
  • Esterline Tech (ESL);
  • Carvana (CVNA); and
  • Becton, Dickinson (BDX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Hershey (HSY); and
  • Am Homes 4 Rent (AMH).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Ai Inv

BO

LyondellBasell Ind

LYB

B

$153,273,192

2

Hughes B Wayne Et Al

DIR

Am Homes 4 Rent

AMH

B

$19,999,367

3

Valueact

DIR

Unifi

UFI

B

$1,146,821

4

Payne Melvin C

CEO,DIR

Carriage Services

CSV

B

$1,137,263

5

Edwards Jeffrey S

CB,CEO

Cooper Standard

CPS

B

$978,384

6

Barings

FO,BO

Barings BDC

BBDC

B,AB

$841,947

7

Kotts John P

DIR

Nabors Industries

NBR

B

$561,354

8

Bradford Dana

DIR

Meritage Homes

MTH

B

$379,040

9

DowDuPont

BO

AgroFresh Solutions

AGFS

AB

$362,263

10

Dawson Samuel G

DIR

Cullen Frost Bankers

CFR

B

$349,709

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Hershey Trust

BO

Hershey

HSY

JS*

$478,350,016

2

General Electric

BO

Pivotal Software

PVTL

JS*

$173,122,768

3

Valueact

DIR

Alliance Data Systems

ADS

JS*

$135,000,000

4

First Pacific Advisors

BO

Esterline Tech

ESL

S

$13,036,653

5

Ring Timothy M

DIR

Becton, Dickinson

BDX

S

$9,956,940

6

Lilly Eli

BO

Zymeworks

ZYME

S

$9,800,000

7

Garcia Ernest C II

BO

Carvana

CVNA

AS

$8,690,089

8

Murray Steven Joseph

DIR

Fitbit

FIT

S

$6,190,000

9

Butler Mark L

CEO,DIR,BO

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

OLLI

AS

$5,393,100

10

Glazer Capital

BO

GTY Technology

GTYH

S

$5,129,297

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

