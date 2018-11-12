Betting On Tejon Ranch (Podcast)

Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) owns the largest piece of private property in the state of California, encompassing 270,000 acres. The company has moved beyond its core agribusiness activities of farming and cattle ranching into residential real estate development and industrial warehousing. TRC has been beaten down to just north of its 52-week low for understandable reasons – declining revenues based on poor crop sales, weak crop yields, trade war with China and poor performing joint ventures. But revenues from its promising real estate projects are growing slowly. What's more, cyclical factors may also give the company a big boost as we enter the next phase of the business cycle. In this brief podcast (3:48), I explain why I find TRC an intriguing value play worthy of consideration (though I have not yet decided whether to purchase shares).
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.