Betting On Tejon Ranch (Podcast)

Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) owns the largest piece of private property in the state of California, encompassing 270,000 acres.

TRC has been beaten down to just north of its 52-week low for understandable reasons – declining revenues based on poor crop sales, weak crop yields, trade war with China.

But its biggest promise lies in its real estate projects, whose revenues are growing slowly.

This suggests that Tejon may have a lot of good news ahead of it and most of the bad news behind it.